Which Greater Cincinnati boys, girls basketball teams made 1st Ohio AP poll?

By Shelby Dermer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
The first Ohio Associated Press boys and girls basketball polls were released Monday afternoon. Greater Cincinnati had four boys and eight girls teams make the Top-10 in their respective divisions.

Here are the selections:

The Top-10 teams in the Boys Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points.

Division I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (9) 9-0, 119

2. Centerville (5) 12-2, 115

3. Akr. SVSM (1) 11-3, 100

4. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 11-1, 57

5. Fairfield 12-2, 56

6. Cin. Elder 12-1, 51

7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 12-2,47

8. Pickerington Cent. 10-4, 41

9. Powell Olentangy Liberty 12-2, 36

10. Garfield Hts. 12-1, 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 26. Akr. Hoban 23. Pickerington N. 21. Huber Hts. Wayne 20. Can. Glenoak 16. Green 14. Cin. Princeton 12.

Division II

1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (10) 14-1, 142

2. Cols. Bishop Ready (5) 13-0, 108

3. Tol. Cent. Cath. 10-2, 85

4. Rocky River Lutheran W. 11-1, 73

5. Cin. Taft 13-2, 63

6. Defiance 12-1, 56

7. Sandusky 11-1, 43

8. Parma Hts. Holy Name 12-0, 34

9. Rossford 10-2, 32

10. Cin. Woodward 10-2, 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 22. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 20. Alliance 18. Youngs. Ursuline 17. Day. Dunbar 14. Shelby 13. Akr. Buchtel 12.<

Division III

1. Casstown Miami E. (6) 14-1, 118

2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (3) 9-4, 68

(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 10-1, 68

4. Ottawa-Glandorf 10-3, 64

5. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 13-2, 54

6. Minford 11-1, 52

7. Martins Ferry 12-0, 44

8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 12-0, 43

9. Malvern (1) 12-1, 38

10. Cols. Africentric (1) 11-3, 33

†(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway 11-1, 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 28. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 26. Cin. Madeira 24. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. (1) 23. Gahanna Cols. Academy (1) 17. Ashland Crestview 14. Youngs. Liberty 14.<

Division IV

1. Richmond Hts. (12) 13-0, 125

2. Leesburg Fairfield 11-0, 91

3. Jackson Center (2) 12-1, 89

4. Russia 13-1, 85

5. Convoy Crestview 11-1, 75

6. Hamler Patrick Henry 12-1, 64

7. Cornerstone Christian 12-1, 48

8. Maria Stein Marion Local 9-2, 41

9. Caldwell 10-2, 30

10. Mogadore 11-2, 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lowellville 22. Cincinnati Christian (1) 20. Warren JFK 15. Stewart Federal Hocking 15. Ft. Loramie 12. Troy Christian 12.

Girls basketball

The Top-10 teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points.

Division I

1. Mason (1) 13-1, 112

2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2) 14-1, 102

3. West Clermont (7) 16-0, 95

4. Cin. Princeton 12-2, 68

5. Olmsted Falls (1) 13-3, 65

6. Dublin Coffman (2) 12-3, 58

7. Marysville (1) 14-1, 53

8. Pickerington Cent. 12-3, 38

9. Grafton Midview 13-1, 36

10. Fremont Ross 14-1, 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 24. Tol. Start 22. Rocky River Magnificat 21. Powell Olentangy Liberty 14. Oxford Talawanda 13. Westerville S. 13.

Division II

1. Kettering Alter (2) 13-2, 115

2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (5) 12-1, 93

3. Proctorville Fairland 15-0, 77

4. Alliance Marlington (2) 13-1, 75

5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 13-2, 65

6. Chillicothe Unioto (1) 15-0, 57

7. Copley 14-1, 53

8. Waynesville (1) 13-2, 50

9. Canfield 13-1, 39

10. Hamilton Badin (1) 12-2, 26

(tie) Thornville Sheridan 12-2, 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 23. Bryan 19. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Canal Fulton NW 19. Granville 14.<

Division III

1. Worthington Christian (4) 15-1, 103

2. Shaker Hts. Laurel (6) 10-4, 88

3. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-2, 69

4. Seaman N. Adams (1) 15-0, 65

5. Smithville 15-0, 61

6. Cols. Africentric 12-3, 45

7. Wheelersburg 13-1, 41

8. Belmont Union Local (1) 15-0, 39

9. Cin. Country Day (1) 7-0, 27

10. Apple Creek Waynedale 12-2, 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Portsmouth W. 19. Liberty Center 19. Doylestown Chippewa 16. Milford Center Fairbanks 13. Tipp City Bethel 13.

Division IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (11) 15-0, 127

2. Ft. Loramie 14-1, 105

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-0, 91

4. Tol. Christian (1) 12-1, 86

5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 15-0, 63

6. Richmond Hts. 12-1, 52

7. Hannibal River 14-1, 34

8. Maria Stein Marion Local 13-2, 29

9. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13-2, 24

10. Crown City S. Gallia 13-2, 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 20. New Middletown Spring. 14. Convoy Crestview 13.

