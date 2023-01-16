ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Al Brown, who starred as Stan Valchek in HBO’s ‘The Wire’, dead at 83: TMZ

By Brayden Stamps
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkxRS_0kGWbA4A00

(WGHP) — Actor Al Brown has died at the age of 83, according to TMZ.

Brown is most well-known for his role as Stan Valchek in the hit television series “The Wire”; a show that many pundits consider to be one of the greatest of all time.

Applegate makes 1st red carpet appearance since MS diagnosis

Brown appeared as Valchek, a Polish-American commander in the Baltimore Police Department for 20 episodes with a starring role in Season 2.

Brown’s daughter Jenny says that he passed away on Friday in Las Vegas due to his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jenny says that Brown’s acting career began in the ’90s and that her father was an Air Force veteran who served two tours in Vietnam.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one […]
DUBLIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

85K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy