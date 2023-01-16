ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Two drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars in 2 days, cited with DUIs

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different drivers within two days, both cited with DUIs. These are the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023.

ISP: Interstate 57 closed for crash near Arcola

The first incident occurred when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop on I-57 near IL-17 in Kankakee County on Saturday. A red 2010 Dodge Charger traveling northbound struck the left side of the ISP squad car and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

A short time later, the 74-year-old driver of the Charger was located and issued citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, Scott’s Law – failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The other incident happened on Sunday when an ISP Trooper inside of the squad car was stationary on the right shoulder of I-94 near 111th St. in Cook County with emergency lights activated, providing traffic control for a previous crash at the same location. A silver 2019 Toyota Corolla traveling southbound struck the left side of the ISP squad car before striking the rear of an unoccupied vehicle involved in the previous crash.

No injuries were reported.

ISP reminds drivers to follow Scott’s Law

The 21-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries and was issued citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, Scott’s law – failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

ISP said they had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries last year. They remind the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, ISP said drivers are required to slow down and move over.

State Police: Stay off roads, otherwise obey Scott’s Law

A person who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.  If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

More information can be found here .

Comments / 2

Tom Hirstein
3d ago

it's a shame that you have to have a law for what should be common sense. way before there was a law myself and most people would move over for flashing or blinking lights. of course if your drunk that doesn't enter your mind.

Reply
3
 

WCIA

WCIA

