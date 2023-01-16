ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

nsjonline.com

Nine teachers named as regional Teachers of the Year

RALEIGH — On Jan. 11, the North Carolina Department of Instruction announced the names of nine teachers designated as regional Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press statement. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The State Port Pilot

School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position

Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WITN

NC by Train breaks annual ridership record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s intercity rail service, NC by Train, had the busiest year yet in 2022. The Department of Transportation tells WITN that more than 522,000 people rode NC by Train which is the highest number over its 32-year history. The DOT says that October saw...
RALEIGH, NC
The Mint Hill Times

New North Carolina State Laws For 2023

CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins Wildlife Artist of the Year award

CHOCOWINITY, NC (WNCT) — Scratchboard art is meticulous and time-consuming. There are only 20 master scratchboard artists in the world, and Ginger Gehres is one of them. Gehres was recently recognized for her talent after submitting one of her pieces to be considered for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation Wildlife Artist of the Year 2022 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
counton2.com

Family: Terminally-ill North Carolina girl’s fundraiser a scam

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fundraiser to help a precious little girl with a rare, terminal disease turned out to be a cruel trick. LKN Fest was supposed to be a big event along with a mommy and me fashion show for a little girl diagnosed with a rare terminal disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.
ARIZONA STATE
carolinajournal.com

GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs

Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16

Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Pamlico Sound bays closed to mechanical oystering

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation SF-1-2023 closes Pamlico Sound bays to the commercial harvest of oysters by mechanical methods from public bottom. The proclamation became effective at sunrise on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Harvest days are now Monday through Friday from sunrise to 2 p.m. Oyster dredges must be out...

