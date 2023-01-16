Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Highway 37 Reopened After Weekend Flooding
Highway 37 in Marin County is back open after it was covered in floodwater. Crews spent part of the weekend and Monday pushing and pumping water off the highway in Novato, after the nearby Novato Creek overflowed following recent heavy rains. The right lane on the westbound side of Highway 37 is still closed and it’s unclear when it will reopen.
sonomacountygazette.com
Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
KTVU FOX 2
Highways 13 in Oakland, 37 in Marin County reopen after landslide and flooding
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland reopened early Tuesday morning following a landslide the day before. Crews reopened the stretch of road at 2 a.m. They had to clear away mud and debris, which had spread across southbound lanes. Multiple roads across the Bay Area have...
ksro.com
California Sees 600 Landslides Resulting from Winter Storms
Six-hundred landslides in less than three weeks. That’s what California has been dealing with during an especially wet winter caused by nine atmospheric river storms. A new Geological Survey maps shows the San Francisco Bay Area and the central part of the state were slammed by some of the most landslides. Southern California also had its share. The Montecito area had to be evacuated and it could be weeks until a Ventura County road near Ojai reopens.
King tides in forecast could flood parts of Bay Area
There may be more flooding soon in the Bay Area, but not from rain storms. King tides are back in the forecast over the next several days.
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
Highway 37 closure due to weekend flooding to extend into Monday
MARIN COUNTY – One of the most important roads in the North Bay, a stretch of Highway 37 remained shut down Sunday due to flooding.As of Sunday night, the road was shut down between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue in Marin County. Workers used multiple pumps to drain water away from the road down into Novato Creek.For many frustrated drivers, these pumps couldn't go fast enough.Novato driver Alka Sunak said the closure and detours added 30 minutes to her drive.Sunak was heading to her family business, Rossi's Deli, to help out. The store is located next the closed highway."All the...
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
Massive boulder on Hwy 1 near Devil's Slide removed, all lanes back open
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A massive boulder that fell onto Highway 1 near Devil’s Slide has been removed and all lanes are back open as of about 3:05 p.m. Monday. Earlier, the boulder had blocked the southbound lanes, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans is on the scene […]
Hayward mudslide damages home, forces evacuations
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A mudslide sent mud and debris flowing over the weekend, destroying one home and forcing evacuations in Hayward's Fairview neighborhood. It was Saturday afternoon when the hillside came down and broke through into a home. "It's pretty scary because it happened so quick. In 3 to 4 minutes, it took out […]
Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bicyclsts dart through traffic on Bay Bridge, creating chaotic, dangerous scene on the span
OAKLAND, Calif. - A group of young bicyclists apparently took advantage of the break in the storms to storm the Bay Bridge on their two wheels. The California Highway Patrol said shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers received calls of juveniles riding their bicycles on eastbound Interstate 80 near the span's center anchorage, west of Treasure Island.
California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
ksro.com
Lake Sonoma Water More Than Doubles Capacity After Recent Storms
Lake Sonoma is now holding more than 228-thousand-acre feet of water following weeks of atmospheric river storms. It was holding just shy of 98-thousand-acre-feet of water on Christmas. But, it’s still short of its target level of 245-thousand-acre-feet. Lake Sonoma has a capacity to hold 381-thousand-acre-feet of water when full.
ksro.com
Rains Renew Concerns Over Aging Watmaugh Bridge
Recent torrential rains have reignited concerns about the longevity of the Watmaugh Bridge in Sonoma. Sonoma County has planned to replace the 94-year-old steel-truss bridge since 2003, when water was found to have seeped through the concrete and rusted the rebar along the bottom of the bridge. Chunks of concrete have already fallen off and into the creek bed below. Construction of a replacement bridge is expected to start next year.
ksro.com
More Information on Pedestrian Killed in Sonoma Monday Night
There’s some new information about a collision that killed a pedestrian in Sonoma on Monday night. Investigators say the 36-year-old man hit by a pickup truck was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Highway 12 and Verano Avenue. The 24-year-old man driving the truck immediately stopped, stayed at the scene, and cooperated with authorities. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the collision. This is not the first time someone has been killed while crossing this intersection – in 2020, a 78-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car.
Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.
The San Francisco Bay Area is expected to get drenched twice throughout the weekend and into the beginning of the work week, adding to the region's already excessive water levels.
