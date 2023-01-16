ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Pedestrian struck by car in Bristol

BRISTOL – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday. The accident was reported at about 9:20 a.m., in the area of 1461 Farmington Ave. Police were dispatched on the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. According to police, one person – whose identity...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville Police Department has a new police lieutenant

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Police Department promoted a new police lieutenant at Monday’s Town Council meeting. John Quilter, who has served with the Plainville Police Department for more than 23 years, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. His wife Missy pinned his new badge on him at the meeting.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Second-graders at Oshana Elementary get visit from Barnes Museum curator

SOUTHINGTON – Barnes Museum curator Christina Volpe paid a visit to Oshana Elementary School on Tuesday, giving second-graders a hands-on look at many historical items. Volpe has been visiting local schools as part of her “Hands on with History” outreach program, having also stopped by Southington Catholic School last month. She said the students at both schools were excited for the learning opportunity.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol woman pleads not guilty to stabbing woman's eye

BRISTOL – A Bristol woman has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging she stabbed a neighbor in the eye. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, faced a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday – where she entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, first-degree assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police trying to ID suspect in two thefts

PLAINVILLE – Police are attempting to identify a woman suspected in two local thefts. The police department used its Facebook page to release a photo of the suspect and the vehicle witnesses said she used. The woman can be seen in the photo wearing dark pants, a scarf, a gray, green and white jacket and a face covering that is pulled below her chin.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Annual scholarship breakfast of the Greater Bristol NAACP saw local leaders celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Dr. Eddie Whitehead

BRISTOL – The annual scholarship breakfast of the Greater Bristol NAACP saw local leaders celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Dr. Eddie Whitehead. The breakfast was held at Bristol Eastern High School on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday. It was attended by several dozen people, including local legislators, police officers, city councilors, board of education members, and leaders of civic organizations who packed the cafeteria at the school. Breakfast was provided by Saint’s Restaurant in Southington.
BRISTOL, CT

