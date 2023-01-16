TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A proposed land swap between the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) and the City of Twin Falls is up for public comment at the City Council meeting for tonight (1/17). The Council will get a chance to hear from the public on the proposal to exchange an old fish hatchery for land held by the city on the college campus. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. while the public comment period will follow other agenda items tonight. In December the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap with CSI The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. A new Fire Station 2 is currently being constructed in the northwest part of town. Once the council hears from the public on the issue they can vote to approve or deny the proposal which only needs a majority vote.

