Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro closes temporarily, then permanently
MIDLAND, MI — After what seemed to be only a temporary closure due to staffing issues, Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro has closed its doors for good. On Jan. 11, Basil Thai Bistro officials posted via the company’s Facebook page that the restaurant, located at 416 E. Ellsworth, would be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues and reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
Flint Township bakery We’re Dough to close its doors after operating at $8K monthly loss
FLINT TWP, MI — We’re Dough is closing its doors indefinitely. Jessica McGuire, owner of the popular cookie dough shop and bakery, said it’s with a heavy heart that she has to close her business. She said the bakery has been operating at a loss of about...
Downtown Flushing, MI Welcomes New Husband & Wife Run Barber Shop
Across the street from Kathy's 126 Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Flushing is the Professional Center building... and a brand-new barber shop for the community. Shoebox Barber Shop is located at 117 Cherry Street Downtown Flushing. It's in the same building as the dentist and Flushing Optical at the corner of Cherry & Main Streets.
Please: Genesee Valley, Do Something With The Old Flint Twp Sears
Right after Christmas we reported the latest infrastructure woes at Genesee Valley Center which caused incredible water damage from a burst water line. That issue certainly caused stress for tenants and disappointed would-be shoppers wanting to spend gift cards. For long-empty spaces like the old Sears, it may not seem...
Lapeer Days 2023 Dates Announced – What You Need To Know
Dates have been announced for Michigan's largest free festival - Lapeer Days in historic downtown Lapeer. The annual event takes place every August and these are the dates for 2023,. Friday, August 18th. Saturday, August 19th. Sunday, August 20th. Along with great food and fun, Lapeer Days is legendary for...
18 Flint-Area Restaurants That Still Serve Food After 9 PM
The days of most restaurants staying open late are long gone. Since the COVID pandemic, many bars and restaurants in the area don't stay open as late as they use to. Unfortunately, that poses a problem for the night owls and second or third-shifters out there. Nowadays, it is very...
Great Debate – What Is The Oldest Coney Island In Flint Area?
Flint is known for a lot of great things including, people, places, music, and food. One food in particular that comes to mind is the Flint-style coney dog. A question was recently posted on the Memories of Flint Facebook page,. 'What is the oldest coney around Flint still open? ....
New buyers give Grand Blanc "Tech Village" another shot.
Plans fell through with the last buyer because of the coronavirus pandemic. New buyers give Grand Blanc 'Tech Village' another shot. Plans fell through with the last buyer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hotel originally planned at Adell Center in Novi moves forward
Plans to bring a new hotel to the heart of Novi are finally moving forward after several years and a worldwide pandemic that halted plenty of travel. Years after originally being proposed, a hotel preliminary site plan for a new Home2 Suites by Hilton in the Adell Center at Novi Road and Interstate 96 is making its way through city approvals.
The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market
The "Queen of Soul's Former "Rose Estate" Mansion Is on the Market. The post The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market appeared first on BLAC Media.
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
This 1 Bedroom Boat House in Bloomfield Hills Will Set You Back $4.9M
They say you get what you pay for, but in this case, we expected more. Now, we totally get that location is everything and uniqueness adds to the mix, but for $4.9M you would expect a little more. If this was New York City, paying $4.9M for a 1 bedroom...
Family-owned furniture store holds ribbon cutting ceremony
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family-owned and operated furniture store hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new warehouse. The grand opening of Skaff Furniture Carpet One’s new warehouse was celebrated Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. The nearly 30,000-square-foot facility is across from Skaff Showroom on US 23 and Hill Road....
$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home
This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
Enter To Win a $1,000 to Ashley Home Furniture Store
The region’s longest-running and largest producer of quality home shows in Metropolitan Detroit, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan proudly presents The Novi Home Show. Visit the Novi Home Show Friday, January 27th, through Sunday, January 29th at Suburban Collection Showplace. More information on the show is available HERE.
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary
A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
'It's the silence': Members lose money after local fitness centers close
Members of AKT fitness in Royal Oak are trying recover hundreds of dollars they lost when the location closed unexpectedly.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
