Which Greater Cincinnati boys, girls basketball teams made 1st Ohio AP poll?

The first Ohio Associated Press boys and girls basketball polls were released Monday afternoon. Greater Cincinnati had four boys and eight girls teams make the Top-10 in their respective divisions.

Here are the selections:

The Top-10 teams in the Boys Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points.

Division I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (9) 9-0, 119

2. Centerville (5) 12-2, 115

3. Akr. SVSM (1) 11-3, 100

4. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 11-1, 57

5. Fairfield 12-2, 56

6. Cin. Elder 12-1, 51

7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 12-2,47

8. Pickerington Cent. 10-4, 41

9. Powell Olentangy Liberty 12-2, 36

10. Garfield Hts. 12-1, 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 26. Akr. Hoban 23. Pickerington N. 21. Huber Hts. Wayne 20. Can. Glenoak 16. Green 14. Cin. Princeton 12.

Division II

1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (10) 14-1, 142

2. Cols. Bishop Ready (5) 13-0, 108

3. Tol. Cent. Cath. 10-2, 85

4. Rocky River Lutheran W. 11-1, 73

5. Cin. Taft 13-2, 63

6. Defiance 12-1, 56

7. Sandusky 11-1, 43

8. Parma Hts. Holy Name 12-0, 34

9. Rossford 10-2, 32

10. Cin. Woodward 10-2, 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 22. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 20. Alliance 18. Youngs. Ursuline 17. Day. Dunbar 14. Shelby 13. Akr. Buchtel 12.<

Division III

1. Casstown Miami E. (6) 14-1, 118

2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (3) 9-4, 68

(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 10-1, 68

4. Ottawa-Glandorf 10-3, 64

5. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 13-2, 54

6. Minford 11-1, 52

7. Martins Ferry 12-0, 44

8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 12-0, 43

9. Malvern (1) 12-1, 38

10. Cols. Africentric (1) 11-3, 33

†(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway 11-1, 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 28. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 26. Cin. Madeira 24. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. (1) 23. Gahanna Cols. Academy (1) 17. Ashland Crestview 14. Youngs. Liberty 14.<

Division IV

1. Richmond Hts. (12) 13-0, 125

2. Leesburg Fairfield 11-0, 91

3. Jackson Center (2) 12-1, 89

4. Russia 13-1, 85

5. Convoy Crestview 11-1, 75

6. Hamler Patrick Henry 12-1, 64

7. Cornerstone Christian 12-1, 48

8. Maria Stein Marion Local 9-2, 41

9. Caldwell 10-2, 30

10. Mogadore 11-2, 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lowellville 22. Cincinnati Christian (1) 20. Warren JFK 15. Stewart Federal Hocking 15. Ft. Loramie 12. Troy Christian 12.

Girls basketball

The Top-10 teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points.

Division I

1. Mason (1) 13-1, 112

2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2) 14-1, 102

3. West Clermont (7) 16-0, 95

4. Cin. Princeton 12-2, 68

5. Olmsted Falls (1) 13-3, 65

6. Dublin Coffman (2) 12-3, 58

7. Marysville (1) 14-1, 53

8. Pickerington Cent. 12-3, 38

9. Grafton Midview 13-1, 36

10. Fremont Ross 14-1, 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 24. Tol. Start 22. Rocky River Magnificat 21. Powell Olentangy Liberty 14. Oxford Talawanda 13. Westerville S. 13.

Division II

1. Kettering Alter (2) 13-2, 115

2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (5) 12-1, 93

3. Proctorville Fairland 15-0, 77

4. Alliance Marlington (2) 13-1, 75

5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 13-2, 65

6. Chillicothe Unioto (1) 15-0, 57

7. Copley 14-1, 53

8. Waynesville (1) 13-2, 50

9. Canfield 13-1, 39

10. Hamilton Badin (1) 12-2, 26

(tie) Thornville Sheridan 12-2, 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 23. Bryan 19. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Canal Fulton NW 19. Granville 14.<

Division III

1. Worthington Christian (4) 15-1, 103

2. Shaker Hts. Laurel (6) 10-4, 88

3. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-2, 69

4. Seaman N. Adams (1) 15-0, 65

5. Smithville 15-0, 61

6. Cols. Africentric 12-3, 45

7. Wheelersburg 13-1, 41

8. Belmont Union Local (1) 15-0, 39

9. Cin. Country Day (1) 7-0, 27

10. Apple Creek Waynedale 12-2, 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Portsmouth W. 19. Liberty Center 19. Doylestown Chippewa 16. Milford Center Fairbanks 13. Tipp City Bethel 13.

Division IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (11) 15-0, 127

2. Ft. Loramie 14-1, 105

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-0, 91

4. Tol. Christian (1) 12-1, 86

5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 15-0, 63

6. Richmond Hts. 12-1, 52

7. Hannibal River 14-1, 34

8. Maria Stein Marion Local 13-2, 29

9. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13-2, 24

10. Crown City S. Gallia 13-2, 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 20. New Middletown Spring. 14. Convoy Crestview 13.