GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021 will soon receive a euthanization date. Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste said the city is working to schedule a date for Havoc the Dog’s euthanization. That date is not yet finalized. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion.

GUNTERSVILLE, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO