Bristol Press
Pedestrian struck by car in Bristol
BRISTOL – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday. The accident was reported at about 9:20 a.m., in the area of 1461 Farmington Ave. Police were dispatched on the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. According to police, one person – whose identity...
Bristol Press
One of two suspects arrested outside Westfarms Mall wanted in Berlin, Newington and Southington
One of two men arrested outside of Westfarms Mall over the weekend, accused of fraudulently purchasing about $1,700 worth of merchandise, was wanted in over a dozen towns across Massachusetts and Connecticut, including those of Newington, Berlin and Southington. West Hartford police took Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester, into custody...
Bristol Press
Women & Girls Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation awards more than $43,000 in grants
BRISTOL – The Women & Girls Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation has awarded more than $43,000 in grants to 13 local organizations at the fund’s annual meeting Jan. 10. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship & program officer at the Main Street Community Foundation, said that checks totaling $43,400...
Bristol Press
Plainville Police Department has a new police lieutenant
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Police Department promoted a new police lieutenant at Monday’s Town Council meeting. John Quilter, who has served with the Plainville Police Department for more than 23 years, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. His wife Missy pinned his new badge on him at the meeting.
Bristol Press
Hartford man pleads guilty in fatal New Britain crash that killed Bristol woman
NEW BRITAIN -- A Hartford man has pleaded guilty in a New Britain car crash that killed a Bristol woman in 2020. Jeremiah Lopez, 22, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
Bristol Press
Second-graders at Oshana Elementary get visit from Barnes Museum curator
SOUTHINGTON – Barnes Museum curator Christina Volpe paid a visit to Oshana Elementary School on Tuesday, giving second-graders a hands-on look at many historical items. Volpe has been visiting local schools as part of her “Hands on with History” outreach program, having also stopped by Southington Catholic School last month. She said the students at both schools were excited for the learning opportunity.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman pleads not guilty to stabbing woman's eye
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging she stabbed a neighbor in the eye. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, faced a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday – where she entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, first-degree assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Bristol Press
Boys & Girls Club of Bristol to hold its fifth annual Bowling, Pins, Pizza and Prize Fun-raiser
BRISTOL - The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol is slated to hold its fifth annual Bowling, Pins, Pizza and Prize Fun-raiser Feb. 26. Proceeds go to directly benefit the Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center’s STEAM education programs. Held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spare...
Bristol Press
Plainville police trying to ID suspect in two thefts
PLAINVILLE – Police are attempting to identify a woman suspected in two local thefts. The police department used its Facebook page to release a photo of the suspect and the vehicle witnesses said she used. The woman can be seen in the photo wearing dark pants, a scarf, a gray, green and white jacket and a face covering that is pulled below her chin.
Bristol Press
Victim of carjacking that preceded stealing of police cruiser in Bristol suffered slash wounds, court papers say
BRISTOL – The suspect who was shot after stealing a Bristol police cruiser last week allegedly slashed someone during one of the carjackings that led to the chaotic situation in Bristol. Court documents released in the criminal case against Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, indicated that the victim in the Farmington...
Bristol Press
Annual scholarship breakfast of the Greater Bristol NAACP saw local leaders celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Dr. Eddie Whitehead
BRISTOL – The annual scholarship breakfast of the Greater Bristol NAACP saw local leaders celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Dr. Eddie Whitehead. The breakfast was held at Bristol Eastern High School on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday. It was attended by several dozen people, including local legislators, police officers, city councilors, board of education members, and leaders of civic organizations who packed the cafeteria at the school. Breakfast was provided by Saint’s Restaurant in Southington.
