localocnews.com
Register now for the Lakewood Run coming March 4, 2023
The 32nd annual Lakewood Run, “Warriors Building a Healthier Community,” returns on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Deputy Sheriffs, recreational runners, families and kids will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station to walk, roll, ruck or run the event’s 5K Run/Walk/Ruck or the 10K Run course for time.
localocnews.com
Westminster New Year Tet Parade set for Jan. 22
The Tet Parade is a grandiose event that has celebrated the Lunar New Year in Little Saigon for over two decades. Admission is free to the public. Every year Vietnamese communities across the globe tune in to watch the event broadcasted by local TV stations and social media platforms. The Tet Parade features floats, marching bands, lion dances, color guards, veterans and youth organizations, martial arts, multi-cultural attires, elected officials, scout organizations, community organizations, and an array of local and international businesses.
localocnews.com
Save the date for LAEF’s Fundraising February for Los Al Kids
Our non-profit partner, the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF), is kicking off their annual “Fundraising February for Los Al Kids” campaign and you are invited to participate! LAEF is continuing to support student mental health and wellness through WellSpaces across all nine district schools. They are calm, comfortable places for students to reset and receive counseling support. LAEF also provides STEAM grants to our schools, free elementary World Language classes and program scholarships for families in need.
localocnews.com
Four Decades of Painting by Linda White at The Doyle starting Jan. 30
Painter Linda White presents work in a solo exhibition on display at Orange Coast College’s Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion from Jan. 30 until Mar. 23, 2023. The exhibition, titled “Linda White: Four Decades of Painting from Geometry to Gesture,” is a survey exhibition of paintings, drawings, and prints from 1972 to 2020 by Linda White, who lives and works in Newport Beach, California. The exhibition demonstrates White’s artistic engagement with abstraction and representation, showing her inspiration from East Coast landscapes to Pacific Coast seascapes, all the while maintaining her abiding interest in bold colors.
localocnews.com
There is a new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director in Santa Ana
The City of Santa Ana has hired Hawk Scott to serves as their new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency Director. If you’ve attended any of our recent City events, you’ve probably seen Hawk Scott running around with the parks and rec team keeping the show running smoothly and sharing his great energy.
localocnews.com
Gray Academy Holds Fundraiser Event December 11 at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach
On Sunday, Dec. 11, The Gray Academy welcomed several hundred guests to the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach for a festive evening of giving in support of raising funds to bring the nonprofit, non-public K-5 Elementary School for children with special needs to Orange County. Guests mixed and mingled over cocktails...
localocnews.com
SC Sports Wall of Fame Accepting Considerations for 2023 Class
The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame Committee is currently taking requests for consideration to be nominated as part of the Wall of Fame’s Class of 2023. “The Friends of San Clemente Foundation will soon be reviewing a growing list of local past and present residents for the esteem honor of being placed on the San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame,” a release from the foundation read. “Placement on the Wall is reserved specifically for those who have personally achieved athletic excellence at a national or international level or mentored, coached or supported sports at any level. The Friends Foundation is reaching out to the public to expand its list of potential local nominees.“
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 19, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 19, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s are expected...
localocnews.com
Council to Decide Future of Citizens Committee for Potential Amphitheater
Last August, the San Clemente City Council voted to establish a Citizens Committee of local stakeholders to discuss the feasibility of constructing an amphitheater in town. Nearly a month later, the council went further voting to authorize each elected official to appoint one person to the committee and to terminate the group after two years.
localocnews.com
SAPD Police Chief Valentin re-appointed to an international Victim Services Committee
The Santa Ana Police Department is pleased to announce that along with currently serving as the current President of the Orange County Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs Association, Chief David Valentin has been re-appointed to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Victim Services Committee for term 2023-2025. The...
localocnews.com
2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22
Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
localocnews.com
New applications are being accepted for Community Development Block Grants for 2023-24
The City of Costa Mesa is accepting applications from interested, tax-exempt nonprofit organizations operating within its jurisdiction that provide public services that benefit low- and moderate-income Costa Mesa residents and are eligible for grant funding under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana’s new Community Development Agency Director is a former City Councilman
The Community Development Agency (CDA) in Santa Ana has a new Director – former Santa Ana City Councilman Mike Garcia. The CDA oversees programs for economic development, job training, affordable housing, and downtown development, so it needs a leader who can wear many hats. Garcia brings a diverse professional...
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, January 6 to January 11, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 6, 2023. Counseling...
localocnews.com
Bush St. will be closed between 5th and Santa Ana Bl. until Friday night
There is a full closure on Bush Street between 5th Street and Santa Ana Boulevard in order to accommodate construction work in the area through Friday evening, Jan. 20. In addition, the southbound lanes will be closed on Bush Street between 4th and 5th streets. The closures will be in place 24 hours a day until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
localocnews.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
localocnews.com
CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower
Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel captures decisive home league victory against Orange
Calvary Chapel’s Gavin Russell hits a three-pointer early in the first quarter Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel’s boys basketball team led from the start and captured a 74-24 Orange Coast League victory over Orange Wednesday night at Calvary Chapel. The Eagles remained tied for first...
localocnews.com
The OCTA seeks public input on transportation plans for the next 20 years and beyond
ORANGE –The Orange County Transportation Authority is looking for public input to help continue planning for an efficient, balanced and sustainable transportation network through the next 20 years and beyond. Those who live or work in Orange County will have several chances in coming weeks to have a say...
localocnews.com
Another pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at 2800 W. 1st St. in Santa Ana
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 8:06 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes at 2800 West 1st Street. Officers responded to the scene and located the pedestrian in the roadway. Orange County Fire Authority also responded to the scene...
