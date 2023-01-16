MARSHALL — Marshall police are seeking leads as they continue to investigate a weekend shooting at Jucy’s Taco on Victory Drive. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to our news partner KETK, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the two victims were transported to a hospital in Marshall. Deputies from Harrison County assisted Marshall PD in attempting to locate the possible suspect. Marshall PD now says detectives and Task Force Officers are working on the case using all resources.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO