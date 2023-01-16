ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Lake Charles City Hall closure extended

Entergy has informed the city of Lake Charles that the estimated restoration time of electrical power is now noon on Friday, Jan. 20. The planned power outage, that began on Wednesday, January 18, at about 3:55 p.m., is to allow for emergency repairs to be completed on the downtown electric grid. Residents and businesses in the downtown area should expect to continue to be without power during this time.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Community baby shower scheduled for Jan. 28 in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The local chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Ward 3 Recreation are holding their annual community baby shower on Jan. 28. Expecting and aspiring parents are invited to visit the MLK Center (2009 N. Simmons St., Lake Charles) at 1 p.m. for games, door prizes, free food and information.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 18, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 18, 2023. Kentrell Anthony Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency. Joe Bigelow Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery. Derrick Dwayne Youngblood, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

Eunice native Stevens delivers MLK message

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. faced ostracism and criticism as he became a Civil Rights icon, but he pressed on with his mission, said Bishop Brian Stevens, of Faith Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Abbeville. The Eunice native was the speaker at the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at New Zion Baptist Church, 251 Nimitz St. Stevens, son of Dudley and Jeanette Stevens, of…
EUNICE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTOS: 2023 MLK Parade in Jennings

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Jennings featured decorated vehicles and marching groups, many throwing candy and other throws. The parade was followed by a bell ringing and a special program featuring guest speakers at the Union Baptist Church. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Many gather for MLK Festival Family Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This holiday, southwest Louisiana gathered to celebrate the message and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King was a voice for African Americans as he fought to end racism with peace. After a weekend of local celebrations and a parade today, festivities wrapped up tonight at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Charles Lee Buller

Charles Lee Buller, 86, of Lake Charles, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in a local hospital. Mr. Buller was born, raised and educated in Elton, La. He served the U.S. Army National Guard most actively following Hurricane Audrey. He began his thirty-eight-year career with Haliburton in Lake Charles and later transferred to Evanston, Wyoming where he retired a Supervisor. Mr. Buller was an admirable man of his generation. He worked hard, provided well and looked forward to the travel plans Mrs. Buller made his family each year. He enjoyed spending time as family during the adventures of a two-week camping trip each summer and a week in the mountains every winter. Following the loss of his beloved wife, he retired and made Lake Charles his home again. Mr. Buller was an avid New Orleans Saints Fan, McNeese Football fan and an active member of the McNeese Cowboy Club.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]

The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Debra Jones Reifsnider

Debra Denise Jones Reifsnider, 68, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2023, in her residence. Debra was born March 14, 1954, in Lake Charles, La. She was a 1972 graduate of LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University. She was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, but her true passions were always for God and her family. She was “the orchestrater” of all the family gatherings. She loved cooking and was truly the rock of the family. She was everyone’s “helping hand” and will be missed dearly.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Details On I-10 And I-210 Bridge Projects In Lake Charles

A new I-10 Bridge in SWLA may be closer to becoming a reality. KPLC reports construction plans to build a new and improved bridge over the Calcasieu River could possibly begin sometime in 2024. On details surrounding shovels in the dirt, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette) said of the probability that the project would begin next year, “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pithon Street closed beginning Wednesday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pithon Street will be closed beginning Wednesday to remove the canopy over the walkway between the new courthouse and the old courthouse. The closure will last until Jan. 23 and includes vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The canopy will be permanently removed, according to the Calcasieu...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Dr. Grimshaw office closed this week but opening Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a frenzy of upset patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw when a homemade sign went up on his office door. It told patients the practice closed and that they should find a new obstetrician. Now the sign is replaced with a statement indicating Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Inaugural event celebrates area’s culinary culture

Area eateries are offering a little extra enticement to bring in diners starting Saturday. Visit Lake Charles, in partnership with the local restaurant community launches the inaugural Chuck Eats Restaurant Week, Jan. 20-29, a celebration of the area’s culinary culture. Restaurant promotions include specials such as fixed price menus,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Two-story house burns on Clint Dr. in Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house on Clint Drive in Moss Bluff. No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Ward 1 Chief Robbie Trahan. The fire is under control, Trahan said. Houston River, Ward 6, and...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

January 16, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

