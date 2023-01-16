There’s some new information about a collision that killed a pedestrian in Sonoma on Monday night. Investigators say the 36-year-old man hit by a pickup truck was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Highway 12 and Verano Avenue. The 24-year-old man driving the truck immediately stopped, stayed at the scene, and cooperated with authorities. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the collision. This is not the first time someone has been killed while crossing this intersection – in 2020, a 78-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car.

