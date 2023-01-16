ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Man shot, killed in west Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Lexington Street just before 5:45: p.m. on January 18, 2023, according to police. Investigators say they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot....
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide

ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

37-year-old man fatally shot inside vehicle northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Arlington neighborhood of west Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at around 4:35 p.m. officers were sent to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Officers arrived at...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

15-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Baltimore City Police, a 15-year-old boy was shot in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Kingsley Street at about 6:40 p.m. on January 18 to investigate reports of a shooting. Police say the boy was shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman reported missing in Dundalk area

DUNDALK, MD – Police issued a missing person alert for a Dundalk woman that has gone missing. 29-year-old Lauren Cirio was last seen in the Dundalk area, possibly wearing gym clothes and operating a 2010 red Nissan Altima Delaware tag(375870). She s 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020 The post Woman reported missing in Dundalk area appeared first on Shore News Network.
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found with fatal cuts in West Baltimore declared dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police found a man with serious injuries in West Baltimore Thursday afternoon. According to police, just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered an unidentified adult man with cuts to the chest....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two teenagers shot, injured in Northeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two 16-year-old boys were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were alerted to a shooting in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue around 5:55 p.m., police said.Once there, they found the two teenagers with gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.Pictures of the crime scene show various layers of crime scene tape surrounding Jimmy D's, a popular to-go restaurant.Both teenagers were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.Sam Lee, a Baltimore resident of nearly four decades, watched investigators work from the edge of the crime scene tape and said the violence that involves the city's youth is a gut punch."Somebody's child . . . I mean, it's sad. It's just said," Lee said. "Baltimore, you hope it gets better but then you see this here."Police records show that 10 teenagers have been shot within the first few weeks of January. Two of them have died from their injuries.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Three juveniles charged with robbery, assault in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and assault following an incident last week. The incident happened on January 11th, when the victim was approached by three juveniles in the 700 block of Race Street. The victim reported that the juveniles took their cell phone and coerced the victim to follow them in an attempt to get the phone access ID. It was reported that when they arrived around Washington Street, the victim was assaulted by being hit multiple times by one of the juveniles. The other two juveniles allegedly pushed the victim to continue to the area of the Meadow Street Park, where the victim reported that they were held against their will and assaulted more while the juveniles stole more property from them. The victim then reported that they were pushed to the ground and had their shoes stolen.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Shore News Network

17-year-old car thief sniffed out of woods by police K-9

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 17-year-old car thief trying to elude police in Glen Burnie was later found hiding in the woods, sniffed out by a police K-9. On Tuesday, at around 3 am police tried to stop a speeding vehicle in the area of Dorsey Road and Central Avenue. Chasing officers gave up pursuit due to the reckless nature of the fleeing suspect but were tipped off minutes later about a collision involving the vehicle in the area of 8th Avenue and Mae Wagner Lane. The teen car thief fled the crash scene on foot. “Officers learned that the The post 17-year-old car thief sniffed out of woods by police K-9 appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Bullets Tear Through Multiple Homes While Severn Residents Sleep

Severn residents had a close call after their home was riddled with bullets, including one that went through the living room television, authorities say,. Police responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Montreal Road after the residents noticed a bullet lodged in their television the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
SEVERN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Missing 70-year-old woman from Baltimore City located safe and unharmed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Update: Police canceled the lookout for Green Thursday morning confirming she's been located safe and unharmed. Please help Baltimore Police locate Ms. Edith Green. Green was last seen on January 19, 2023, at approximately 12:08 a.m. in the 3200 block of Vickers Road. She was last...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man sentenced for having loaded gun within school zone

A man is sentenced for possessing a loaded firearm within a school zone in Baltimore City. Turrell Davis, 25, admitted to having a gun near Frederick Elementary School during a police chase more than two years ago. Prosecutors said Davis was suspected of drug activity, and when approached by police...
BALTIMORE, MD

