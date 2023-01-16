ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Legislature will consider hospital nurse staffing levels

Oregon’s largest nurses union and the hospital industry are gearing up for a push – and potential fight – in the Legislature to bolster the ranks of nurses that have dwindled over the past three years.  COVID-19 pushed hospitals into a crisis, with nurses reaching a breaking point as the pandemic dragged on. They also […] The post Oregon Legislature will consider hospital nurse staffing levels appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislative session opens with dozens of proposed constitutional changes

Lawmakers face 38 proposed changes to the state constitution this session. Few will pass. Massive and drastic change is something to be wary of when it comes to altering the state’ core governing document, though the voters do approve changes from time to time. But the proposals do carry messages, including of Republican frustrations in […] The post Legislative session opens with dozens of proposed constitutional changes appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Oregon Department of Education Releases 'Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools'

(Salem, Ore.) – On January 5, 20223, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) issued a news release on guidance policies for schools to supporting gender expansive students. ODE is proud to publish Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools. This guidance is grounded in the recognition, respect, affirmation, friendship, joy, belonging, and safety every human deserves - including the students, staff, and families that make-up our school communities.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon Grapevine: Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback about her legacy in office, her future plans, and what she miss about the job. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
OREGON STATE
nwlaborpress.org

Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor

State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
OREGON STATE
psuvanguard.com

New Kotek administration declares goals

Jan. 9 marked the beginning of a new chapter for Oregon as Tina Kotek took her place as Oregon’s 39th governor. A former state House speaker, Kotek won the gubernatorial race by several percentage points over Republican Christine Drazan, a former state legislator, in November’s election. Her inaugural address took place at the Oregon House of Chambers on a Monday afternoon.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon temporarily waives fee for social worker exam

Oregon needs more social workers, so the state agency that regulates them is temporarily suspending its fee to take the social work licensing exam. It’s part of a legislatively-funded effort to boost the number of behavioral health workers in the state. Oregon Health Authority spokesperson Tim Heider said the...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon's pandemic emergency food benefits will stop in March

Starting back in April, 2020, the extra benefits were provided to help qualifying individuals and families get enough healthy food during the COVID-19 emergency. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced February will be the final month that the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Murmurs: Kotek’s Homeless Order Omits Rural Oregon

KOTEK’S HOMELESS ORDER OMITS RURAL OREGON: On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children. But the order covers only 11 counties, omitting 25 rural counties in Eastern Oregon and along the coast. That’s because those counties did not meet the threshold of an increase in homelessness of 50% or more from 2017 to 2022. On Jan. 11, lawmakers representing Oregon’s Coastal Caucus sent Kotek a letter of protest, noting rural counties already have far fewer resources than urban ones and face challenges just as severe. The letter urged Kotek to extend the same level of concern to rural Oregon “as you have demonstrated to the rest of the state.” Kotek said Jan. 17 her initial allocation “underrepresents the need” in rural counties and encouraged them to formally apply for aid.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits Has Been Occurring As A Result Of Card Skimmers

2.1 The USDA recommends that SNAP cardholders take precautions against fraud. The following is an illustration:. Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits: Tricia Collins makes the most of a bad situation when trapped in a cheap motel. This Portland mother of a 10-year-old boy makes every dollar count since she has no reliable source of income. Her survival depends on governmental food coupons and monetary aid.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Rural Oregon Counties Unhappy at Exclusion From Kotek’s Emergency Order on Homelessness

On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S. and the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water

Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

‘Microdosing’ allowed under Oregon’s new psilocybin program

Oregon health officials have finalized regulations for the controlled use of mushroom psilocybin, spelling out how people can access the groundbreaking program to seek relief from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or other reasons. The regulations also cover a surprisingly controversial question: How much of the psychedelic substance can and should be taken?
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

COVID-19 CLAIMS 63 MORE LIVES, 2,318 NEW CASES IN OREGON

COVID-19 has claimed 63 mores lives, with 2,318 new cases reported in Oregon, in the week ending on Wednesday. An update from the Oregon Health Authority said 239 people are currently hospitalized related to COVID-19. 33 of those are in intensive care unit beds. The new cases include:. *442 in...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy