cleveland19.com
Independence Police offer steering wheel locks to residents who own a Kia or Hyundai
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Independence Police announced the department received an allocation of steering wheel locks to give to residents who own a Kia or Hyundai. Residents who own a Kia or Hyundai must show proof of residency to pick up a free lock at the police window or city hall.
cleveland19.com
Auto shops backed up as stolen car trend skyrockets in greater Cleveland
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - At Knapp’s Madison Auto and Towing in Lakewood, owner Jerry Knapp, Jr. is trying to keep up with the demand to repair recently recovered stolen cars, which has proven to be a challenge. “We’re seeing they knock out the passenger rear window, and then rip...
cleveland19.com
Strongsville Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with a Kia or Hyundai
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police announced that the department received a shipment of steering wheel locks for residents with a Kia or Hyundai. These anti-theft devices are for Strongsville residents whose Kia or Hyundai has a key ignition. They can be picked up at the police department at 18688...
Fifth attempted auto dealer theft in last month, but this time no cars stolen
The Spitzer Honda in Euclid was the latest car dealership to be targeted by thieves; police said the business was broken into early Saturday morning, but no cars were stolen this time.
Kia and Hyundai thefts prompt proactive measure by Cleveland mechanic
A spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts, largely driven by a social media fad, has prompted proactive measures by car owners, law enforcement and mechanics.
4 teens arrested after police chase involving 2 stolen vehicles
Four teenagers have been arrested after a police chase involving stolen vehicles ended in a crash on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Parma officers chase stolen cars, arrest several teens
City police arrested four people believed to have been on a car theft spree in the early morning on Jan. 10.
cleveland19.com
Brunswick Hills drone finds 2 wanted for crashing stolen car hiding deep in woods
BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Hills Police confirmed the department’s drone found two suspects hiding deep in the woods after they crashed a stolen car. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a stolen car that eventually crashed before the two suspects ran away on Jan. 15, according to BHPD.
7 indicted in connection with alleged crime spree spanning 2 months in Cuyahoga County: See a timeline of the incidents
CLEVELAND — Seven people – including two juveniles – have been indicted on charges connected with 13 aggravated robberies in five cities within Cuyahoga County throughout the course of two months. A detailed timeline and list of charges were released Thursday morning by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael...
cleveland19.com
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
cleveland19.com
Suspect falls down ravine after leading Valley View police on a chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters rescued a man Wednesday evening after he fell down a ravine in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. According to Cleveland police, the man was fleeing from Valley View police when he crashed his vehicle in the 4500 block of Hinckley Industrial Pkwy. around 10:15 p.m.
Man steals two TVs from Walmart in one week: South Euclid Police Blotter
Walmart loss protection reported Jan. 7 that a known shoplifter had just stolen a 65-inch TV from the store, loaded it into his vehicle and left the area. Officers did not locate the 30-year-old Cleveland Heights man, but issued a warrant for his arrest. On Jan. 10, the man returned...
cleveland19.com
Chagrin Falls works to keep pedestrians safe from cars at ‘messy’ intersections
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Sixteen accidents involving pedestrians in the last five years has prompted the city to act at the intersection of North Main Street and River Street. “It’s dangerous,” said Debi Walkden. “I think there’s way too many close calls,” said Mandie Wilson, echoing Walkden’s...
cleveland19.com
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a U.S. Postal Carrier at gunpoint Wednesday. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 bock of Carlysle St. in Akron. The victim told Akron police both suspects approached and one pointed a gun at him.
Shaker Heights police: 2 women taken to hospital after crash
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two women were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Shaker Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker Heights police officials told 3News that the vehicle was...
After waiting three hours at cell phone store, customer leaves with ‘free’ phone: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a Royalton Road communications store after a female customer walked out without paying for a new phone. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the suspect came into the store looking to warranty replace her phone, which wasn’t working. The...
cleveland19.com
23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
cleveland19.com
2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland houses were caught in the crossfire after a gunman shot at a group of men who then fired back, police confirmed. Cleveland Police said the shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 16. Three men were walking on Koch Court from West 50th Street...
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued for the third time. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted...
29-year-old Akron woman attacked in her car while at red light
Monday around 4:42 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was attacked by a man while she was stopped at a red light at Cedar Street and Dart Avenue in Akron, according to Akron Police.
