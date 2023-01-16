Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
NECN
Patriots 2023 Schedule to Include Regular Season Game in Germany
Patriots' 2023 schedule to include regular season game in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are taking their football talents overseas to Europe next season. The NFL announced Thursday that the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are designated teams for games that will be played...
NECN
Rob Gronkowski Gives Depressing Take on Playing for Patriots
Rob Gronkowski gives depressing take on playing for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. They say "winning cures everything," but that wasn't exactly the case during Rob Gronkowski's time with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski spent nine seasons playing for Bill Belichick. While that resulted in three Super Bowl...
NECN
Cowboys Won't Replace Kicker Brett Maher Vs. 49ers Despite PAT Misses
Cowboys won't replace kicker Maher vs. 49ers despite PAT misses originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As most football fans know, NFL playoff games often come down to one final kick. And with the Dallas Cowboys preparing to face the 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, they evidently...
NECN
Dak Prescott Slams Helmet After Brett Maher's 3rd of 4 Missed PATs Vs. Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys got off to a great start in the NFL playoffs. Well, everyone except Brett Maher. The Cowboys kicker missed a record-setting four extra point attempts in Dallas' 31-14 wild card game win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher had the NFL playoff record for...
NECN
Tom Brady Shut Out in First Half of Playoff Game For First Time Since 2001
Tom Brady has been shut out in the first half of a playoff game for the first time since...well, since his very first playoff game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 at halftime of Monday's NFC wild card matchup. Brady completed just 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with one ugly interception in the end zone.
NECN
Krejci: Bruins' Coaching Change ‘Helped a Lot'
David Krejci: Bruins' coaching change 'helped a lot' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins are on pace to finish with one of the best regular-season records in NHL history. On Monday, they improved to 34-5-4 with a dominant win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Two of the biggest...
Bills, Bengals fanbases come together as divisional matchup approaches
As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest, albeit a tragedy, has been able to bring together not just football fans, but people in general.
NECN
How Much Money Do Referees Make During NFL Playoffs?
How much money do referees make during NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We wait all year for the NFL Playoffs. The intensity of the games, the Super Bowl commercials and halftime show, the gathering with friends and family – what could be better?. Football players are...
NECN
Brad Marchand Marvels at Patrice Bergeron's Toughness After Taking Puck to Face
Marchand marvels at Bergeron's toughness after taking puck to face originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins had a brief scare in Wednesday night's road win against the New York Islanders. B's captain Patrice Bergeron took a puck to the face during a third-period power play when a...
NECN
Tomase: Adam Duvall Signing Has Potential to Be a Win for Red Sox
Tomase: Adam Duvall signing has potential to be a win for Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Rapid reaction to the Red Sox agreeing to a one-year deal with outfielder Adam Duvall for a reported $7 million... Considering where we are in the offseason, I like this deal....
Comments / 0