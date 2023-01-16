Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
Billings residents concerned over mail delays
In the past week, residents in the Billings heights haven't received mail, and they aren't the only ones facing a delay in delivery in Montana and around the country.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
2 arrested after brief standoff in Billings mobile home park
Police called the effort a "high-risk arrest" that involved multiple agencies at the Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park on the southwest corner of King Avenue West and South 24th Street.
Billings 5th Graders Can Win Cash In This National Poster Contest
The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) have announced that submissions for the National Missing Children's Poster Contest are now open. Money For Art. Fifth graders in Montana can submit their artwork, with the theme "Bringing Our Missing Children Home," to raise awareness about...
SWAT, US Marshals And More Make High Risk Arrests in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department on Twitter:. Earlier today, around the area of Southgrove Place inside Golden Meadows, a large police presence had formed and police asked residents to stay clear of the area. At 3:11 PM today, BPD tweeted out they had undergone a joint operation...
Billings Police Officers Gifted Brand New, Protective Gear
Last September, Shield616 presented rifle protective gear to10 officers of the Billings Police Department. This is all in efforts to ensure the safety of our officers and up-armoring the first responders. And now they've fitted more Billings Officers with new protective gear. Shield616 presented another round of vests to 30...
Mediation for Yellowstone County Employees Come to an Agreement
Yellowstone County Employees Union have come to an agreement during their mediation with county commissioners. They met with county commissioners on January 18th, 2023 to discuss the options about higher pay. This is all in the wake of Yellowstone County offering higher pay to new employees. The employees that have...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Billings South Side church recovering from vandalism, theft
Father Jose Marquez’s phone seems to never stop ringing. Early Tuesday morning he left his home next door to Mary Queen of Peace parish church on the Billings South Side and found the rear glass door to the church shattered. Vandals had carried a heavy 12-inch rock from across the street to smash the door in.
Construction workers in Billings report stolen heavy equipment
Billings based Castlerock Excavating had their skid-steer stolen out of the Annafeld subdivision early Tuesday morning in a surprising crime that will put a hitch in the company's daily operations.
Suspect arrested in Billings South Side abduction
On Jan. 13, surveillance captured a man forcing another man into a Mitsubishi Eclipse on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street.
KULR8
Suspects arrested on out of state warrants following standoff in Billings Wednesday
Billings police shared more information on what they initially reported as an active situation Wednesday. A high risk arrest was made in a joint operation between U.S. Marshall's, the Billings Police Department SWAT and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. According to the Billings Police Department, a brief standoff occurred, and...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
How to navigate the Billings Chick-fil-A's opening
Chick-fil-A officially opens its first location in Billings Thursday, and we're here to show you how to navigate what's expected to be a very busy launch.
A Bad Weekend to Be a Coyote in Montana is Coming Up
Every coyote hunter that I've ever talked to has always taken the time to explain how they are the best of the caller of coyotes that god ever put on this earth. And the weekend of February 17-19 it's gonna be a bad weekend to be a coyote. So we...
Neighboring businesses hope new Billings Chick-fil-A won't crowd out customers
Plans for traffic have been set in place, but customers at neighboring businesses, such as Planet Fitness, are worried about the traffic.
959theriver.com
East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled
Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
Be Nice and Tip a Little Better, Billings
Some of you reading this right now are bad tippers. And you know it. I learned about how important good tipping is from my mom. She bartended and waited tables for most of her career. And she explained to me that while she was working, they didn't get the full minimum wage. So being able to put food on the table depended heavily on getting tips. And back before we had ATMs everywhere, my mom always had cash.
KULR8
Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
Volunteers Needed to Survey Billing Homeless Population
Wondering About Transients and Displaced People in Billings. I don't know if you've ever wondered how and why people are displaced from their homes when we see them carting around their belongings in downtown Billings. I know I do. Like, what happened in your life that lead you to be in this position?
Billings Chamber Celebrates Agriculture January 23rd Through 27th
The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Ag Celebration Week, which will take place from January 23-27. The week is designed to recognize agriculture's vital role in our daily lives and to celebrate the hardworking farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses that makeup Montana's leading industry. What can we expect...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0