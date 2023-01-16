ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox13news.com

Mocktails trend brings more non-alcoholic options to menus at bars, restaurants

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Data from the CDC shows more than 140,000 Americans die from excessive alcohol use every year. It's one reason why "mocktails" are becoming so popular. The non-alcoholic drinks are crafted in the same way as a cocktail – just without the alcohol. Mocktails have taken...
fox13news.com

Florida teen creating Oscar buzz following performance in 'Armageddon Time'

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida teenager with ties to the Tampa Bay area is getting Oscar buzz for his performance in the critically acclaimed film, "Armageddon Time." The movie is a semi-autobiographical story based on writer and director James Gray's childhood in New York, where he dealt with anti-Semitism, while his best friend, Johnny — portrayed by 16-year-old Jaylin Webb — was often the target of racism.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Quirkiest City In Florida

If you ask anyone about the strangest places they've been, it could be a major city or an under-the-radar town. But weird doesn't mean bad! In fact, it can lead to unique and exhilarating experiences you'll never forget. These traditions and activities may even become the key things attracting tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Florida

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway

Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
FLORIDA STATE
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023

Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023. Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023 – To kick off the New Year, Florida residents can get great value and turn joyful moments into lasting memories during their next visit to Walt Disney World Resort theme parks with the return of the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket.* Beginning Jan. 10, 2023, Floridians will be able to purchase a 2-day ticket for $175 (plus tax) to visit Walt Disney World Resort theme parks Monday through Friday (ticket is valid through April 27, 2023, subject to blockout dates**).
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wellspa360.com

Serotonin Centers Signs Florida Development Deal to Provide Longevity Treatments

Serotonin Centers announced the signing of a 10-unit development agreement for the Southwest coast of Florida. With the site-selection process in motion, Tampa is anticipated to be home to the first of the new centers in 2023. Additional sites will include Naples, Bradenton, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and other communities throughout the region.
TAMPA, FL
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE

