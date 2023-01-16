Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision
Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones aims to check this box in playoffs after stellar regular season
Maybe you’ve heard the numbers. Chris Jones, who matched his career best in sacks this season with 15 1/2, has never recorded one in the postseason. Frank Clark, whose 23 1/2 sacks with the Chiefs since 2019 are 17 1/2 fewer than Jones in that time, has eight postseason sacks in a Kansas City uniform.
Dak Prescott in ‘God Mode’? Ranking Cowboys at 49ers in Playoffs
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are one of eight NFL teams left with a chance to make it to Super Bowl XLVII in Glendale, in part thanks to Dak Prescott shifting in to what NFL.com is calling "god mode.''. That may be a bit much, but ... Dallas finished the...
Chiefs rookie has extra motivation for playoffs: To get first career postseason win
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco says he has extra reason to be excited for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. home playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars: He hasn’t gotten to experience games like this often. Pacheco, a seventh-round rookie out of Rutgers, has only played in two football...
Cowboys at 49ers: Bosa vs. Dak - Inside O-Line Game Plan
The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers renew their playoff history on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. After Dallas' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attention now turns to the 49ers and the small matter of Nick Bosa, which may be a little tougher to deal with as Cowboys' O-lineman Jason Peters is likely to be ruled out with a hip injury.
Ex-Texans Coach Bill O’Brien Interviews With Patriots; Fit For Bucs, Brady?
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is in demand from the NFL again. It's a good development for the former Houston Texans coach, who was fired in 2020 following an 0-4 start preceded by an epic playoff meltdown againstt the Kansas City Chiefs. O'Brien, who coached star quarterback Bryce Young and...
Ravens, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman Part Ways
Four days after the Ravens’ 24-17 loss to the Bengals in the wild-card round, Baltimore is making a significant change to its coaching staff. Baltimore and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways, the team announced on Thursday. In a statement, the Ravens said that Roman would be stepping away to explore other opportunities.
Panthers Sign Myles Dorn
The Carolina Panthers added to its roster Wednesday evening by signing defensive back Myles Dorn to a reserve/future deal. Dorn, a Charlotte native, was a standout at Julius L. Chambers High School and played his college ball at the University of North Carolina. During his four seasons as a Tar Heel, Dorn appeared in 43 games registering 240 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 10.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.
Rams Request to Interview Broncos Coach Justin Outten; Sean McVay Protégé?
Amid their coaching staff overhaul under coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams are now beginning the process of bringing some new faces in on the staff. The team has requested to interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, per reports Thursday from NFL Network. This potential interview comes on...
Titans to Play in London in 2023
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are going back to London. The NFL designated five teams Thursday to take part in the 2023 international games, which will take place in England and Germany. The Titans and Buffalo Bills each will play one at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in Germany and – as usual – the Jacksonville Jaguars will play at London's Wembley Stadium.
Donovan Peoples-Jones was the Browns Most Consistent big Play Receiver in 2022
Cleveland Browns were blessed with two wide receivers that went out and made plays in 2022. Both Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper produced an abundance of big plays for the team. However, it was Peoples-Jones who did it at a more consistent rate. About 14.4 percent of Peoples-Jones big play...
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
NFL Insider Blasts Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The hottest topic surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers right now is their decision to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada for at least another season. The team confirmed with All Steelers that they will keep Canada around in 2023 after another poor season. The Steelers finished 16th in rushing yards per game, 23rd in passing yards per game and 26th in points per game in 2022 but will give their OC one more shot with their developing offense.
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman won’t play vs. Jaguars Saturday after missing another practice
The Chiefs will again be without one of their top wide receivers for the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Mecole Hardman (pelvis) missed a third straight day of practice ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka
Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
How the Chiefs can get it done against Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs: podcast
Some players are in line for firsts when the Chiefs meet the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Chris Jones seeks his first playoff sack. Trevor Lawrence has never lost a Saturday game, in high school, college or pro football (37-0). Isiah Pacheco has never won a postseason football game at any level.
Former NFL All-Pro: Bengals Have ‘Zero Chance’ Against Bills
CINCINNATI — The Bengals travel to Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Former Ravens, Rams and Chargers safety Eric Weddle isn't giving them much of a shot to advance to the AFC Championship Game. "They got zero chance against the...
Bills, Bengals fanbases come together as divisional matchup approaches
As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest, albeit a tragedy, has been able to bring together not just football fans, but people in general.
