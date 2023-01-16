ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Police release name of Des Moines weekend stabbing victim

By Dan Hendrickson
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of a man killed in a weekend stabbing attack. Michael James Clayton, 33, was killed on Saturday evening when he was stabbed in the chest.

The attack happened at 11:26 pm at 3211 30th Street. Clayton died from his injuries at a Des Moines hospital. Police have charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with First Degree Murder. Police have not released a motive for the attack.

