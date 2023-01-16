ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

ksro.com

Highway 37 Reopened After Weekend Flooding

Highway 37 in Marin County is back open after it was covered in floodwater. Crews spent part of the weekend and Monday pushing and pumping water off the highway in Novato, after the nearby Novato Creek overflowed following recent heavy rains. The right lane on the westbound side of Highway 37 is still closed and it’s unclear when it will reopen.
sonomacountygazette.com

Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma

The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

California Sees 600 Landslides Resulting from Winter Storms

Six-hundred landslides in less than three weeks. That’s what California has been dealing with during an especially wet winter caused by nine atmospheric river storms. A new Geological Survey maps shows the San Francisco Bay Area and the central part of the state were slammed by some of the most landslides. Southern California also had its share. The Montecito area had to be evacuated and it could be weeks until a Ventura County road near Ojai reopens.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Highway 37 closure due to weekend flooding to extend into Monday

MARIN COUNTY – One of the most important roads in the North Bay, a stretch of Highway 37 remained shut down Sunday due to flooding.As of Sunday night, the road was shut down between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue in Marin County. Workers used multiple pumps to drain water away from the road down into Novato Creek.For many frustrated drivers, these pumps couldn't go fast enough.Novato driver Alka Sunak said the closure and detours added 30 minutes to her drive.Sunak was heading to her family business, Rossi's Deli, to help out. The store is located next the closed highway."All the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward mudslide damages home, forces evacuations

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A mudslide sent mud and debris flowing over the weekend, destroying one home and forcing evacuations in Hayward's Fairview neighborhood. It was Saturday afternoon when the hillside came down and broke through into a home. "It's pretty scary because it happened so quick. In 3 to 4 minutes, it took out […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Body found near Napa River in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
VALLEJO, CA
ksro.com

Lake Sonoma Water More Than Doubles Capacity After Recent Storms

Lake Sonoma is now holding more than 228-thousand-acre feet of water following weeks of atmospheric river storms. It was holding just shy of 98-thousand-acre-feet of water on Christmas. But, it’s still short of its target level of 245-thousand-acre-feet. Lake Sonoma has a capacity to hold 381-thousand-acre-feet of water when full.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Rains Renew Concerns Over Aging Watmaugh Bridge

Recent torrential rains have reignited concerns about the longevity of the Watmaugh Bridge in Sonoma. Sonoma County has planned to replace the 94-year-old steel-truss bridge since 2003, when water was found to have seeped through the concrete and rusted the rebar along the bottom of the bridge. Chunks of concrete have already fallen off and into the creek bed below. Construction of a replacement bridge is expected to start next year.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

More Information on Pedestrian Killed in Sonoma Monday Night

There’s some new information about a collision that killed a pedestrian in Sonoma on Monday night. Investigators say the 36-year-old man hit by a pickup truck was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Highway 12 and Verano Avenue. The 24-year-old man driving the truck immediately stopped, stayed at the scene, and cooperated with authorities. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the collision. This is not the first time someone has been killed while crossing this intersection – in 2020, a 78-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car.
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
PITTSBURG, CA

