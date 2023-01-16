ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon remains closed after slides

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 said there is no estimated time when Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will reopen to traffic. Caltrans said the main slide activity is east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area in Butte County. There was another slide west of Rush...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues

PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides, agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather."It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks."It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Heavy snowfall and flooding causing schools to delay or close

(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and flooding throughout the Northern California on Tuesday has caused some schools to delay their normal start times or cancel school all together. In El Dorado County heavy snowfall will delay the start times of El Dorado High School, Union Mine High School, Independence High School and Pacific Crest Academy by […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Breach of Contract alleged as Placer County Water Agency files suit against PG&E

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) has filed suit against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) in Sacramento County Superior Court for breach of contract. This action follows disclosure of PG&E’s intent to transfer substantially all its power generating assets, including its Drum-Spaulding Hydroelectric Project in Placer County, to a subsidiary recently formed by PG&E. Under a Water Supply Agreement with PG&E, PCWA is entitled to approximately 125,000 acre-feet of water supplied by this project, which is the principal source of water for Placer County residents and businesses.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injury Accident in Front of Grass Valley Fire Station

State Route 49 Accident Near La Barr Meadows Causes Minor Trauma. An injury accident resulting in minor trauma occurred in Grass Valley on January 14. The collision happened along State Route 49 at La Barr Meadows in front of the fire station around 3:53 p.m. All southbound lanes were blocked by the accident, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
GRASS VALLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries

A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS News

Elderly Fair Oaks woman dies in head-on collision near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY — An 83-year-old Fair Oaks woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 49 near Grass Valley on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene. The other driver, 70-year-old Roxanne Fitzsimmons of Grass Valley, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Injures Dairy Queen Patrons

Greenback Lane Traffic Accident Shoves SUV Into Building. A traffic accident in Citrus Heights on January 16 caused an SUV to crash into a Dairy Queen, causing injuries to patrons sitting in a booth. The collision occurred along Greenback Lane between Dewey Drive and Hilltree Avenue and was the result of a two-vehicle crash. Three clients were seated at a booth inside the building when the SUV crashed through the restaurant’s wall.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

