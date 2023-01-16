ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden forgets name of MLK’s daughter-in-law while singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8pEL_0kGWbnIN00

WASHINGTON — President Biden forgot the name of Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter-in-law Monday while singing “Happy Birthday” on the federal holiday honoring the late civil rights icon.

The mortifying moment meant to honor 49-year-old Arndrea Waters King came as the 80-year-old president spoke at an event organized by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and co-chaired by Martin Luther King III, 65, and his wife.

“Martin the Third, we celebrate a legacy of your beloved father and mother. They worked for the beloved community. But congratulations today to the honorees including your wife, who I understand it’s her birthday today?” Biden said.

“Well look, my wife has a rule in her family, when it’s someone’s birthday, you sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ You ready?” the president went on before launching into song.

Biden’s eyes appeared to search out the woman’s name on his teleprompters midway through the tune in front of hundreds of guests at Washington’s historic Mayflower Hotel.

“Happy birthday, dear Valz-dvit,” Biden ultimately uttered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3p2z_0kGWbnIN00
President Biden led the singing of “Happy Birthday” Monday before forgetting whose birthday it was.
CSPAN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IP5AY_0kGWbnIN00
Members of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s family appeared bewildered.
CSPAN

Members of the King family appeared to laugh and shake their heads at the awkward moment.

Biden attempted to bail himself out by adding to his middle-aged honoree, “Well, it’s hell turning 30. But you have to put up with it.”

Biden is the oldest-ever president and his mental acuity frequently is a matter of public debate, though his defenders say he’s just prone to gaffes and a stutter.

In September, the president stunned viewers by asking “Where’s Jackie?” as he looked for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), despite publicly mourning her death and even calling her family to offer his condolences in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLeYf_0kGWbnIN00
The event was organized by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.
AP

Biden has mistakenly referred to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as “President Harris” on at least six occasions — most recently on Jan. 5.

Biden says he intends to run for a second term in 2024. He would be 86 years old if he completes a full second term in January 2029.

Comments / 207

Chuck Schriver
3d ago

That's just something Biden would do. After all he can't even remember why he was there. I'm suprised he was invited.

Reply(4)
142
Scot Tomkinson
3d ago

Not a clue where's he is, Why ,When and for What, Sleep well tonight knowing he is the Dictator of the country He is giving his Damnedest to Destroy...............

Reply
48
Dennis Quealy
2d ago

The BUFFOONERY with this Knucklehead will not end until he’s gone, it’ll just keep getting Worse. Whoever thought we’d see the day that the USA would be the Laughing Stock of the Entire World. God Help Us! 🇺🇸GOP2024🇺🇸

Reply
23
Related
RadarOnline

'She Wanted To Laugh So Bad': Biden Mistakenly Calls VP Kamala 'PRESIDENT Harris' In Border Speech Blunder

President Biden mistakenly referred to VP Kamala Harris as "President Harris" while discussing his administration's latest policies to address the border crisis, sparking a series of reactions online following his latest gaffe.RadarOnline.com has learned the commander-in-chief's speech blunder happened as he delivered remarks at the White House on Thursday, accidentally mixing up her job title."President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving," Biden said in the viral video, proudly sharing, "And thanks to her leadership, she's been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private...
Rolling Stone

‘It Is Time For Us to Grow the F Up’: Stevie Wonder Shares Powerful Message for MLK Day

On Monday, legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder released a video commemorating this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The musician-activist’s overall message was that the “universe” is profoundly “pissed” off at us for doing the opposite of achieving the fallen civil-rights leader’s vision of a just society. Early on in the four-minute video, posted to Twitter on MLK Day, Wonder wishes Dr. King a “happy birthday,” before recounting: “Forty years ago today, I was marching in the cold and snowy streets of Washington, D.C., where thousands of people all believed in the right and the power to convince Congress that this national...
WASHINGTON STATE
digg.com

A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family

Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg could be facing the chopping block after offending people with her controversial opinion about the Holocaust again. Calls for her firing are continuing to grow despite her apology, RadarOnline.com has learned. After she doubled down on her belief that the genocide of Jewish people was not racially motivated and "white on white" violence, Whoopi caught backlash, to no one's surprise — later unleashing another apology."Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that...
Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
Black Enterprise

Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism

Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
MARYLAND STATE
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
CBS Minnesota

Martin Luther King Jr.'s son defends new monument amid criticism

Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, defended a new monument that honors his parents following criticism of the recently unveiled sculpture.The monument, which is called "The Embrace," represents the hug Dr. King and Coretta Scott King shared after he won the Nobel Peace Price in 1964. The $10 million bronze sculpture, designed by Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group, has garnered mixed reactions since its unveiling last week in the Boston Common.King III told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, which marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...
BOSTON, MA
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgraceful!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasted For Posting Cruel Hunting Photo Of Eric & Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a shout-out to Donald Trump Jr.'s brother Eric Trump, but fans couldn't help but focus on the pictures she chose. "Wishing @erictrump the happiest of birthdays! You are a wonderful father to Luke and Carolina, husband to @laraleatrump, brother and friend to all who know and love you! Here’s to the absolute best 2023!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing camouflage as she posted alongside Eric, Donald Jr. and a deer. Of course, people were upset she would advertise the controversial hobby. One person wrote, "Hunting for food. Ok. Hunting for sport. Disturbing. Almost unfollowed,"...
SFGate

Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain

The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
BOSTON, MA
Decider.com

Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’

The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
RadarOnline

President Biden REPEATS Claim He Frequented Black Church During Civil Rights Movement Despite Members Not Recalling His Attendance

President Joe Biden doubled down on his past claims that he frequented a Black church during the civil rights movement as he gave a speech on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned.The former veep took the stage at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia in honor of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 94th birthday."Let's lay one thing to rest. I may be a practicing Catholic, but [I] used to go to 7:30 Mass every morning in high school and then in college before I went to the Black church," Biden said on...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Not Feeling It: Critics Did Not Embrace Boston Sculpture Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Wife Coretta

It wasn’t a pretty picture when a new sculpture, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was revealed last Friday. Called “The Embrace,” the 22-foot bronze statue depicts the embrace of Dr. King and his wife, Coretta Scott King “hugging after Martin received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.” The reveal in Boston Common Park garnered much anticipation, but was met with negative reactions from many online viewers.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy