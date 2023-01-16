Read full article on original website
Related
No. 5 UConn dresses 8, routs Seton Hall 103-58
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin and Dorka Juhasz each scored 22 points while Aaliyah Edwards added 21 to help short-handed No. 5 UConn rout Seton Hall 103-58 on Tuesday night. The Huskies (16-2, 9-0 Big East) once again only dressed eight players because of injuries. Lou Lopez...
Ohio State basketball loses fifth-straight in loss to Nebraska
Playing ugly games is becoming the norm for the Ohio State basketball team. After losing to last-place Minnesota at home a couple of games ago, the Buckeyes followed that up with a loss to the team just above the Golden Gophers in the standings, Nebraska by a score of 63-60.
Iowa basketball game against Northwestern postponed
There was quite a bit of anticipation regarding the Iowa basketball game on Wednesday night. The Hawkeyes were looking to extend their current winning streak to five games. The game is also the annual Chris Street game, which honors the former Hawkeye who tragically passed away on January 19, 1993. Iowa and the Big Ten have attempted to have a game in Iowa City on or around that date for the past few years.
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin men's basketball game at Northwestern cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within Huskies program
A COVID-19 outbreak within the Northwestern men’s basketball program has meant the postponement of Wisconsin’s road contest on Saturday in Evanston, the Huskies athletic department announced on Thursday evening. This is the 2nd straight postponement of a game involving the Huskies, who saw their game originally scheduled for...
Eastern Illinois women racks up, winning against Tennessee State
Eastern Illinois recorded their seventh straight win, handing Tennessee State a loss at Gentry Center Complex on Thursday evening. The post Eastern Illinois women racks up, winning against Tennessee State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
No. 18 Charleston survives scare from Monmouth
Reyne Smith hit seven 3-point shots on his way to a 27-point night and No. 18 College of Charleston had
Top 25 roundup: DePaul ends No. 8 Xavier’s win streak
Umoja Gibson scored 22 points and Javan Johnson had 16 as host DePaul edged No. 8 Xavier 73-72 on Wednesday
UConn at Seton Hall odds, picks and predictions
The No. 14 UConn Huskies (15-4, 4-4 Big East) and Seton Hall Pirates (11-8, 4-4) meet Wednesday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UConn vs. Seton Hall odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Comments / 0