Gas prices slightly up in RI, down in Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices held steady this week both locally and nationally, the latest survey from AAA Northeast shows.

The average price in Rhode Island rose by one cent to $3.25 per gallon, according to AAA, while the average in Massachusetts fell by two cents to $3.30 per gallon.

That matches this week’s national average of $3.30 per gallon, up 2 cents from last week.

“Gas prices locally are in a bit of a winter lull, and supplies of oil and gasoline are sufficient to meet demand,” said Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast’s director of public affairs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.