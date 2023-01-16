ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

01-18-19-28-29

(one, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Lucky For Life

11-17-25-31-38, Lucky Ball: 17

(eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Poker Lotto

QH-2C-10D-7S-8S

(QH, 2C, 10D, 7S, 8S)

Midday Daily 3

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

Midday Daily 4

1-4-9-4

(one, four, nine, four)

Daily 3

2-3-3

(two, three, three)

Daily 4

7-1-0-0

(seven, one, zero, zero)

Fantasy 5

03-05-07-32-33

(three, five, seven, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Keno

02-10-12-13-17-19-25-28-29-42-43-44-49-52-54-56-60-64-68-71-78-80

(two, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-eight, eighty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000

