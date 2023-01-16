Read full article on original website
nsjonline.com
Nine teachers named as regional Teachers of the Year
RALEIGH — On Jan. 11, the North Carolina Department of Instruction announced the names of nine teachers designated as regional Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press statement. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”
The State Port Pilot
School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position
Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
WITN
NC by Train breaks annual ridership record
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s intercity rail service, NC by Train, had the busiest year yet in 2022. The Department of Transportation tells WITN that more than 522,000 people rode NC by Train which is the highest number over its 32-year history. The DOT says that October saw...
New North Carolina State Laws For 2023
CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
North Carolina woman wins Wildlife Artist of the Year award
CHOCOWINITY, NC (WNCT) — Scratchboard art is meticulous and time-consuming. There are only 20 master scratchboard artists in the world, and Ginger Gehres is one of them. Gehres was recently recognized for her talent after submitting one of her pieces to be considered for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation Wildlife Artist of the Year 2022 […]
Substation attacks cause North Carolina energy companies, lawmakers to take action
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday morning, EnergyUnited will replace a transformer that was damaged by gunfire in Randolph County on Tuesday. None of the 1,500 customers the substation serves lost power because crews were able to transfer the load to another substation nearby. The FBI is working with law enforcement in Randolph and […]
This Is The Quirkiest Town In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in North Carolina.
whqr.org
NCDOT will vote on buying land to block development ahead of still-unfunded Cape Fear Memorial replacement
This week, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will consider buying land next to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to preserve space for its replacement. The purchase is being considered because the current owner of the land, Riverman LLC, planned to develop an apartment complex. The proposed development would have...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Causey announces $89 million saved or recovered for North Carolinians in 2022
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has announced that the North Carolina Department of Insurance saved or recovered nearly $89 million for North Carolinians in 2022. According to a press release from the Department of Insurance, last year, the department:. Helped North Carolinians obtain $52.5 million in claims from life...
chapelboro.com
In the Waiting Room: Potential Changes to Medical Education in NC Post-Roe
Jonas Swartz, an OB-GYN and assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Duke University School of Medicine, said his boss “likes to say we all know or love someone who has had an abortion.”. “And if someone hasn’t told you that they’ve had an abortion: you’re not being trustworthy,”...
cbs17
Backyard to Bockyard: North Carolinians becoming farmers in wake of rising egg prices
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – With egg prices soaring, some people are skipping the grocery store and buying backyard chickens. The owner of an area hatchery said she’s seeing a big increase in interest. The chickens at Little Birdie Hatchery in Wake Forest come in all colors and...
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of North Carolina residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of North Carolina's purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others.
counton2.com
Family: Terminally-ill North Carolina girl’s fundraiser a scam
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fundraiser to help a precious little girl with a rare, terminal disease turned out to be a cruel trick. LKN Fest was supposed to be a big event along with a mommy and me fashion show for a little girl diagnosed with a rare terminal disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.
carolinajournal.com
GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs
Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Pamlico Sound bays closed to mechanical oystering
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation SF-1-2023 closes Pamlico Sound bays to the commercial harvest of oysters by mechanical methods from public bottom. The proclamation became effective at sunrise on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Harvest days are now Monday through Friday from sunrise to 2 p.m. Oyster dredges must be out...
