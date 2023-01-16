Read full article on original website
Meridian Naval Air Station salutes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MERIDIAN NAVAL AIR STATION, Miss. (WTOK) - The base chapel was packed as young military men and women heard the messages about Dr. King’s dream, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. A video presentation also highlighted military accomplishments by African Americans. Guest speaker, Bishop Labaron Hedgemon, the...
City of Meridian celebrates MLK Day with parade and ceremony
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the City of Meridian was a day for remembrance and celebration as they hosted its annual parade and ceremony. The keynote speaker James Carter, the founder of the Carter Foundation, wanted to focus on the theme, ‘Saving our Youth to Live the Dream’.
Mrs. Karen Achord Plummer
Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Achord Plummer will begin at 9:00 AM Monday, January 23, 2023 at Community Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Stanley Luntungan and Mr. Chuck Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at 11:00 AM at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Mrs. Bettye “Sweetie” Hayes
Funeral service for Bettye Hayes will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, 12:00 PM at The Episcopal Church of the Mediator with Father Morris Thompson, III, officiating. Burial to follow at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS, at 2:00 PM. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Mrs. Shirley Gillespie Stephenson
Services celebrating the life of Shirley Gillespie Stephenson will be held on Wednesday, January 18 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Rhett Payne officiating. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Stephenson, age 89, of Meridian...
Community Foundation names new executive director
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new executive director has been named for the Community Foundation of East Mississippi. Christin Waters takes over for Leigh Thomas, who is retiring this year after five years leading the foundation. The Community Foundation Board said Waters has more than twelve years of leadership in...
Free civil legal clinic to be held in Canton
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free civil legal clinic will be held in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court, located at 146 West Center Street, on Friday January 20 at 10:00 a.m. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with matters such as […]
Mr. Ashley Browne
A visitation for Mr. Ashley Browne will be held on Thursday, January 19th at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home from 5 pm to 7 pm. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Capps Cemetery in Tylertown, MS.
Anderson Regional Health System celebrating Horizons Geri-Psych Center 10th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System has been assisting elderly patients that have been facing symptoms of depression, loneliness, and even suicidal thoughts for ten years with their Senior Behavioral Care. “This program has provided a safe haven for seniors in Meridian and the surrounding cities. We’ve been...
Condemnation hearing set for The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A hearing is set for Feb. 21 at 5:15 p.m. on the condemnation of The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building in downtown Meridian. The council will formally vote that day on the status of The Ruins, which is an outdoor property next to the old Young Hotel. The Young family said previously that it has been planning to demolish its building since August 2022, and that taking down its building would also bring down the walls at The Ruins.
‘American Idol' alum CJ Harris dead at 31
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - CJ Harris died of a suspected heart attack. He was 31 years old. Harris competed in season 13 of ‘American Idol’ where he made it to the top six along with fellow Alabamian Jess Meuse. Meuse posted on her Facebook page that her heart...
MSU Riley Center announces spring/summer season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MSU Riley Center announced its 2023 spring/summer lineup Tuesday. The performing arts series is full of headlining musical acts, theater and comedy, featuring one of Mississippi’s own. The always innovative Aquila Theatre presents Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice on February 9, featuring African American...
MCC starts spring semester
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After taking a few weeks off for the Christmas holidays, Meridian Community College students were back on campus Tuesday. The school offers 17 accredited health programs and a wide variety of career technical programs that offer a one- year or two-year certificate that allow students to go straight to work or transfer to four-year universities.
WTOK News 11 launches new set
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV News 11 proudly launches its new set in the Meridian, Miss., television market Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the team is excited to showcase a project that has taken nine weeks to create and launch. “Every single team member has...
Wildcats officially introduce Marcus Boyles
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School held a press conference on Wednesday to officially introduce Marcus Boyles to the Wildcats. “I’m fired up. I’m ready to get to work. Just excited about what the future can bring,” said Boyles. Boyles arrives from Wayne County, where he...
Meridian deals with ruptured sewer line
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council approved an emergency bypass pump to be installed after discovering a rupture in a sewer line located behind Mississippi Power on Highway 45. Public Works will be setting up a temporary bypass pump to keep a ruptured sewer line from entering Sowashee...
Storm recovery efforts still underway in Eutaw after 3 tornadoes since April
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - The cleanup continues in Eutaw after back-to-back tornadoes. The city is doing everything it can to help residents. Most of the city’s right-of-ways are clear according to Corey Martin with the city of Eutaw. Power has been fully restored. Martin says AT&T and Spire are still working to get a few customers back online.
