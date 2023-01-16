Read full article on original website
Related
WBUR
Politics roundtable: Secret documents and a debt ceiling await returning Congress
On Thursday, the U.S. hit its debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has started taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills. Hitting the limit heaps pressure on the returning Congress, which is already in the spotlight over questionable committee assignments and possible plans for investigations into misplaced classified documents found in the wrong places, including President Biden's car garage.
WBUR
Lessons from the 2011 debt limit fight
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. will reach its borrowing limit Thursday, and that she will begin “extraordinary measures” to continue paying the country's bills, measures that will avoid a default until around June. Congress has to agree to raise the debt limit to avoid a default.
WBUR
Ayanna Pressley on the debt ceiling, the 118th Congress and rent control
Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said she wouldn't make predictions about Congress's next moves as the U.S. hit its debt ceiling Thursday morning. Even as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her department was taking extraordinary measures to keep the country from defaulting. Still, Pressley said the first few weeks of the...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Ex-RNC chief brutally fact-checks MTG — and offers blunt advice: "Stop with the stupid"
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has a blistering response to Rep. Marjorie...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Another year, another big race – this time for Supreme Court
Wisconsin voters are still recovering from all the ads associated with the November elections that decided races for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, and the state Legislature. Now comes another big race — this time for former Chief Justice Pat Roggensack’s seat and a 10-year term on the state Supreme Court....
WBUR
Strikes against government's plan to raise retirement age abound in France
Hundreds of thousands of people are protesting in France Thursday, and the strikes are shutting down services like public transit and schools. Citizens are upset about the government's plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. President Macron insists his government will move forward with the change. Here...
WBUR
Germany faces pressure to deploy advanced tanks in Ukraine
Germany is still resisting pressure from Western allies to send its advanced Leopard tanks to assist Ukraine's military. Here & Now's Jane Clayson hears the latest from NPR's Rob Schmitz in Berlin.
Comments / 0