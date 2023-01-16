ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Township, OH

dayton.com

I Heart Ice Cream to open inside downtown Dayton bookstore

I Heart Ice Cream, a Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business, is opening a second location in Dayton. Liz Cortes, who owns the business with her husband, Danny, said they plan to open inside Rabbit Hole Books at 29 W. First Street on Feb. 2. Rabbit Hole Books, a secondhand bookstore...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

El Rancho Grande holds grand opening today in Englewood

El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina is holding a grand opening today for its newest restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant is located at 7712 Hoke Road where LaRosa’s was previously located. LaRosa’s closed in November 2020.
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Grab-and-go food market opens in downtown Dayton this week

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- After a successful soft launch in fall 2022, a grab-and-go community food market will see its grand opening later this week in downtown Dayton. District Market will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Mason-based brewery Sonder opening West Chester location in 2023

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mason-based Sonder Brewing will be opening a second taproom location in West Chester this year. “We have searched for the right location for about two years,” stated Justin Neff, President and CEO, in a press release. “And we love the space and overall opportunity that this location offers us.”
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton.com

Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location

Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

House a total loss after fire in Dayton

Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 8:20 p.m. Dayton fire crews were called to the 500 block of South Euclid Avenue to reports of a fire. District Chief Adam Landis said a Dayton medic was driving on US-35 when they saw the flames and radioed it in.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Construction: Portion of Kettering to see traffic delays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Kettering drivers will see delays during the week of January 23 while the city works to replace a water main. According to the City of Kettering, crews will replace the water main at the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road. During this time, through traffic on Dorothy Lane will […]
KETTERING, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Deputies: Man dies after being hit on highway in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after being hit on the highway late Tuesday night in Liberty Township. Butler County deputies say they received the call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and rushed to Ohio 129, between Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Wednesday afternoon, the...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

