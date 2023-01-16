The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame Committee is currently taking requests for consideration to be nominated as part of the Wall of Fame’s Class of 2023. “The Friends of San Clemente Foundation will soon be reviewing a growing list of local past and present residents for the esteem honor of being placed on the San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame,” a release from the foundation read. “Placement on the Wall is reserved specifically for those who have personally achieved athletic excellence at a national or international level or mentored, coached or supported sports at any level. The Friends Foundation is reaching out to the public to expand its list of potential local nominees.“

