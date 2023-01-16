ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Billings Police Officers Gifted Brand New, Protective Gear

Last September, Shield616 presented rifle protective gear to10 officers of the Billings Police Department. This is all in efforts to ensure the safety of our officers and up-armoring the first responders. And now they've fitted more Billings Officers with new protective gear. Shield616 presented another round of vests to 30...
BILLINGS, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Billings South Side church recovering from vandalism, theft

Father Jose Marquez’s phone seems to never stop ringing. Early Tuesday morning he left his home next door to Mary Queen of Peace parish church on the Billings South Side and found the rear glass door to the church shattered. Vandals had carried a heavy 12-inch rock from across the street to smash the door in.
BILLINGS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
959theriver.com

East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled

Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
JOLIET, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Be Nice and Tip a Little Better, Billings

Some of you reading this right now are bad tippers. And you know it. I learned about how important good tipping is from my mom. She bartended and waited tables for most of her career. And she explained to me that while she was working, they didn't get the full minimum wage. So being able to put food on the table depended heavily on getting tips. And back before we had ATMs everywhere, my mom always had cash.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
