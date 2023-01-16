ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

wkdzradio.com

Christian County Gathers For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Following a quarter-mile march from Freedom Elementary to Hopkinsville Community College’s Riley Lecture Hall, noted dignitaries, worship leaders and a collection of Christian County’s inspired African American youths presented a powerful, passionate celebration Monday morning — embracing the life, legacy and lessons of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah remembers Martin Luther King Jr.

'History has it's eyes on you,' Paducah gathers in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday, America honors the life and work of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members and leaders in Paducah and McCracken County joined together to do the same.
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Visit Hopkinsville To Host Kentucky’s Scripps Spelling Regional

It’s official: Visit Hopkinsville will be a regional partner with the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2023. Brooke Jung, executive director for Visit Hopkinsville, announced the news Wednesday afternoon — clarifying that this will be the Commonwealth’s only guarantee a Kentucky student will have for a chance at the highly-respected competition.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Public meeting this month on plans for Memorial Drive and MLK Parkway

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Street Department will host a public meeting on development plans and improvements designated for Memorial Drive and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (State Highway 76 Connector), at the end of this month. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 4:30-6 p.m....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Trigg School District Embracing Option 9 Efforts

The teacher shortage in America’s classrooms isn’t some mythical headline seeking to bring furor for families and taxpayers. It’s a very real phenomenon, as highly-qualified retirees are being asked to return to the workforce, and others are being asked to stave their well-earned state pensions for another calendar year.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Salvation Army Reports Successful Holiday Season

The Hopkinsville Salvation Army is reporting a successful coat drive during Monday’s Martin Luther King Day march in Hopkinsville on the heels of a successful fundraising campaign in 2022. Commander Lt. Lindsay Gallabeas says they were happy with the response from the community during Monday’s coat drive that took...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library and BizVetsConnect to host second free mini-MBA program

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library along with BizVetsConnect is again hosting a free Mini-MBA program for small businesses. The program will be a six-week course designed to educate, empower, and motivate both new business startups and first-time entrepreneurs. Each week will feature key tips from initial...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Officials Discover Coal Pits Under Vocational School

As work continues on the Trigg County Schools vocational renovation, district staff and contractors have been able to take a walk through time — reviewing old plans while implementing the new. A recent discovery, however, wasn’t on current schematics. During last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Sherman Carter...
WKRN

2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder

5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lyon County Boys Hold Off Webster County 89-79

The Lyon County boys’ basketball team bounced back from an early exit from the 2nd Region All “A” tournament with an 89-79 victory at Webster County on Tuesday. Lyon County improved to 15-5 ahead of a visit from Trigg County on Friday. The Lyons rolled to a 56-point win in Cadiz on December 13.
LYON COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg School Officials Fact-Gathering Around Electric Bus Grant

Officials with the Trigg County Board of Education remain supremely interested in the Environmental Protection Agency’s electric bus grant and its provisions — something the district qualified for in last year’s fourth quarter. However, during last Thursday’s meeting, Superintendent Bill Thorpe noted right now is “the fact-gathering...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Todd County School Bus Crash

All four children injured in a Tuesday afternoon school bus crash on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton have been released from the hospital Wednesday morning. Todd County Superintendent Mark Thomas says three of the kids were taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare and Jennie...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Probation Granted In 2019 Princeton Road Fatal Crash Case

A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal crash on Princeton Road in Christian County appeared for final sentencing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. In October, Robert Jackson entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December of 2019 on Princeton Road about one-mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways

Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY

