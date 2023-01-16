Read full article on original website
WATCH: Excited Twin Falls ID Fisherman Reacts To Hooking Sunhat
Snagging a fishing line on garbage is something that happens quite often. What begins as excitement for the person holding the pole can quickly turn to shock and disappointment. As was the case with a local man fishing near Pillar Falls recently. My mother tried to get me into fly...
ALERT: Idaho Drought Shows Signs of Easing
The steady rain and snow we’ve been enduring have a proverbial silver lining. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s map for Idaho shows improvement when it comes to drought conditions. The map has been static for months. The worst of the dry conditions have been in southern Idaho and a...
9 Reasons Why Idaho is the Best Place to Enjoy Winter
Winters in Idaho are known to last a while compared to other parts of the country. The weather typically starts dipping in October and it isn't uncommon to see the first snow in early November. It can be until March, April, or sometimes even May before the winter weather finally disappears for good. When most people out of state think of Idaho, they think of cold weather, snow, and the mountains. That isn't too far off from the truth, and these are some of the reasons why Idaho is a great place to enjoy spending winter. There are some amazing parts about winter in Idaho that other states can't compare with and that is why it is the best place to enjoy winter in the country.
See Stunning Photo Of Atmospheric Anomaly Taken In Northern Utah
When the weather gets crazy, it's always a good idea to have a camera nearby. A woman in northern Utah recently shared an amazing photograph of wave-like clouds over a popular ski destination that only form when evaporation, wind, and moisture collide in the atmosphere. I've seen some pretty amazing...
7 Events this Weekend in the Magic Valley you Don’t Want to Miss
The weeks are flying by and we are fast approaching the third weekend of the year already. The weather is set to drop a tad and there is a chance of some snow this weekend, but there is no reason for that to keep you inside and from having some fun. No matter what the weather is, there will be some events worth getting out to attend and check out this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Beware! Cougars on the Loose in the Magic Valley
Cougars have been letting their presence be known and felt all over the Magic Valley in the last year and the early parts of 2023. Before you get too excited, this article is about mountain lions. There are tons of videos on the internet of them stalking people, with one last year in eastern Idaho where a man was forced to fire a couple of shots before it finally ran off. While a handful of these videos come out each year, there could potentially be more coming in the future, as previous numbers have shown that mountain lions being spotted are on the rise, and those are only the ones being reported.
Idaho Designated One of the Worst Places for Wildfires
I thought southern Idaho dodged a bullet last fire season, however. In some parts of the state, there were some very stubborn burns. I noticed this story on my phone feed this morning. From taxpayer-supported public radio in Wyoming. I assume the writer learned about it from a news release, just like a lot of other people in the media. The numbers cited may have already been known last fall but are now official.
Why Is Idaho Upside Down In This Famous Old TV Show Map?
If you’re old enough to remember good TV and I mention the Andy Griffith Show, you’ll probably start whistling the theme song in your head. What you probably don’t remember about the show is that Idaho made an appearance on the wall in Andy’s office. Did...
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Some Twin Falls Residents Didn’t Get Billed for Trash Services in January
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some people in Twin Falls may have noticed they didn't have to pay as much for utilities in January due to a glitch in the billing. The City of Twin Falls said Wednesday about 2,000 customers got bills that didn't include the sanitation services on them, but people will still have to pay it. The City will send out a second bill with the appropriate charges and total amount due. People who are on auto pay or include the payment in the next bill will not have to pay a late fee because of the error. Any questions people can call the City Utility Services 208-735-7250.
Expect Snow and Slick Roads With New Southern Idaho Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho. Get Ready: A New Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho. The sun may be shining one minute in Idaho and then blocked by clouds and snow the next in Idaho. That’s what we can expect in Southern Idaho with the latest Winter Weather Advisory, according to the National Weather Service. The weather forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon leading up to a mostly cloudy evening. Snow is expected overnight, dropping up to 3 inches in the valley and possibly 8 inches in the mountains.
Idaho Transportation Department to Launch New 511 App and Site
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers on Idaho roads will have an updated tool to help navigate weather, crashes, and other road related events. The Idaho Transportation Department ITD announced a new 511 app and updated website is on the way. The new app will feature new alert features related to travel, locations of oasis stops (locations with food, fuel, and restroom facilities), new extended forecasts and other new features. ITD said the new app will be available Jan. 23, and will need to be downloaded to replace the old one which won't work when the new app goes online. The website, 511.idaho.gov, will also be updated with the new features; the 511 phone service will remain. The new app will combine the trucking app with the new app and have the same features available to commercial drivers, according to ITD. 511 Idaho is the source for official travel and road conditions in the Gem State. The new app will be available where most apps are found. Users will be able to create accounts if they want to plan a travel route which will then show potential events or delays along that route. Again, the old app will not work after Jan. 23. About a year ago ITD updated the current app with new travel information and features.
FACT: More Than Half of Idahoans Were Born Elsewhere
The latest population numbers show that 51 percent of Idahoans were born elsewhere. The number is even higher for older residents, with 69 percent of retirees being born elsewhere. I found the numbers on a chart embedded in a story on the Washington Post website. Idaho remains among the top destinations for retirees. Florida remains number one and is also a popular moving destination for all age demographics. Puerto Rico and Maine have the next highest percentage of retirees but for entirely different reasons. One is a cold place and the other is warm. Both are seeing their young people move away in droves.
Public Can Comment on Proposed Land Exchange between Twin Falls and College
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A proposed land swap between the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) and the City of Twin Falls is up for public comment at the City Council meeting for tonight (1/17). The Council will get a chance to hear from the public on the proposal to exchange an old fish hatchery for land held by the city on the college campus. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. while the public comment period will follow other agenda items tonight. In December the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap with CSI The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. A new Fire Station 2 is currently being constructed in the northwest part of town. Once the council hears from the public on the issue they can vote to approve or deny the proposal which only needs a majority vote.
Twin Falls Police Looking for Missing Woman
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Police are looking for Angela Dawn Gwin, age 40, Case number 23000213, who has not been seen since Jan. 9 (Monday) in Twin Falls. If you have any information call TFPD at 208-735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Mickelson at 208-735-7315.
Interested in Becoming a Firefighter? College of Southern Idaho Has New Scholarship
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There is now a new scholarship opportunity for anyone interested in becoming a firefighter through the College of Southern Idaho (CSI). A $25,000 donation was recently made to the CSI Foundation from the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation for students enrolled in the fire science program. “We are so excited to receive this generous donation from the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation,” said Brad Buehler, CSI Fire Science Lead Instructor in a prepared statement. “Our program plays a critical role in training the next generation of first responders for our region. The scholarship support will help us recruit and retain the best and brightest for the program.” The CSI Fire Science program allows students to get the needed knowledge to become a firefighter or for current firefighters to gain additional education. The college offers both an associates of applied science and intermediate technical certificate in fire science. The scholarships are available through the CSI general scholarship application on the myCSI portal. Anyone interested in the program can contact Buehler at 208-732-6735, or bbuehler@csi.edu.
Costs For Routine Procedures At Idaho Hospitals Might Shock You
People can complain all they want about what their health coverage actually pays for and what it doesn't, but in the long run, the peace of mind that having coverage brings a person can be very beneficial to one's health. I'm acquainted with people in Idaho who view hospitals as the enemy based on bills they've received without ever comparing the average costs of routine services nationally.
Why Some Twin Falls Residents Claim Papa John’s is Closed
I was within earshot of a conversation while waiting in line at the store, and the couple in front of me was talking about how excited they were about the new Papa John's in Twin Falls. Usually, I don't go out of my way to eavesdrop, but conversations about food are of great interest to me. During their conversation, one of the mentioned that they had heard that Papa John's had already closed. Say, what? They just opened, so that can't be right. I had to check it out for myself.
Why Teenagers in the Magic Valley Are More Confusing Than Ever
Growing up in any era is hard, and many of us remember how tough it was being a teenager back in the day. There were bullies, homework, dates, parties, friends, and none of it seemed to be easy. Anxiety was high, the stress never left, and life was hard. While most think that their generation had it the toughest, there is an argument that teenagers today may have it harder than any generation before, and it may be leading to confusion for many of them. Navigating life as a teenager in these times isn't easy, and often adults struggle too. Teenagers are hard to read and hard to understand but the generation right now is more confusing than ever for adults to figure out.
Yeehaw! The Entertaining 2023 CSI Boxing Smoker is Happening in Twin Falls
Normally, we don’t condone fights between strangers but we are 100 percent behind these upcoming battles. At the end of January, the 45th annual CSI Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker will fill the expo center with an audience excited to experience a night filled with amateur boxing matches. The...
