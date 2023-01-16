Read full article on original website
Related
Sacramento Observer
Caution and Equity Are Hallmarks of Gov. Newsom’s First Budget Under Black Director
(CBM) – On Tuesday Jan. 10, at a press conference held in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom presented his first draft of the state’s 2023-2024 budget to the Legislature. The proposal, which totaled $223.6 billion, is the first spending plan developed under the supervision of Joe Stephenshaw, the first Black director of the California Department of Finance. The state’s budget for the next fiscal year presents a more modest outlook than last year’s, which totaled $240 billion.
mymotherlode.com
Local California Assemblyman Calls For More Water Projects
Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, whose California Assembly district stretches into the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, along with communities like Oakdale and La Grange, is urging Governor Newsom to take bold action on water. Flora joined other GOP lawmakers at a press conference in Sacramento, and argued,...
capitalandmain.com
Gov. Newsom Punts on Addressing Food Insecurity for Some of California’s Most Vulnerable
Inflation bore down hard on Californians in 2022, but the effect was especially toxic at the lower reaches of the income scale. By last fall, two out of three households in the state earning less than $35,000 were struggling to pay for basic necessities like food, rent and health needs. Perhaps more surprising, nearly half of those in the $35,000 to $74,999 bracket also reported being in that same boat.
oc-breeze.com
Governor Newsom signs executive order to support communities impacted by winter storms
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
northcountydailystar.com
California’s Disastrous Universal Mail-in Election Lost 10 MILLION Ballots in 2022!
The results are in for California’s Emergency! COVID excuse to toss out most in-person voting and go to universal mail-in ballots. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s experiment to help Democrats worked, but was utterly disastrous if you consider election integrity to be important. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) surveyed...
ksro.com
California Businesses Hurt by Storms Can Get Tax Help from the State
California business owners affected by the recent wave of winter storms can get help with tax payments. Governor Gavin Newsom announced emergency tax relief for eligible owners who have dealt with flooding, power outages and other setbacks from the wet weather. Those who qualify could get up to three months extra time to file their returns. Additionally, interest fees and penalties would be removed for owners who face filing deadlines between January 4th and the 31st. Folks can apply by contacting the California Department of tax and Fee Administration.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
ksro.com
California Gets Break from the Storms But Not the Effects
California is getting a much needed break from storms. But the threat is far from over. Experts say as the ground dries out and streams recede, the runoff will continue to fill lakes and reservoirs for the next couple of weeks. The heavy rains have also taken a toll on roads, becoming dangerous to drivers and cyclists. Caltrans says crews have been working on 400 potholes in the last two weeks, double the number for the entire month of January last year.
californiaglobe.com
Dept. of Tax and Fee Administration Announces Emergency Tax Relief Measures Following Storms
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) announced on Wednesday that business owners and tax payers who have been impacted by the recent California storms will be eligible for emergency state tax relief from late payment interest and penalties. The rain and snow storms, which have been ongoing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Runner-up in California Senate race decided by .000095 percentage points gives up
A day after being asked to concede, Republican challenger David Shepard threw in the towel in one of the closest state Legislature races in history. A recount in Fresno, Kern, Tulare and Kings counties whittled only nine votes from incumbent Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, in the 16th state Senate District race.
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
Talon Marks
Californians don’t vote with the Democratic Party; they vote with Newsom
The 2022 general election’s ballot measures went exactly as expected; the tribal and gambling initiatives failed, as well as the dialysis and wealth tax measures. The flavored tobacco ban was upheld, arts funding was increased and abortion was added as a right in the state constitution. This was fully...
California natural gas bills are soaring, and help is limited
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased cost of procuring gas to their customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons: below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which […]
To reel in oil industry, California should examine its maintenance practices – not tax profits
To reduce gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax on the oil industry's excess profits, but that won't necessarily help. California lawmakers should instead take a closer look at how refiners use maintenance shutdowns for their benefit.
ksro.com
Five Sonoma County Schools Ranked Some of the Best in California
Five public schools in Sonoma County are now considered some of the best schools in California. The schools were recently added to the California Distinguished Schools Program. Corona Creek, Meadow, West Side, Alexander Valley and Liberty Elementary Schools are among five of the 356 schools to make the list for 2023.The Distinguished Schools Program is back this year after being temporarily put on hold because of the pandemic. Qualifying schools are evaluated based on test scores, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates and socioeconomic data.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs Another Executive Order for Emergency Storm Services
Governor Gavin Newsom signed another storm recovery and emergency Executive Order on Monday, continuing to add state support as storms continue to batter California all over the state. Since late December, record rain and snowfall has besieged the state, responsible for at least 19 deaths, destruction all over California, and...
ksro.com
California Sees 600 Landslides Resulting from Winter Storms
Six-hundred landslides in less than three weeks. That’s what California has been dealing with during an especially wet winter caused by nine atmospheric river storms. A new Geological Survey maps shows the San Francisco Bay Area and the central part of the state were slammed by some of the most landslides. Southern California also had its share. The Montecito area had to be evacuated and it could be weeks until a Ventura County road near Ojai reopens.
ksro.com
Experts: More Rain Needed to Break California’s Drought
Water officials are hoping for even more rain and snow this winter to battle three years worth of drought in California. There are record numbers in some parts of the state, and the California snow pack is at two and a half times the average for January. But the National Weather Service is still looking for storms in February and March, saying the current conditions can’t predict the outcome for an entire winter.
ksro.com
'Extreme' drought completely eliminated in California; Colorado River Basin lags behind
(NEW YORK) — “Extreme” drought has been completely eliminated in California for the first time in nearly three years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While the drastic change for California has happened over the last few weeks, the most recent batch of rain has completely eliminated the “extreme” drought category. However, while smaller reservoirs have returned to averages, many larger ones still remain low, according to experts. And it’s still “too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought.”
Comments / 1