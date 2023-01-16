ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

CBS DFW

2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Burglars bust through American Jewelers wall, steal $2M in gold, diamonds

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - Burglars broke through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall over the weekend, according to Mesquite police.  The thieves got away with an estimated $2 million or more in jewelry.A worker discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning. American Jewelers shares a wall with Sears and there's a concrete wall separating both stores. Sears is no longer in business, though, having closed in 2021, according to police. The space is vacant.Police said the thieves first broke into Sears, then a concrete wall was breached, the sheetrock busted out and they entered the jewelry store. Once inside the store, the burglars stole a large amount of jewelry. Officers are working with mall security to get video from within the mall. 
MESQUITE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie

A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes

PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
PLANO, TX
Silence DoGood

$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall Heist

MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.  
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say

DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Brookhaven Dr

DALLAS, TX

