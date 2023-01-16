Read full article on original website
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio
A fast-growing local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the growing local restaurant chain El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati
The food market has four station that will rotate biweekly with more than 10 different dining concepts, to-go options and locally made products.
dayton.com
I Heart Ice Cream to open inside downtown Dayton bookstore
I Heart Ice Cream, a Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business, is opening a second location in Dayton. Liz Cortes, who owns the business with her husband, Danny, said they plan to open inside Rabbit Hole Books at 29 W. First Street on Feb. 2. Rabbit Hole Books, a secondhand bookstore...
dayton.com
El Rancho Grande holds grand opening today in Englewood
El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina is holding a grand opening today for its newest restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant is located at 7712 Hoke Road where LaRosa’s was previously located. LaRosa’s closed in November 2020.
dayton247now.com
Grab-and-go food market opens in downtown Dayton this week
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- After a successful soft launch in fall 2022, a grab-and-go community food market will see its grand opening later this week in downtown Dayton. District Market will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs...
Ford's Garage brings burgers and vintage cars to NKY with new location
The 1920s service station-inspired restaurant is decked out in classic Ford memorabilia, including vintage car models.
WLWT 5
Mason-based brewery Sonder opening West Chester location in 2023
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mason-based Sonder Brewing will be opening a second taproom location in West Chester this year. “We have searched for the right location for about two years,” stated Justin Neff, President and CEO, in a press release. “And we love the space and overall opportunity that this location offers us.”
dayton.com
Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location
Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
Change of plans for $1B project at former Tri-County Mall
A new site plan shows major changes for the $1 billion quest to convert the former Tri-County Mall into an amenity-rich apartment community.
House a total loss after fire in Dayton
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 8:20 p.m. Dayton fire crews were called to the 500 block of South Euclid Avenue to reports of a fire. District Chief Adam Landis said a Dayton medic was driving on US-35 when they saw the flames and radioed it in.
Construction: Portion of Kettering to see traffic delays
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Kettering drivers will see delays during the week of January 23 while the city works to replace a water main. According to the City of Kettering, crews will replace the water main at the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road. During this time, through traffic on Dorothy Lane will […]
Developer moving forward with Liberty apartments
Plans to build a 55-and-older apartment complex in Liberty Township are moving forward with the sale of property along Belmont Avenue.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a possible structure fire on East Tower in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a possible structure fire on East Tower in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Fox 19
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
WLWT 5
Deputies: Man dies after being hit on highway in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after being hit on the highway late Tuesday night in Liberty Township. Butler County deputies say they received the call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and rushed to Ohio 129, between Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Wednesday afternoon, the...
Fox 19
Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both...
