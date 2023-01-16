ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Ramp in Manheim Township reopened after crash

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOETw_0kGWa4tG00

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A ramp in Lancaster County was closed due to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Police said the ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west was closed and drivers should find alternate routes.

As of 3:05 p.m., the incident had been cleared, although there were still some residual delays, according to 511PA.

Photos from the Police Department showed a tractor-trailer on its side in a grassy area beside the roadway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JlF75_0kGWa4tG00
Photo from the Manheim Township Police Department

According to 511PA, the crash involved multiple vehicles. The exact number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if there were any injuries related to the crash.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

