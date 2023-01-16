ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

The Saginaw News

Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro closes temporarily, then permanently

MIDLAND, MI — After what seemed to be only a temporary closure due to staffing issues, Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro has closed its doors for good. On Jan. 11, Basil Thai Bistro officials posted via the company’s Facebook page that the restaurant, located at 416 E. Ellsworth, would be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues and reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MIDLAND, MI
US 103.1

Downtown Flushing, MI Welcomes New Husband & Wife Run Barber Shop

Across the street from Kathy's 126 Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Flushing is the Professional Center building... and a brand-new barber shop for the community. Shoebox Barber Shop is located at 117 Cherry Street Downtown Flushing. It's in the same building as the dentist and Flushing Optical at the corner of Cherry & Main Streets.
FLUSHING, MI
Banana 101.5

Please: Genesee Valley, Do Something With The Old Flint Twp Sears

Right after Christmas we reported the latest infrastructure woes at Genesee Valley Center which caused incredible water damage from a burst water line. That issue certainly caused stress for tenants and disappointed would-be shoppers wanting to spend gift cards. For long-empty spaces like the old Sears, it may not seem...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Lapeer Days 2023 Dates Announced – What You Need To Know

Dates have been announced for Michigan's largest free festival - Lapeer Days in historic downtown Lapeer. The annual event takes place every August and these are the dates for 2023,. Friday, August 18th. Saturday, August 19th. Sunday, August 20th. Along with great food and fun, Lapeer Days is legendary for...
LAPEER, MI
HometownLife.com

Hotel originally planned at Adell Center in Novi moves forward

Plans to bring a new hotel to the heart of Novi are finally moving forward after several years and a worldwide pandemic that halted plenty of travel. Years after originally being proposed, a hotel preliminary site plan for a new Home2 Suites by Hilton in the Adell Center at Novi Road and Interstate 96 is making its way through city approvals.
NOVI, MI
WNEM

Family-owned furniture store holds ribbon cutting ceremony

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family-owned and operated furniture store hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new warehouse. The grand opening of Skaff Furniture Carpet One’s new warehouse was celebrated Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. The nearly 30,000-square-foot facility is across from Skaff Showroom on US 23 and Hill Road....
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home

This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Enter To Win a $1,000 to Ashley Home Furniture Store

The region’s longest-running and largest producer of quality home shows in Metropolitan Detroit, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan proudly presents The Novi Home Show. Visit the Novi Home Show Friday, January 27th, through Sunday, January 29th at Suburban Collection Showplace. More information on the show is available HERE.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary

A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
DEWITT, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

