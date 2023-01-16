ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Politics roundtable: Secret documents and a debt ceiling await returning Congress

On Thursday, the U.S. hit its debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has started taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills. Hitting the limit heaps pressure on the returning Congress, which is already in the spotlight over questionable committee assignments and possible plans for investigations into misplaced classified documents found in the wrong places, including President Biden's car garage.
WBUR

Lessons from the 2011 debt limit fight

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. will reach its borrowing limit Thursday, and that she will begin “extraordinary measures” to continue paying the country's bills, measures that will avoid a default until around June. Congress has to agree to raise the debt limit to avoid a default.
WBUR

Ayanna Pressley on the debt ceiling, the 118th Congress and rent control

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said she wouldn't make predictions about Congress's next moves as the U.S. hit its debt ceiling Thursday morning. Even as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her department was taking extraordinary measures to keep the country from defaulting. Still, Pressley said the first few weeks of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WBUR

Strikes against government's plan to raise retirement age abound in France

Hundreds of thousands of people are protesting in France Thursday, and the strikes are shutting down services like public transit and schools. Citizens are upset about the government's plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. President Macron insists his government will move forward with the change. Here...

Comments / 0

Community Policy