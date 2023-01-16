Read full article on original website
Oregon Legislature will consider hospital nurse staffing levels
Oregon’s largest nurses union and the hospital industry are gearing up for a push – and potential fight – in the Legislature to bolster the ranks of nurses that have dwindled over the past three years. COVID-19 pushed hospitals into a crisis, with nurses reaching a breaking point as the pandemic dragged on. They also […] The post Oregon Legislature will consider hospital nurse staffing levels appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Legislative session opens with dozens of proposed constitutional changes
Lawmakers face 38 proposed changes to the state constitution this session. Few will pass. Massive and drastic change is something to be wary of when it comes to altering the state’ core governing document, though the voters do approve changes from time to time. But the proposals do carry messages, including of Republican frustrations in […] The post Legislative session opens with dozens of proposed constitutional changes appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Department of Education Releases 'Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools'
(Salem, Ore.) – On January 5, 20223, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) issued a news release on guidance policies for schools to supporting gender expansive students. ODE is proud to publish Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools. This guidance is grounded in the recognition, respect, affirmation, friendship, joy, belonging, and safety every human deserves - including the students, staff, and families that make-up our school communities.
klcc.org
Oregon Grapevine: Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown
Former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback about her legacy in office, her future plans, and what she miss about the job. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
psuvanguard.com
New Kotek administration declares goals
Jan. 9 marked the beginning of a new chapter for Oregon as Tina Kotek took her place as Oregon’s 39th governor. A former state House speaker, Kotek won the gubernatorial race by several percentage points over Republican Christine Drazan, a former state legislator, in November’s election. Her inaugural address took place at the Oregon House of Chambers on a Monday afternoon.
klcc.org
Oregon temporarily waives fee for social worker exam
Oregon needs more social workers, so the state agency that regulates them is temporarily suspending its fee to take the social work licensing exam. It’s part of a legislatively-funded effort to boost the number of behavioral health workers in the state. Oregon Health Authority spokesperson Tim Heider said the...
ijpr.org
Oregon's pandemic emergency food benefits will stop in March
Starting back in April, 2020, the extra benefits were provided to help qualifying individuals and families get enough healthy food during the COVID-19 emergency. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced February will be the final month that the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Kotek’s Homeless Order Omits Rural Oregon
KOTEK’S HOMELESS ORDER OMITS RURAL OREGON: On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children. But the order covers only 11 counties, omitting 25 rural counties in Eastern Oregon and along the coast. That’s because those counties did not meet the threshold of an increase in homelessness of 50% or more from 2017 to 2022. On Jan. 11, lawmakers representing Oregon’s Coastal Caucus sent Kotek a letter of protest, noting rural counties already have far fewer resources than urban ones and face challenges just as severe. The letter urged Kotek to extend the same level of concern to rural Oregon “as you have demonstrated to the rest of the state.” Kotek said Jan. 17 her initial allocation “underrepresents the need” in rural counties and encouraged them to formally apply for aid.
Oregon bill could allow school staff to give kids naloxone without parent permission
Children 13 years old and younger are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than other age groups, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shared by the nonprofit Families against Fentanyl.
focushillsboro.com
A Bill Would Make Oregon Beef Cows No Longer Need To Be Vaccinated Against Brucellosis
Currently, there is a bill in the Oregon legislature that would remove the requirement for ranchers to vaccinate beef cows against brucellosis. Cattle that the highly infectious bacterial illness known as brucellosis often end up having abortions on their own. Humans can catch it by eating raw or undercooked animal products like milk or meat.
Study: Oregon makes top 10 states spending the most on rent
Oregonians are spending more of their income on rent than most other renters in the U.S., a study conducted by moving experts with Forbes Home shows.
KTVZ
New federal tax credits available for cost-cutting home energy upgrades, Energy Trust of Oregon says
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting this year, more resources are available to help people cut their energy use and lower their energy bills. New federal tax credits are available as of Jan. 1 for energy upgrades that could make homes more energy-efficient and comfortable, Energy Trust of Oregon says.
focushillsboro.com
Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits Has Been Occurring As A Result Of Card Skimmers
2.1 The USDA recommends that SNAP cardholders take precautions against fraud. The following is an illustration:. Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits: Tricia Collins makes the most of a bad situation when trapped in a cheap motel. This Portland mother of a 10-year-old boy makes every dollar count since she has no reliable source of income. Her survival depends on governmental food coupons and monetary aid.
WWEEK
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water
Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
klcc.org
Oregon trucking industry in need of better environmental incentives, state report says
Oregon must do more to help its trucking industry to reduce its carbon footprint, according to a new state report. Trucks, vans and buses produce a disproportionate amount of Oregon’s carbon emissions. In response, the state government is urging owners to switch to electric or hydrogen powered vehicles. However,...
thelundreport.org
‘Microdosing’ allowed under Oregon’s new psilocybin program
Oregon health officials have finalized regulations for the controlled use of mushroom psilocybin, spelling out how people can access the groundbreaking program to seek relief from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or other reasons. The regulations also cover a surprisingly controversial question: How much of the psychedelic substance can and should be taken?
kqennewsradio.com
COVID-19 CLAIMS 63 MORE LIVES, 2,318 NEW CASES IN OREGON
COVID-19 has claimed 63 mores lives, with 2,318 new cases reported in Oregon, in the week ending on Wednesday. An update from the Oregon Health Authority said 239 people are currently hospitalized related to COVID-19. 33 of those are in intensive care unit beds. The new cases include:. *442 in...
