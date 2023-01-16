ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

The Saginaw News

Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro closes temporarily, then permanently

MIDLAND, MI — After what seemed to be only a temporary closure due to staffing issues, Midland’s Basil Thai Bistro has closed its doors for good. On Jan. 11, Basil Thai Bistro officials posted via the company’s Facebook page that the restaurant, located at 416 E. Ellsworth, would be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues and reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MIDLAND, MI
Cars 108

Downtown Flushing, MI Welcomes New Husband & Wife Run Barber Shop

Across the street from Kathy's 126 Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Flushing is the Professional Center building... and a brand-new barber shop for the community. Shoebox Barber Shop is located at 117 Cherry Street Downtown Flushing. It's in the same building as the dentist and Flushing Optical at the corner of Cherry & Main Streets.
FLUSHING, MI
Banana 101.5

Please: Genesee Valley, Do Something With The Old Flint Twp Sears

Right after Christmas we reported the latest infrastructure woes at Genesee Valley Center which caused incredible water damage from a burst water line. That issue certainly caused stress for tenants and disappointed would-be shoppers wanting to spend gift cards. For long-empty spaces like the old Sears, it may not seem...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19

The Big Boy Restaurant in Bridgeport and the We'reDough bakery in Flint Township will be closing at the end of January. Lisa Thompson, the founder and executive director of Self Love Beauty, talks about some of the workshops the program holds about self-love. National Blood Donor Month. Updated: 2 hours...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

Family-owned furniture store holds ribbon cutting ceremony

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family-owned and operated furniture store hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new warehouse. The grand opening of Skaff Furniture Carpet One’s new warehouse was celebrated Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. The nearly 30,000-square-foot facility is across from Skaff Showroom on US 23 and Hill Road....
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home

This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Where to Find the Best Nachos in the Lansing Area

Nachos are one of those iconic foods that you can add just about anything to, and it's probably going to be delicious. You have your classic nachos with corn tortillas chips, covered in beef or chicken, as well as tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream. Or, you can take them in a totally different direction. Maybe instead of corn chips, your fry wonton wrappers and cover them in teriyaki chicken, kimchi, green onions, and spicy mayo?
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

Enjoy a Coffee and Play with Cats at Ferndale’s ‘Catfé Lounge’

Grab a cup of coffee and play with some cat's during your lunch break in Ferndale. The Catfé Lounge in Ferndale, Michigan gives cat lovers a new place to hang out and possibly even adopt their new cat. As part of the Ferndale Cat Shelter, the Catfé Lounge is filled with cats and kittens that are available for adoption and offers a community space where people can meet and socialize this them.
FERNDALE, MI
MLive

Power outage reported in Bay City’s West side

BAY CITY, MI — A power outage snarled the morning commute in Bay City on Thursday, Jan. 19. A BAY Alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday stating that there is a power outage on Bay City’s West side. The power outage is affecting several intersections...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crash into a utility pole.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

