zip06.com
East Haven Girls’ Hoops Defeats Amistad in a Home Game
The Yellowjackets’ girls’ basketball team posted a 38-30 home win over Amistad at East Haven High School on Dec. 29.
zip06.com
Cohen Making an Impact In and Out of the Pool for GNH Swimming
Aiden Cohen and the Greater New Haven (GNH) Warriors co-op swimming and diving team started their season on Dec. 1. Their first meet was on Dec. 19 against the Notre Dame/West Haven co-op team. The Warriors won the meet with a final score of 97-69. The Warriors are coached by...
zip06.com
Hand Boys' Ice Hockey Holds Fire to Forge a State Title Path
The Hand boys’ ice hockey team has already logged several miles on the road in the infancy phases of its 2022-’23 season, and the Tigers are ready to put the pedal to the metal toward the path to hoisting postseason gold in March. Last season, the Tigers finished...
zip06.com
Avery-Turner Turning Heads as Fantastic Freshman for Hand Boys’ Hoops
From a young age, many of Elijah Avery-Turner’s coaches knew he could become a very special player in the game of basketball. He has acted sharply upon his past coaches’ words of encouragement and is making a clear and present impact on the Hand boys’ basketball team.
zip06.com
Jones Thriving on the Basketball Court Despite Big Learning Curve
On Dec. 1, the Westbrook boys’ basketball team started their season, with their first game taking place on Jan. 15 against Coginchaug. The final score of the game was 74-62, with Coginchaug winning. The Knights are coached by Jeff Beeman, who is going into his 16th year with Westbrook...
zip06.com
Yermenson Doing Yeoman’s Work as Balanced Baller for Valley Hoops
Basketball may have come into Andrew Yermenson’s athletic field of vision a little later in life, yet he has certainly made up for any lost time by being all-in to the game year-round and has emerged as a balanced, well-rounded, and consummate player and leader for the Valley Regional boys’ basketball team — continuing to develop new phases of his game even in his final year.
zip06.com
North Branford HS Musicians Shine in Regional Music Festival
On Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14, four North Branford High School music (NBHS) students participated in the 2023 Southern Region Music Festival which took place at Maloney High School in Meriden. The festival is a two-day event in which students spend their time learning difficult pieces of music...
zip06.com
Off-Season Practice
North Haven High School sophomore tennis player Sophia Padro practices with her father Rick Padro at the athletic complex on Jan. 15.
Golfers in East Hartford give warm welcome to playing in winter
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The East Hartford Golf Club would normally be closed this time of year, but this January has brought dozens and dozens of players to the tees. Alex Capossela, the general manager at the East Hartford Golf Club said, “We can average 45 to 60 golfers a day on the weekends, as long as it’s over 40 degrees.” He then added, “Winter golf is here.”
'Just weird': Injury bug plagues women's college hoops
HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn star Azzi Fudd was battling for rebounding position in the first half Sunday when she banged knees with Georgetown’s Ariel Jenkins. Fudd left the game and did not return. It was just her second game back after missing eight games with an injury to...
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
zip06.com
Putting Around
The Essex Library transformed into an 18-hole indoor miniature golf course on Jan. 14 and 15. Sponsored by the Friends of the Essex Library as a fundraiser to subsidize programs and materials, library-goers were invited to pick up a club and putt their way through the stacks. Here, Jim Childress lines up a putt through a Spiderman-themed aisle as Stephen Brinkmann, left, looks on.
zip06.com
Jane S. Whitmore
Jane S. Whitmore, 102, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, in Vestal, New York., at Willow Point Nursing Home. Jane lived in Guilford from 1983 thru 2017. Jane was born in East Orange, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Benjamin Shackelford and Phoebe Shackelford; former husband John H. Whitmore; brother Richard Shackelford; and niece Martha Dennington; along with many beloved pets.
zip06.com
Dr. Ann Hoefer Says Farewell to Guilford Pediatrics
The shoreline will be losing one of its most beloved pediatricians now that Dr. Ann Hoefer has retired from her practice in Guilford. Since 1994, Ann has been with Guilford Pediatrics, which has served the shoreline community since the 1950s, becoming a cherished institution for parents and children. A Madison...
zip06.com
Act of Oblivion
This thrilling novel is based on the true events of two of the regicides — persons who had signed the death warrant of King Charles I — who fled to New England when the British monarchy was restored in 1660. Puritan New England was friendly territory for the fugitives, but fear of betrayal kept them on the move, from Cambridge, Massachusetts to Hartford, to New Haven, to Guilford, and to other locales. Like any good fugitive story, both pursuers and the pursued are sympathetic, if fatally flawed characters. This well-imagined novel is an excellent history lesson.
zip06.com
Joan (Blake) Tufano
Joan (Blake) Tufano, 87, of Branford, formerly of East Haven, passed away Jan. 13, at Connecticut Hospice. She was born Dec. 7, 1935, in Sheffield, Vermont to Norris and Dorcas (Cushing) Blake. Joan is survived by her devoted children Tina Tufano of Clinton, Michael Tufano of Branford, Ronald Tufano (Raffaella) of East Haven, and Stanley Tufano of Branford. She was the proud grandmother of Allen Tufano, whom she raised; Troy Tufano (Lisa), Noel Tufano (Stan Wheeler), Ronald Tufano Jr. (Mary Alice), Brittney Tufano, Nicholas Tufano (Carly Warrick), Michael Tufano (Megan), Cassandra Baker (Kevin), Kayla Michaud, and Anthony Michaud Jr.; along with 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Bruce Blake (Priscilla) of Wallingford. Joan is preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas Tufano (2008); son James Tufano; a granddaughter, Candice Tufano; sister Vivien Gyuro; and a brother, Merrill Blake.
Hartford eatery closing; plans relocation
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its doors. The Half Door will be shutting the Sisson Avenue location on January 23. It’s been a staple in the Capital City since 1999.
zip06.com
Expressive Art, Writing At Guilford Art Center
Beat the Winter Doldrums: Expressive Art & Writing, a four week workshop, will take place at the Guilford Art Center, 411 Church Street, Guilford on Mondays Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Amy J. Barry, an award-winning writer, poet, and certified expressive arts educator, will help...
Somers gets a look at center plan
SOMERS — Residents had their first look this week at what the proposed new senior/community center might look like when town officials and representatives from the town’s architectural firm provided descriptions of spaces and uses, along with a tentative timeline for the facility’s completion. GWWO Architects and...
connecticuthistory.org
Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18
On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
