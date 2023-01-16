Read full article on original website
Police in Fort Worth are investigating a double murder from overnight. Officers called to a home on Killian Street late Wednesday night and found a man and a woman each shot multiple times inside a bedroom.
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
Burglars bust through American Jewelers wall, steal $2M in gold, diamonds
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - Burglars broke through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall over the weekend, according to Mesquite police. The thieves got away with an estimated $2 million or more in jewelry.A worker discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning. American Jewelers shares a wall with Sears and there's a concrete wall separating both stores. Sears is no longer in business, though, having closed in 2021, according to police. The space is vacant.Police said the thieves first broke into Sears, then a concrete wall was breached, the sheetrock busted out and they entered the jewelry store. Once inside the store, the burglars stole a large amount of jewelry. Officers are working with mall security to get video from within the mall.
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said tips helped them arrest the man who robbed a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint at an ATM last January. Shaun Rabb reported on the hold up in his Trackdown segment on FOX 4. PREVIOUS STORY: Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at...
An estimated $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from American Jewelers in the Town East Mall in Mesquite, Texas. WFAA reports the thief or thieves broke into the mall through an abandoned Sears store, which shares a wall with the jewelry store. They then broke through a concrete wall to gain access to the jewelry store, where they took a large amount of jewelry. The mall is located off I-635 and Town East Boulevard. The store employee discovered the theft on Saturday morning, but it is unclear when the break-in occurred. Police are working with mall security to obtain surveillance footage and no suspects have been identified yet.
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A woman’s body was found in Grand Prairie near the home of the man suspected of kidnapping a Collin County woman. Law enforcement officials have not identified the victim. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is expected to release that information soon. But the Collin County...
A woman was found dead in a Grand Prairie field Wednesday night. Her identity hasn't been confirmed yet but it happened about a mile away from the home of a man accused of kidnapping a missing Collin County woman.
Dallas police are waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine the name of a person whose body was found in an Oak Cliff creek near Zang and Illinois on Monday
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
PLANO, Texas — In 2022, the city of Plano saw a rash of residential burglaries targeting South Asian residents. Detectives quickly learned that the modus operandi of the theives were identical nearly every time. More than a year later, three people have been arrested for engaging in organized criminal...
It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
The Dallas-area heist apparently relied on good old fashioned brute force to breach a jewelry store.
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The search continues for a Collin County woman who has been missing for a week. An arrest warrant for a man suspected of kidnapping her reveals more about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Kayla Kelley, 33, was first reported missing on Jan. 11, 2023, by...
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 10:05 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call regarding a body in a creek located in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the unidentified victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas County Medicals Examiner’s office will work on identifying the victim.
Truck Yard offering food trucks in 2-acre complex in Fort Worth's Alliance area
The Truck Yard held its grand opening in the Alliance area of Fort Worth on Jan. 16. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Truck Yard, a food and entertainment complex, held its grand opening Jan. 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive, Fort Worth. According to previous Community Impact reporting, the plans were announced...
