GV Wire
It’s Time to Fix California’s Dysfunctional Unemployment System
California’s recent political history is studded with episodes of short-sighted, irresponsible governance. We’re experiencing one example now – a decades-long neglect of the state’s water infrastructure that leaves us ill-prepared to deal with both drought and periodic deluges. Among the many other examples, albeit less spectacular,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom says 95% of Texans pay more than Californians in taxes. But is he correct?
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proclaimed that “95% of Texans pay higher taxes than Californians.”. But is that true? Some Sacramento Bee sleuthing concludes that, well, Newsom’s statement cannot be independently verified. Asked to provide a source for the assertion, Newsom’s office cited a 2018 study by the Institute...
Silicon Valley
Opinion: California’s economy is in danger. It can go one of two ways
The much-celebrated California boom is facing a harsh reality. Everything was looking good, based on enormous growth in capital gains in tech stocks and property, and some in Sacramento assumed the bounty would last — until it didn’t. The latest bad news is the evaporation of the state budget surplus that is now rapidly turning into a deficit that could run as high as $22 billion to $40 billion, particularly if there’s a recession.
californiaglobe.com
California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire
California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
Wyoming bill would ban electric vehicle sales, gloat to Newsom about it
In a measure calling for a ban on the sale of electric cars, Wyoming GOP lawmakers asked that a copy of the measure be sent to Gavin Newsom.
californiaglobe.com
California Property Taxpayers Have a Bill of Rights
In Part 14 of Division 1 of the California Revenue and Taxation Code, there Is the Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights. Revenue and Taxation Code Section 5900 provides that the act is known as “The Morgan Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights.”. Section 5901 includes four legislative findings...
Will California’s transformation to electric vehicles work?
To battle climate change and clean up its severe air pollution, California enacted a historic mandate to replace gasoline cars with zero-emission vehicles within 12 years. But can the transition really happen as quickly as the state requires? And what will it mean for Californians and their economy? Today, CalMatters launches “Race to Zero: California’s […]
sfstandard.com
Residents of 3 More California Counties Can Apply for Federal Disaster Relief
Three more California counties have been added to President Joe Biden’s list of those eligible for disaster relief following this month’s rainstorms that inflicted untold damage and killed at least 20 people across the state. Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties now join Merced, Sacramento and...
publicnewsservice.org
State Projects Millions Could Lose Medi-Cal as Renewals Start Back Up
Starting in April, an estimated 2-3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people. For three years during COVID, terminations were halted, but Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency. So California will have 14 months to re-evaluate eligibility for almost 15 million people.
californiaglobe.com
Dept. of Tax and Fee Administration Announces Emergency Tax Relief Measures Following Storms
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) announced on Wednesday that business owners and tax payers who have been impacted by the recent California storms will be eligible for emergency state tax relief from late payment interest and penalties. The rain and snow storms, which have been ongoing...
Race to zero: Can California’s power grid handle a 15-fold increase in electric cars?
Despite expecting 12.5 million electric cars by 2035, California officials insist that the grid can provide enough electricity. But that’s based on multiple assumptions — including building solar and wind at almost five times the pace of the past decade — that may not be realistic.
edsource.org
What you need to become a substitute teacher in California | Quick Guide
Becoming a substitute teacher in California has become easier and more financially lucrative in the last few years. California school districts have struggled to find enough substitute teachers to take over classrooms for absent teachers since the Covid-19 pandemic closed school campuses. Since then many substitute teachers, who are only paid for the days they work, quit or found jobs elsewhere. Some did not want to return to a classroom during the pandemic because of health concerns.
Cash in your CA inflation relief cards ASAP before scammers get it, officials say
Franchise Tax Board officials said in an email that cardholders should "withdraw their funds or transfer them to a bank account as soon as possible to reduce the threat of fraud."
KCRA.com
Were you told you owe taxes on California inflation relief payments? Here's what to do about it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you received a letter in the mail stating you owe taxes on your Middle Class Tax Refund even though you have yet to actually receive the California inflation relief payment? You're not the only one. A Sacramento County husband and wife reached out to KCRA...
californiaglobe.com
California’s Anti-Racist Water Plan
As of this coming Wednesday, water will no longer be racist because that’s when the California State Water Resources Control Board will discuss its 2023-2025 Racial Equity Action Plan. On the 18th, the Board will discuss – but will not vote to disapprove nor approve as the Action Plan...
Santa Barbara Edhat
IRS Announces Tax Relief for California Storm Victims
Victims of severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides in California beginning January 8, 2023, now have until May 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced [on January 10, 2023]. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency...
California voters say 'No' to Critical Race Theory in the classroom, prioritize academic achievement Instead
SACRAMENTO, CA. - In California, a state that prides itself on its progressive values and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, parents and voters are sending a clear message: they are tired of the culture wars steamrolling into their kids' classrooms.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Newsom needs to take some responsibility
I am perplexed after recently reading that our illustrious governor was dismayed over California’s overwhelming homeless problem and lack of progress resolving or improving it. He now wants to hold someone accountable for the state’s failure in improving this problem. I think all he needs to do is...
