WAFF
Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit, along with DEA and ATF agents, is executing search warrants at two residences on Montgomery Street Southwest in Decatur. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, the scene is secure and people should...
WAFF
Man injured in Somerville shooting dies from injuries, according to sheriff’s office
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville on Wednesday evening. According to deputies, a man was found around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the Curry Chapel Road scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The man who was...
WAFF
Deputies investigating reported shooting on Curry Chapel Road in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville on Wednesday evening. According to deputies, a man was found around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the Curry Chapel Road scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The man’s status is...
WAFF
Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville that happened on Wednesday evening. According to deputies, 50-year-old Daniel Keahey was found around 8 p.m. on Curry Chapel Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials announced that Keahey died from...
WAFF
Former FBI investigator talks about the investigation process of the Madison County shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While investigators in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office continue collecting evidence to identify more suspects from the shootout at a Madison County strip mall, a former investigator weighs in on the process. The shooting took place on Jan. 8. Deputies said the shooting took place...
WAFF
Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to possible murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway in Murfreesboro, Tenn. after police say a Hazel Green man killed two children and then shot himself. According to officials, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found 46-year-old Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home.
WAFF
Madison officers searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Regions Bank
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department officers are searching for two suspects after an alleged armed robbery at a Regions Bank location on Wednesday. According to Madison Police Captain Lamar Anderson, the robbery happened at the bank located on Madison Boulevard. Captain Anderson added that officers are searching for two men who were wearing masks during the incident.
Guntersville man charged in connection to overdose death indicted by grand jury
Alex Wayne Hollingsworth was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Task Force after an investigation into five overdoses that happened between February 25-27, 2022.
WTHR
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 18, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 15• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Pine Hill Dr. NW; damage to 2015 Audi; purse and contents Jan. 17• burglary-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous Arrests Jan. 17 Howard, Briana G.; 20• robbery-3rd degree Mann, Justin C.; 33• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI• FTA- insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAFF
Residents on Newson Road speak on recent violence in the neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors who live on Newson Road say they want to see changes happen in their community before another life is lost. Helen Bailey, who has lived on the street since the 90s, said the area has a long history of gun violence and she wants it to stop.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
Several agencies respond to neighboring Decatur homes
Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.
wbrc.com
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
WAFF
22-year-old woman killed in Cherokee County wreck
CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Cedar Bluff on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair Bryant, 22, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
WAFF
Guntersville Prosecutor: City will move forward with euthanization of Havoc the dog
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021 will soon receive a euthanization date. Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste said the city is working to schedule a date for Havoc the Dog’s euthanization. That date is not yet finalized. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion.
Two students facing ‘disciplinary action’ after allegedly bringing guns to school
Huntsville City School officials said two students were removed from the separate schools on Wednesday after bringing firearms onto campus.
1 killed, 3 injured in Fort Payne weekend crash
One person was killed and three people were injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Fort Payne, according to local authorities.
WAFF
One dead, three injured in Fort Payne crash Sunday
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and three more were injured in a crash Sunday in Fort Payne. According to a Facebook post from the Fort Payne Police Department, Gavino Francisco died in Erlanger Hospital after suffering injuries in a crash Sunday. The crash occurred on I-59...
weisradio.com
One Hurt in Etowah County Crash
One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
