Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Gathers For Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Following a quarter-mile march from Freedom Elementary to Hopkinsville Community College’s Riley Lecture Hall, noted dignitaries, worship leaders and a collection of Christian County’s inspired African American youths presented a powerful, passionate celebration Monday morning — embracing the life, legacy and lessons of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah remembers Martin Luther King Jr.
'History has it's eyes on you,' Paducah gathers in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday, America honors the life and work of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members and leaders in Paducah and McCracken County joined together to do the same.
whvoradio.com
Visit Hopkinsville To Host Kentucky’s Scripps Spelling Regional
It’s official: Visit Hopkinsville will be a regional partner with the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2023. Brooke Jung, executive director for Visit Hopkinsville, announced the news Wednesday afternoon — clarifying that this will be the Commonwealth’s only guarantee a Kentucky student will have for a chance at the highly-respected competition.
clarksvillenow.com
Public meeting this month on plans for Memorial Drive and MLK Parkway
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Street Department will host a public meeting on development plans and improvements designated for Memorial Drive and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (State Highway 76 Connector), at the end of this month. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 4:30-6 p.m....
whvoradio.com
Trigg School District Embracing Option 9 Efforts
The teacher shortage in America’s classrooms isn’t some mythical headline seeking to bring furor for families and taxpayers. It’s a very real phenomenon, as highly-qualified retirees are being asked to return to the workforce, and others are being asked to stave their well-earned state pensions for another calendar year.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Salvation Army Reports Successful Holiday Season
The Hopkinsville Salvation Army is reporting a successful coat drive during Monday’s Martin Luther King Day march in Hopkinsville on the heels of a successful fundraising campaign in 2022. Commander Lt. Lindsay Gallabeas says they were happy with the response from the community during Monday’s coat drive that took...
clarksvillenow.com
Wyatt Johnson’s Katherine Johnson Cannata, Sidney Johnson honored with Patriot award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Katherine Johnson Cannata and Sidney Johnson, dealer principals from the Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group, were recently honored with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The ESGR is the Defense Department agency promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library and BizVetsConnect to host second free mini-MBA program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library along with BizVetsConnect is again hosting a free Mini-MBA program for small businesses. The program will be a six-week course designed to educate, empower, and motivate both new business startups and first-time entrepreneurs. Each week will feature key tips from initial...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Officials Discover Coal Pits Under Vocational School
As work continues on the Trigg County Schools vocational renovation, district staff and contractors have been able to take a walk through time — reviewing old plans while implementing the new. A recent discovery, however, wasn’t on current schematics. During last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Sherman Carter...
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County Boys Hold Off Webster County 89-79
The Lyon County boys’ basketball team bounced back from an early exit from the 2nd Region All “A” tournament with an 89-79 victory at Webster County on Tuesday. Lyon County improved to 15-5 ahead of a visit from Trigg County on Friday. The Lyons rolled to a 56-point win in Cadiz on December 13.
whvoradio.com
Trigg School Officials Fact-Gathering Around Electric Bus Grant
Officials with the Trigg County Board of Education remain supremely interested in the Environmental Protection Agency’s electric bus grant and its provisions — something the district qualified for in last year’s fourth quarter. However, during last Thursday’s meeting, Superintendent Bill Thorpe noted right now is “the fact-gathering...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Todd County School Bus Crash
All four children injured in a Tuesday afternoon school bus crash on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton have been released from the hospital Wednesday morning. Todd County Superintendent Mark Thomas says three of the kids were taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare and Jennie...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of homes in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Heavy winds have caused downed trees and power outages affecting over 4,400 people in Clarksville and Montgomery County. At 1:50 p.m., CDE Lightband had 1,500 customers without power, mainly in the Crossland Avenue area in south Clarksville. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news...
Historic Phoenix Building deemed unsafe to enter
The Phoenix Building — long in a state of disrepair in the heart of downtown — is no longer safe for anyone to be inside most of the structure, city officials determined after hiring an engineer to check on the property. Several signs declaring the building “dangerous and...
whvoradio.com
Probation Granted In 2019 Princeton Road Fatal Crash Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal crash on Princeton Road in Christian County appeared for final sentencing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. In October, Robert Jackson entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December of 2019 on Princeton Road about one-mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
Schools to reopen in Montgomery County Wednesday following Clarksville water main break
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School will spend Tuesday at home due to a water main break. District officials announced all schools would be closed because of water outages and mandatory water restrictions.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
Comments / 1