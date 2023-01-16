ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect falls down ravine after leading Valley View police on a chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters rescued a man Wednesday evening after he fell down a ravine in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. According to Cleveland police, the man was fleeing from Valley View police when he crashed his vehicle in the 4500 block of Hinckley Industrial Pkwy. around 10:15 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a U.S. Postal Carrier at gunpoint Wednesday. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 bock of Carlysle St. in Akron. The victim told Akron police both suspects approached and one pointed a gun at him.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
CLEVELAND, OH

