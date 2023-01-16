Ramp in Manheim Township reopened after crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A ramp in Lancaster County was closed due to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Police said the ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west was closed and drivers should find alternate routes.

As of 3:05 p.m., the incident had been cleared, although there were still some residual delays, according to 511PA.

Photos from the Police Department showed a tractor-trailer on its side in a grassy area beside the roadway.

Photo from the Manheim Township Police Department

According to 511PA, the crash involved multiple vehicles. The exact number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if there were any injuries related to the crash.

