Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro closes temporarily, then permanently
MIDLAND, MI — After what seemed to be only a temporary closure due to staffing issues, Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro has closed its doors for good. On Jan. 11, Basil Thai Bistro officials posted via the company’s Facebook page that the restaurant, located at 416 E. Ellsworth, would be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues and reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Flint Township bakery We’re Dough to close its doors after operating at $8K monthly loss
FLINT TWP, MI — We’re Dough is closing its doors indefinitely. Jessica McGuire, owner of the popular cookie dough shop and bakery, said it’s with a heavy heart that she has to close her business. She said the bakery has been operating at a loss of about...
Downtown Flushing, MI Welcomes New Husband & Wife Run Barber Shop
Across the street from Kathy's 126 Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Flushing is the Professional Center building... and a brand-new barber shop for the community. Shoebox Barber Shop is located at 117 Cherry Street Downtown Flushing. It's in the same building as the dentist and Flushing Optical at the corner of Cherry & Main Streets.
Please: Genesee Valley, Do Something With The Old Flint Twp Sears
Right after Christmas we reported the latest infrastructure woes at Genesee Valley Center which caused incredible water damage from a burst water line. That issue certainly caused stress for tenants and disappointed would-be shoppers wanting to spend gift cards. For long-empty spaces like the old Sears, it may not seem...
18 Flint-Area Restaurants That Still Serve Food After 9 PM
The days of most restaurants staying open late are long gone. Since the COVID pandemic, many bars and restaurants in the area don't stay open as late as they use to. Unfortunately, that poses a problem for the night owls and second or third-shifters out there. Nowadays, it is very...
Great Debate – What Is The Oldest Coney Island In Flint Area?
Flint is known for a lot of great things including, people, places, music, and food. One food in particular that comes to mind is the Flint-style coney dog. A question was recently posted on the Memories of Flint Facebook page,. 'What is the oldest coney around Flint still open? ....
New buyers give Grand Blanc "Tech Village" another shot.
Plans fell through with the last buyer because of the coronavirus pandemic. New buyers give Grand Blanc 'Tech Village' another shot. Plans fell through with the last buyer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19
The Big Boy Restaurant in Bridgeport and the We'reDough bakery in Flint Township will be closing at the end of January. Lisa Thompson, the founder and executive director of Self Love Beauty, talks about some of the workshops the program holds about self-love. National Blood Donor Month. Updated: 2 hours...
The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market
The "Queen of Soul's Former "Rose Estate" Mansion Is on the Market. The post The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market appeared first on BLAC Media.
Family-owned furniture store holds ribbon cutting ceremony
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family-owned and operated furniture store hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new warehouse. The grand opening of Skaff Furniture Carpet One’s new warehouse was celebrated Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. The nearly 30,000-square-foot facility is across from Skaff Showroom on US 23 and Hill Road....
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
This 1 Bedroom Boat House in Bloomfield Hills Will Set You Back $4.9M
They say you get what you pay for, but in this case, we expected more. Now, we totally get that location is everything and uniqueness adds to the mix, but for $4.9M you would expect a little more. If this was New York City, paying $4.9M for a 1 bedroom...
$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home
This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
Now Open: Former Holly Salon Business Relocates To Grand Blanc
Grand Blanc is welcoming many new businesses in the coming year. Some are anxiously awaiting the new plaza across from Grand Mall. Others are excited about the new Juice Bar coming to Grand Mall. Now, GB gets to welcome another business to its community. What's the latest business to open...
Where to Find the Best Nachos in the Lansing Area
Nachos are one of those iconic foods that you can add just about anything to, and it's probably going to be delicious. You have your classic nachos with corn tortillas chips, covered in beef or chicken, as well as tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream. Or, you can take them in a totally different direction. Maybe instead of corn chips, your fry wonton wrappers and cover them in teriyaki chicken, kimchi, green onions, and spicy mayo?
Enjoy a Coffee and Play with Cats at Ferndale’s ‘Catfé Lounge’
Grab a cup of coffee and play with some cat's during your lunch break in Ferndale. The Catfé Lounge in Ferndale, Michigan gives cat lovers a new place to hang out and possibly even adopt their new cat. As part of the Ferndale Cat Shelter, the Catfé Lounge is filled with cats and kittens that are available for adoption and offers a community space where people can meet and socialize this them.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Power outage reported in Bay City’s West side
BAY CITY, MI — A power outage snarled the morning commute in Bay City on Thursday, Jan. 19. A BAY Alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday stating that there is a power outage on Bay City’s West side. The power outage is affecting several intersections...
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crash into a utility pole.
