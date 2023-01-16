Tom Brady has been shut out in the first half of a playoff game for the first time since...well, since his very first playoff game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 at halftime of Monday's NFC wild card matchup. Brady completed just 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with one ugly interception in the end zone.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO