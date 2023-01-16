MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A hearing is set for Feb. 21 at 5:15 p.m. on the condemnation of The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building in downtown Meridian. The council will formally vote that day on the status of The Ruins, which is an outdoor property next to the old Young Hotel. The Young family said previously that it has been planning to demolish its building since August 2022, and that taking down its building would also bring down the walls at The Ruins.

