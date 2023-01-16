ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

theuconnblog.com

UConn women’s basketball crushes Seton Hall, 103-58

UConn women’s basketball crushed the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday night at Walsh Gymnasium, 103-58. It was the Huskies’ first time over 100 points since the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. UConn only had seven players available with Caroline Ducharme and Ayanna Patterson still in concussion...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
UConn hockey’s new home is worthy of the program’s ambitions

UConn hockey finally has a home of its own. The official opening of Toscano Family Ice Forum was on Saturday, as the women’s squad claimed victory in the afternoon portion of a Grand Opening, while the men’s team took a tough defeat against Northeastern. “It’s a culmination of...
STORRS, CT

