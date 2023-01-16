ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One man is hospitalized after a shooting on the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE. on Sunday evening. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 it responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say they found a man lying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO