Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Businesses and Restaurants We Want to Open in Tyler, Texas in 2023
Over the years I have had the privilege to live in a handful of other states, but none compare to living in the great state of Texas. There is so much to love about living in East Texas and specifically in Tyler, Texas. There is so much natural beauty here, there are lots of fantastic restaurants, and normally you can find something fun to do outside (weather permitting).
25 Retailers That East Texans Wish Would Open Their Doors Again
Nostalgia, there's nothing like it. Taking a look back and going down memory lane is always a fun thing to do. Whether looking at past pictures, videos, or just thinking about old times, thinking about something from the past makes us feel good. One of my best friends is the...
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location
Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area. Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.
‘Where’s the Beef?’ Fast Food Spot in Tyler, TX Forgot Something Important
Um, I think this Tyler, Texas fast food restaurant forgot something kind of important on this burger. So, an ETX woman posted in an online social media group forum regarding her trip to one of the McDonald's locations in Tyler, Texas. Let's just say the experience left her asking..."Um...Where's the...
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
AMBER Alert Continues For 2 McKinney Girls Abducted By Grandmother
McKinney, Texas police issued an AMBER Alert this morning for two missing children. Sisters, ages 9 and 6, are believed to be in grave danger and to have been abducted by their paternal grandmother while on a supervised CPS visit Thursday evening in McKinney (a suburb to the north of Dallas and Plano).
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
While Lindale, Texas Waits for It’s Store, Florida May Get a New Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee's is becoming not only a favorite in Texas, but across the country. The Texas based convenience store chain began in our great state in the 1980's and has developed a cult following over the last 20 plus years. The main reason is their now Walmart sized stores that house branded t-shirts, great food, home goods, Beaver Nuggets and bathrooms you can dine in. Rumors of a Buc-ee's coming to East Texas have been going around for years now. While we wait for that hopeful news, we are learning that Florida could be getting a third Buc-ee's in the near future.
California Man Has Shocking Reaction to Trying Whataburger in Texas [Video]
A hill that many Texas will die on is their belief that Whataburger is superior to any other burger chain. They will especially get upset if you even hint at In-N-Out possibly being better in any way, shape, or form. While In-N-Out is well-known in Texas, California, and every state...
Tyler, TX Man Missing for Over One Year, With No Answers
It has been over a year since Marcus Daniel Rodriguez went missing from the Palomar Apartment complex in Tyler, Texas. That means over a year that two kids have wondered when their dad was going to come home, with no answers. The Tyler Police Department is still working the case but unfortunately at this time there just aren’t any new leads to follow up on.
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Made a Recruiting Visit in Lindale, Texas On Tuesday
Its no secret that some of the best college football and NFL players come from the state of Texas. That playing starts in high school which we all know is super popular in any town. Just look around East Texas, some of the nicest and best looking property in a town is likely to be it's football stadium. Big time colleges know that they can recruit some excellent players from the small towns of Texas. That's why arguable the greatest college football coach ever was in Lindale, Texas on Tuesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories
So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Idiot Criminal Caught on Camera Stealing a Bike in Longview, TX
Typically, I don’t like to call people an idiot, I know that I make mistakes every day, I just try to learn from them, so I don’t repeat my mistakes. But just a few days ago there was a criminal caught on camera in Longview, Texas and to be honest he was acting like an idiot.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
