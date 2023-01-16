ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

It’s Time to Fix California’s Dysfunctional Unemployment System

California’s recent political history is studded with episodes of short-sighted, irresponsible governance. We’re experiencing one example now – a decades-long neglect of the state’s water infrastructure that leaves us ill-prepared to deal with both drought and periodic deluges. Among the many other examples, albeit less spectacular,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Opinion: California’s economy is in danger. It can go one of two ways

The much-celebrated California boom is facing a harsh reality. Everything was looking good, based on enormous growth in capital gains in tech stocks and property, and some in Sacramento assumed the bounty would last — until it didn’t. The latest bad news is the evaporation of the state budget surplus that is now rapidly turning into a deficit that could run as high as $22 billion to $40 billion, particularly if there’s a recession.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire

California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Property Taxpayers Have a Bill of Rights

In Part 14 of Division 1 of the California Revenue and Taxation Code, there Is the Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights. Revenue and Taxation Code Section 5900 provides that the act is known as “The Morgan Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights.”. Section 5901 includes four legislative findings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Will California’s transformation to electric vehicles work?

To battle climate change and clean up its severe air pollution, California enacted a historic mandate to replace gasoline cars with zero-emission vehicles within 12 years. But can the transition really happen as quickly as the state requires? And what will it mean for Californians and their economy? Today, CalMatters launches “Race to Zero: California’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

State Projects Millions Could Lose Medi-Cal as Renewals Start Back Up

Starting in April, an estimated 2-3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people. For three years during COVID, terminations were halted, but Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency. So California will have 14 months to re-evaluate eligibility for almost 15 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
edsource.org

What you need to become a substitute teacher in California | Quick Guide

Becoming a substitute teacher in California has become easier and more financially lucrative in the last few years. California school districts have struggled to find enough substitute teachers to take over classrooms for absent teachers since the Covid-19 pandemic closed school campuses. Since then many substitute teachers, who are only paid for the days they work, quit or found jobs elsewhere. Some did not want to return to a classroom during the pandemic because of health concerns.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Anti-Racist Water Plan

As of this coming Wednesday, water will no longer be racist because that’s when the California State Water Resources Control Board will discuss its 2023-2025 Racial Equity Action Plan. On the 18th, the Board will discuss – but will not vote to disapprove nor approve as the Action Plan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

IRS Announces Tax Relief for California Storm Victims

Victims of severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides in California beginning January 8, 2023, now have until May 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced [on January 10, 2023]. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Newsom needs to take some responsibility

I am perplexed after recently reading that our illustrious governor was dismayed over California’s overwhelming homeless problem and lack of progress resolving or improving it. He now wants to hold someone accountable for the state’s failure in improving this problem. I think all he needs to do is...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy