Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision

Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at 49ers: Bosa vs. Dak - Inside O-Line Game Plan

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers renew their playoff history on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. After Dallas' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attention now turns to the 49ers and the small matter of Nick Bosa, which may be a little tougher to deal with as Cowboys' O-lineman Jason Peters is likely to be ruled out with a hip injury.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Ravens, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman Part Ways

Four days after the Ravens’ 24-17 loss to the Bengals in the wild-card round, Baltimore is making a significant change to its coaching staff. Baltimore and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways, the team announced on Thursday. In a statement, the Ravens said that Roman would be stepping away to explore other opportunities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Panthers Sign Myles Dorn

The Carolina Panthers added to its roster Wednesday evening by signing defensive back Myles Dorn to a reserve/future deal. Dorn, a Charlotte native, was a standout at Julius L. Chambers High School and played his college ball at the University of North Carolina. During his four seasons as a Tar Heel, Dorn appeared in 43 games registering 240 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 10.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Rams Request to Interview Broncos Coach Justin Outten; Sean McVay Protégé?

Amid their coaching staff overhaul under coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams are now beginning the process of bringing some new faces in on the staff. The team has requested to interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, per reports Thursday from NFL Network. This potential interview comes on...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Titans to Play in London in 2023

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are going back to London. The NFL designated five teams Thursday to take part in the 2023 international games, which will take place in England and Germany. The Titans and Buffalo Bills each will play one at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in Germany and – as usual – the Jacksonville Jaguars will play at London's Wembley Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision

PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Insider Blasts Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The hottest topic surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers right now is their decision to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada for at least another season. The team confirmed with All Steelers that they will keep Canada around in 2023 after another poor season. The Steelers finished 16th in rushing yards per game, 23rd in passing yards per game and 26th in points per game in 2022 but will give their OC one more shot with their developing offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka

Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Wichita Eagle

How the Chiefs can get it done against Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs: podcast

Some players are in line for firsts when the Chiefs meet the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Chris Jones seeks his first playoff sack. Trevor Lawrence has never lost a Saturday game, in high school, college or pro football (37-0). Isiah Pacheco has never won a postseason football game at any level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Former NFL All-Pro: Bengals Have ‘Zero Chance’ Against Bills

CINCINNATI — The Bengals travel to Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Former Ravens, Rams and Chargers safety Eric Weddle isn't giving them much of a shot to advance to the AFC Championship Game. "They got zero chance against the...
CINCINNATI, OH

