Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe homeowners, businesses urged to monitor snow loads, propane tanks, gas lines
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — How much snow is too much for Lake Tahoe homeowners?. With winter storms dumping an extraordinary amount of snow at Tahoe, public safety agencies are advising residents and businesses to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow.
Sutter County experiencing blocked weirs, power shutoffs and flooded roads
(KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office lifted a Jan. 8 evacuation warning on Wednesday, but residents are now dealing with a power shutoff connected to the recent storms and flooding. •Video Above: Floodwaters leave behind potholes, road damage Residents in the area of Lovey’s Landing were evacuated and had their power shut off as […]
abc10.com
California Storm Aftermath: Decades-old trees fall down in Sacramento's Land Park
Crews are cleaning up decades-old, fallen trees in Sacramento's Land Park area. Another system will drop in from the north Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
capradio.org
Sacramento County ordered Wilton to evacuate because of flooding. Here’s why some residents didn’t.
Shawn Huston didn’t leave his family’s Wilton home of 49 years when Sacramento County gave an evacuation order last week. He also didn’t evacuate when previous floods struck the area, including in 2017 and 1986, when he watched part of a levee break from his bedroom window.
KCRA.com
Super slow-going on Highway 50 as snow blanketed Sierra and Foothills on Monday
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Highway 50 through El Dorado County proved to be slow and dangerous to drive on Monday. The highway in both directions was packed with snow and peppered with icy spots. Snow in the Foothills and up to higher elevations made for a long drive home...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon remains closed after slides
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 said there is no estimated time when Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will reopen to traffic. Caltrans said the main slide activity is east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area in Butte County. There was another slide west of Rush...
Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues
PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides, agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather."It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks."It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."
Heavy snowfall and flooding causing schools to delay or close
(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and flooding throughout the Northern California on Tuesday has caused some schools to delay their normal start times or cancel school all together. In El Dorado County heavy snowfall will delay the start times of El Dorado High School, Union Mine High School, Independence High School and Pacific Crest Academy by […]
Sierra residents digging out from historic, early snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow in the Sierra is a common and welcome part of living above 5,000 ft. The series of storms hammering California has literally buried portions of homes and locals have to dig out just to get in. Cold storms started early and often, and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County to provide low-barrier shelter as terms of settlement
Placer County is on its way to operating a low-barrier mobile temporary shelter in North Auburn as terms of a settlement with a group of homeless individuals who filed a claim against the county in September. The claim alleges the county destroyed personal property in April and May when it...
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
rosevilletoday.com
Breach of Contract alleged as Placer County Water Agency files suit against PG&E
Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) has filed suit against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) in Sacramento County Superior Court for breach of contract. This action follows disclosure of PG&E’s intent to transfer substantially all its power generating assets, including its Drum-Spaulding Hydroelectric Project in Placer County, to a subsidiary recently formed by PG&E. Under a Water Supply Agreement with PG&E, PCWA is entitled to approximately 125,000 acre-feet of water supplied by this project, which is the principal source of water for Placer County residents and businesses.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Accident in Front of Grass Valley Fire Station
State Route 49 Accident Near La Barr Meadows Causes Minor Trauma. An injury accident resulting in minor trauma occurred in Grass Valley on January 14. The collision happened along State Route 49 at La Barr Meadows in front of the fire station around 3:53 p.m. All southbound lanes were blocked by the accident, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries
A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
CBS News
Elderly Fair Oaks woman dies in head-on collision near Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY — An 83-year-old Fair Oaks woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 49 near Grass Valley on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene. The other driver, 70-year-old Roxanne Fitzsimmons of Grass Valley, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Injures Dairy Queen Patrons
Greenback Lane Traffic Accident Shoves SUV Into Building. A traffic accident in Citrus Heights on January 16 caused an SUV to crash into a Dairy Queen, causing injuries to patrons sitting in a booth. The collision occurred along Greenback Lane between Dewey Drive and Hilltree Avenue and was the result of a two-vehicle crash. Three clients were seated at a booth inside the building when the SUV crashed through the restaurant’s wall.
Flood pumps pushing maximum capacity as officials look for funds to replace them
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homeowners could see an increase on their bills as Reclamation District 1000 launches Proposition 218 to make improvements. The district is currently pumping out the canals to make sure there isn’t any flooding. “We have been pumping pretty consistently since the first of the year...
KCRA.com
A look at tornado damage aftermath near Herald area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service confirmed anEF-0 tornado briefly touched down east of Herald in Sacramento County on Saturday. The weak tornado caused damage to three homes along Kirkwood Street after touching down for approximately two minutes with winds peaking 80 mph. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville & Auburn ‘Red Sand’ events to raise awareness and impacts of human trafficking
Roseville, Calif. – Families and organizations throughout Placer County are invited to join the Placer County Children’s System of Care, Probation Department, law enforcement and other partners in raising awareness of human trafficking through the “Red Sand Project.”. January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and as part...
