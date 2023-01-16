ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, AL

WAFF

Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit, along with DEA and ATF agents, is executing search warrants at two residences on Montgomery Street Southwest in Decatur. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, the scene is secure and people should...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville that happened on Wednesday evening. According to deputies, 50-year-old Daniel Keahey was found around 8 p.m. on Curry Chapel Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials announced that Keahey died from...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAFF

Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to possible murder-suicide in Murfreesboro

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway in Murfreesboro, Tenn. after police say a Hazel Green man killed two children and then shot himself. According to officials, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found 46-year-old Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WAFF

Madison officers searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Regions Bank

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department officers are searching for two suspects after an alleged armed robbery at a Regions Bank location on Wednesday. According to Madison Police Captain Lamar Anderson, the robbery happened at the bank located on Madison Boulevard. Captain Anderson added that officers are searching for two men who were wearing masks during the incident.
MADISON, AL
WTHR

Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 15• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Pine Hill Dr. NW; damage to 2015 Audi; purse and contents Jan. 17• burglary-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous Arrests Jan. 17 Howard, Briana G.; 20• robbery-3rd degree Mann, Justin C.; 33• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI• FTA- insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

22-year-old woman killed in Cherokee County wreck

CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Cedar Bluff on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair Bryant, 22, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
WAFF

Guntersville Prosecutor: City will move forward with euthanization of Havoc the dog

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021 will soon receive a euthanization date. Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste said the city is working to schedule a date for Havoc the Dog’s euthanization. That date is not yet finalized. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead, three injured in Fort Payne crash Sunday

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and three more were injured in a crash Sunday in Fort Payne. According to a Facebook post from the Fort Payne Police Department, Gavino Francisco died in Erlanger Hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Sunday. The crash occurred on I-59...
FORT PAYNE, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Etowah County Crash

One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

