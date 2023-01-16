Read full article on original website
2 Shreveport men arrested after car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin, Tx
LUFKIN, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
KTBS
Man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
DPS officials find 77 pounds of marijuana after car pursuit in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night. Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County. Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing...
easttexasradio.com
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Bossier Police Searching for Local Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 10th 2023 around 1630 hours in the evening a black male subject entered the business UPTOWN CHEAPSKATE located at 2130 Airline Drive in Bossier City, and stole roughly $150.00 worth of merchandise from the business. The suspect was identified as a black male subject with black hair wearing a grey and black ball cap, black tee shirt, and blue jeans. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Suspect was observed leaving the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
KTBS
2 wounded in Marshall restaurant shooting
MARSHALL, Texas - A shooting at Jucy's Taco in the 2100 block of Victory Drive in Marshall sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, they were shot inside the restaurant. Officials say the shooter was dressed in all black clothing. There's no word...
ktbb.com
Marshall police seek leads in shooting
MARSHALL — Marshall police are seeking leads as they continue to investigate a weekend shooting at Jucy’s Taco on Victory Drive. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to our news partner KETK, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the two victims were transported to a hospital in Marshall. Deputies from Harrison County assisted Marshall PD in attempting to locate the possible suspect. Marshall PD now says detectives and Task Force Officers are working on the case using all resources.
ktalnews.com
One person injured in Highland shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
Longview man accused of injuring woman, shooting toward 4 others in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault after officials say he injured a woman and shot toward four other people in Upshur County Monday afternoon. Reginald Perry, 43, is charged with one count of a first-degree felony aggravated assault with...
KTBS
Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon with his capture. Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
KSLA
HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
ktalnews.com
Elderly man missing, Shreveport police asking for public assistance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday morning the Shreveport Police Department released a statement asking the community to help find a missing elderly man. Curtis Lassiter was last seen Wednesday in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Pkwy. He was wearing a black and brown plaid flannel shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and glasses.
ktalnews.com
Officials: Two people shot at Jucys Taco in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the...
ktalnews.com
Missing Harrison County teen found in Carthage
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office located a missing teenager after releasing a request for public assistance. Officials say the 17-year-old girl was last seen walking away from her residence in south-central Harrison County. At the time, they believed she might be in the Marshall area.
ktalnews.com
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago.
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
Shreveport Police Searching for Suspect in Church Burning
On January 13th, 2023, at 4:15 am a masked man committed a heinous act in the Shreveport Community. The suspect broke into a church in the 6600 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and poured a fire accelerant in the Pre-kindergarten area. The suspect fled the scene by vehicle. During...
ktalnews.com
Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel
Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m. >> https://trib.al/WypDswf. Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel. Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr....
KLTV
Shelby County constable arrests man accused of stealing over $10K of fuel at Timpson Quick Stop
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in jail, arrested over what authorities say is a diesel fuel theft ring. Shelby County Constable for precinct five, Josh Tipton Says his office had been investigating the thefts for months. Tipton says these thefts at the Quick Stop in Timpson total for over $10,000.
