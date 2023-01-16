Gas prices slightly up in RI, down in Mass.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices held steady this week both locally and nationally, the latest survey from AAA Northeast shows.
The average price in Rhode Island rose by one cent to $3.25 per gallon, according to AAA, while the average in Massachusetts fell by two cents to $3.30 per gallon.
That matches this week’s national average of $3.30 per gallon, up 2 cents from last week.
"Gas prices locally are in a bit of a winter lull, and supplies of oil and gasoline are sufficient to meet demand," said Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast's director of public affairs.
