MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
01-18-19-28-29
(one, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Lucky For Life
11-17-25-31-38, Lucky Ball: 17
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Poker Lotto
QH-2C-10D-7S-8S
(QH, 2C, 10D, 7S, 8S)
Midday Daily 3
7-8-0
(seven, eight, zero)
Midday Daily 4
1-4-9-4
(one, four, nine, four)
Daily 3
2-3-3
(two, three, three)
Daily 4
7-1-0-0
(seven, one, zero, zero)
Fantasy 5
03-05-07-32-33
(three, five, seven, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
Keno
02-10-12-13-17-19-25-28-29-42-43-44-49-52-54-56-60-64-68-71-78-80
(two, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-eight, eighty)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
Comments / 0