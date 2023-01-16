Melissa Rauch takes the bench for new ‘Night Court’

Television executives have turned to the past for programming ideas that are reboots, re-imaginings, remakes or reworkings of familiar TV shows. Melissa Rauch – of “Big Bang Theory” fame – has come up with a new word to describe her new series, “Night Court.”

“It’s a new-boot,” Rauch proudly says.

The reason she came up with the terminology was to explain how the new NBC comedy slated to launch at 8 p.m. Jan. 17 is connected to the original night court that ran from 1984 to 1992. The courtroom is the same and there is a Judge Stone on the bench.

What makes this version newly booted is that it is not Harry Anderson (who died in 2018) playing Judge Stone but it is Rauch who will portray his daughter and the new judge to dish out legal rulings in the New York night court. The eternally optimistic Abby Stone always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable.

Rauch – who not only stars in the new “Night Court” but is also an executive producer – is best known for her portrayal of Bernadette Rostenkowski on “The Big Bang Theory.” Her TV career also includes “True Blood” and “The Office.” She starred in the feature films “The Bronze,” “The Laundromat,” “Ode to Joy,” “I Love You Man,” Delirious,” “Are You Here” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.”

She put together the plan to create the “new-boot” with executive producer Dan Rubin and executive producer Winston Rauch (who is Melissa Rauch’s husband).

“We were thinking about what would be a great revival, and ‘Night Court’ just has the foundation, the construct for, sort of, an organic story generator and these amazing cases coming in out of the doors and this wonderful workplace comedy and a lot of comfort and the laughter that feels like we all really need right now,” Rauch says.

There’s one other connection to the comedy that launched when Ronald Reagan was President. Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job.

The initial reaction by Larroquette to being offered the opportunity to reprise the role was that it sounded like a funny idea but he had no interest in playing the character again. He was concerned that he would not be able to bring the energy and comedic agility to the role that had made the character such a hit decades ago.

“The other part of my ego as an actor sort of perked up and said, ‘Hold on a second. How often does an actor get a chance to revisit some character that he played three-and-a-half decades ago? And, what was the length of that journey and what happened to him in his life’,” Larroquette says. “And that became interesting to me, of how he might appear in 2022 as opposed to 1992, when we last saw him.

“So, it became an exciting problem to solve as to how he can be funny at 75 even though he was still funny at 35 but in a different way. So, we worked on that, and you’ll be the judge of whether or not it actually worked.”

Odds are in his favor that he will make Fielding funny again. Larroquette – who won four Emmy Awards for playing Fielding – also starred in the NBC comedy “The John Larroquette Show” plus appeared on “The Practice,” “Boston Legal,” “Almost Human,” “White Collar,” “Chuck” and “House.” He was recently seen starring opposite Christine Baranski in the fourth season of “The Good Fight.” On the big screen, Larroquette’s credits include “Richie Rich,” “Blind Date,” “Madhouse,” “Summer Rental,” “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” “Stripes,” “Altered States” and “Twilight Zone: The Movie.”

Rauch and Larroquette had been talking about doing a new “Night Court” since “The Big Bang Theory” ended. He was also hesitant because Rauch initially only planned to be an executive producer on the project.

“Even when we started talking to John, it was one of the first questions he asked me. ‘Are you going to play Abby?’ And I was, like, ‘Not in the cards. Not in the cards’,” Rauch says. “As we were working on this, I was talking to John a lot on the phone as we were developing this with Dan.

“As this script started coming together and Dan was doing such a wonderful job creating this character, I kept on thinking, ‘Oh, this is a really great role.’ And I’m not really a person who is necessarily led by jealousy by any means. But when I thought about this lucky actress that was going to get to do all of these wonderful scenes with John, I was, like, ‘Uhhh, I’m going to be kicking myself if I’m on set behind the monitor, watching this.’ So, then, I decided to join.”

