Becoming a substitute teacher in California has become easier and more financially lucrative in the last few years. California school districts have struggled to find enough substitute teachers to take over classrooms for absent teachers since the Covid-19 pandemic closed school campuses. Since then many substitute teachers, who are only paid for the days they work, quit or found jobs elsewhere. Some did not want to return to a classroom during the pandemic because of health concerns.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO