Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
ksro.com
Experts: More Rain Needed to Break California’s Drought
Water officials are hoping for even more rain and snow this winter to battle three years worth of drought in California. There are record numbers in some parts of the state, and the California snow pack is at two and a half times the average for January. But the National Weather Service is still looking for storms in February and March, saying the current conditions can’t predict the outcome for an entire winter.
ksro.com
California Gets Break from the Storms But Not the Effects
California is getting a much needed break from storms. But the threat is far from over. Experts say as the ground dries out and streams recede, the runoff will continue to fill lakes and reservoirs for the next couple of weeks. The heavy rains have also taken a toll on roads, becoming dangerous to drivers and cyclists. Caltrans says crews have been working on 400 potholes in the last two weeks, double the number for the entire month of January last year.
ksro.com
Some Rain Wednesday for the North Bay Before Back to Sunny Skies
Rain is expected to return to Sonoma County today, but it shouldn’t be as much as what residents have grown accustomed to in recent weeks. Forecasters are calling for between a tenth and a fourth of an inch of rain in Santa Rosa, starting this afternoon. The coastal mountains could get up to a half inch of rain. The rain will move out tomorrow and give way to subfreezing temperatures overnight and in the early mornings this week. King tides are also expected along the coast, prompting a coastal flood advisory. After this quick storm, no rain is in the forecast until perhaps the middle of next week.
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
sonomacountygazette.com
Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California went from drought to ‘epic’ snow. What it could mean for spring flooding
Nearly every square mile of California was in a severe drought four months ago. The first six months of 2022 were the driest on record and, in many corners of the state, the rest of the year wasn’t much better. Now we’re worrying about whether we have too much...
abc10.com
One more storm to sweep through California Wednesday night before dry period begins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The atmosphere is throwing one more storm at California before a much needed break from the rain and snow sets in Thursday. This won't be the same type of storm that's caused the widespread flooding the state has experienced lately. This system is dropping down from the north and will be relatively moisture-starved due to the lack of connection to an atmospheric river. The tailing cold front of a system stretching nearly all the way to Alaska will dip into Northern California Wednesday night, bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to the region.
ksro.com
California Sees 600 Landslides Resulting from Winter Storms
Six-hundred landslides in less than three weeks. That’s what California has been dealing with during an especially wet winter caused by nine atmospheric river storms. A new Geological Survey maps shows the San Francisco Bay Area and the central part of the state were slammed by some of the most landslides. Southern California also had its share. The Montecito area had to be evacuated and it could be weeks until a Ventura County road near Ojai reopens.
KTVU FOX 2
California sees 600 landslides from atmospheric river storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - They stop trains, block roads and create clean up nightmares for residents, businesses and municipal crews. Landslides are dangerous, often unpredictable and downright messy. Not surprising given the amount of rain, the state has seen in the last three weeks, California’s Geological Survey found that since December...
Climate change could increase precipitation in California storms by trillions of gallons, study says
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow
California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
KQED
The Great Soaking Is Almost Over. Let the Great Dry-Out Begin
You're probably ready for the Great Dry-Out of 2023 to begin. But it's a little too early to declare an absolute end to the Great Soaking of '22–'23, which for three weeks beginning Dec. 26 has deluged Northern California with near-record volumes of rain and snow. The storm siege has triggered widespread flooding, knocked out power at least briefly to millions and killed as many as 21 people.
Sonoma County reservoirs recovering from drought conditions in just about a month
LAKE MENDOCINO, Sonoma County -- At the start of this water year, it was very possible that the North Bay was facing the most serious drought challenge. The past four weeks or so have been something of a small miracle for Sonoma County, where reservoirs have taken a dramatic rebound. 3,000 cubic feet per second is now being released from Lake Mendocino, and it really does signal a dramatic change of fortune here in the North Bay. And while it wasn't inconceivable, it happened in four to five weeks. "If that rain had been separated out over 15...
ksro.com
Storms Force Water Releases at Lake Mendocino
So much rain has fallen that high-flow releases at dams are necessary. The US Army Corps of Engineers began releasing water at the Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino near Ukiah Monday so the lake can take in more rainfall this season. Lake Mendocino was below 38-thousand acre-feet around Christmas but was up to over 95-thousand acre-feet by Monday. The area has seen a huge amount of rain in the past few weeks. Nearly 19 inches of rain has fallen at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, while the Venado weather station west of Healdsburg got just under 24 inches, and Austin Creek, just north of Guerneville, recorded just under 30 inches.
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
East Bay And NorCal Flood Maps For Wednesday Plus Why Floods Are Going To Be The New Normal In California
I went to school on the beach at UC Santa Barbara. Every freshman class, by the time they graduated, would see the houses on the cliffs on Del Playa lose part of their decks. The cliffs would fall into the high tide and the fencing would have to be moved back.
Thirsty California reservoirs benefit from atmospheric river storms but drought is far from over
Water levels in California reservoirs have seen a sharp rise since a bomb cyclone and barrage of atmospheric river storms of the Pineapple Express variety.
