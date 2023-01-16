Read full article on original website
Man arrested for Lynchburg apartment complex shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in Lynchburg Wednesday night. Delante Lee Pannell, 22 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with two counts each of Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition
UPDATE 1/19 4:08 P.M.: The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. The man arrested has been identified by police as 22-year-old Delante Lee Pannell of Lynchburg, he is charged with the...
Roanoke Police highlight forensic services efforts, over 1,500 reports written in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is highlighting the success of its Forensic Services Unit over the past year. According to RPD, its unit is one of the largest in Southwestern Virginia. The team is made up of a sergeant, six forensic investigators, and a part-time fingerprint...
Bedford deputies find methamphetamine at traffic stop
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - While at a traffic stop on January 10, Bedford County sheriff’s deputies discovered approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway. Philip Edward Harless from Vinton was the vehicle’s driver, according to...
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
Roanoke man sentenced to life for murder
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A judge sentenced 20-year-old Jamerius Crennell for the murder of a man at a convenience store, according to court documents. Crennell pled guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a shooting that left Basil Hubble dead on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The shooting happened during an attempted robbery on Moorman Avenue NW.
Woman charged after shooting husband in Troutville: Sheriff
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, 50-year-old Rhonda Hinkley called the Botetourt County Sheriff's Department saying she had shot her husband, BCSD said. When deputies arrived at the scene in Troutville, they found Rhonda standing in the driveway with her hands up and her husband, Walter, lying on the gravel with a single gunshot wound.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Southeast Roanoke
A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 15), Roanoke Police were called to the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE for the report of a shooting. After arriving at the scene, officers...
Project B.R.A.V.E sees early success in Danville domestic violence incident response
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police Department is highlighting its Project B.R.A.V.E efforts in light of a recent murder-suicide in the area. The murder-suicide DPD is referring to took place on Glen Oak Drive on Dec. 31. Project B.R.A.V.E. (Bringing Resources After ViolencE) was implemented in May 2022 to...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
Danville Police seeing success from Project B.R.A.V.E. when dealing with Domestic Violence calls
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports an initiative has improved the way they answer one of the most dangerous calls to service. According to the Danville Police Department, those calls are domestic violence calls. The DPD implemented Project B.R.A.V.E. in May 2022, B.R.A.V.E. stands for “Bringing Resources After ViolencE.” Project B.R.A.V.E. […]
Wanted Minnesota man arrested in Forest: Deputies
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — A wanted Minnesota man was arrested in Forest, deputies said. On Tuesday, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD), Minnesota of a possible location for Homicide Suspect, Benjamin Richardson III wanted out of their jurisdiction. BPPD advised...
Family of man killed in hit-and-run is looking for answers
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in September. It happened on Route 460 in Bedford County, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811, where a driver hit Aaron Collins and killed him. Four months later, police and Aaron’s family are desperately looking for answers.
