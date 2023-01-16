This thrilling novel is based on the true events of two of the regicides — persons who had signed the death warrant of King Charles I — who fled to New England when the British monarchy was restored in 1660. Puritan New England was friendly territory for the fugitives, but fear of betrayal kept them on the move, from Cambridge, Massachusetts to Hartford, to New Haven, to Guilford, and to other locales. Like any good fugitive story, both pursuers and the pursued are sympathetic, if fatally flawed characters. This well-imagined novel is an excellent history lesson.

