2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
WBAY Green Bay
Botz takes over Appleton East hoops program
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - From starring at Little Chute to reaching the Big Dance with the Green Bay Phoenix, it’s fair to say Turner Botz knows a thing or two about basketball. Now he’s passing the love for the game on to the next generation from the sidelines as a coach.
NBC26
High flying undefeated De Pere boys basketball driven to get 'over the hump' and to Madison
DE PERE — The De Pere boys basketball team is a squad many are picking as the front runners for the 2023 Division 1 state title and they're coming off a year where they were on the doorstep of an appearance at the state tournament down in Madison. As they sit with a perfect 13-0 record this year, they’re driven by that loss to Menomonee Falls to end last year.
NBC26
Record crowd packs Oshkosh Arena on Herd School Day
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands of local students filled Oshkosh Arena on Wednesday, filling the area with noise as they cheered on the Wisconsin Herd at the annual school day basketball game. Herd President Steve Brandes said about 3,500 students attended the game, a number he said exceeds the...
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
wisfarmer.com
The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin
Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
wearegreenbay.com
Lack of snow causing difficulties for Appleton landscaping companies
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A lack of snow on the ground is making it difficult for some landscaping companies, who rely on plowing during the winter season, to get by. For Lowney’s Landscaping Center in Appleton, snow plays a big role in their business through the colder months.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
WBAY Green Bay
Police arrest suspect in Green Bay stabbing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a teen in Green Bay. Officers say 21-year-old Angel Guerrero was taken into custody Wednesday evening during a traffic stop. Guerrero was wanted for the Jan. 10 stabbing of a 17-year-old Green Bay boy in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police investigating 5 car thefts in 3 days
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lock your doors. Take your keys. And help police if you have any information to help solve a number of recent car thefts. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating 5 car thefts in the past 3 days -- three of them were reported stolen on the same day. Police say they believe more than one person is responsible, and they see a pattern in the types of cars that were stolen, including two Kias and two Hyundais.
wtaq.com
Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest 62-year-old after he allegedly robbed a bank on GB’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 62-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank on the west side of Green Bay. According to a release, on January 18, 2023, police were sent to an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Police say death of man in Oshkosh not believed to be suspicious
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a man found dead in Oshkosh in August as Glenn Wagner. Oshkosh Police say Wagner was identified after a forensic assessment conducted by Dr. Jordan Karsten, Chair of the Department of Anthropology and Associate Professor of Anthropology at UW-Oshkosh. Wagner was found dead...
101 WIXX
Preliminary Hearing Postponed for Green Bay Teen Charged in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are...
NBC26
Oshkosh police identify man found dead in August
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man found dead in August in an empty building has now been identified. Oshkosh Police said Wednesday the man was identified as Glenn Wagner. Wagner was found on the morning of August 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police...
waupacanow.com
Thern Farm aims big
Thern Farm in New London is seeking nomination to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic farmstead. If the designation is awarded, the Thern Farm would join the ranks of Walden Pond, the Alamo, the Empire State Building and the town of Deadwood, South Dakota. It is a list compiled by U.S. federal government of districts, sites, buildings and structures considered worthy of preservation for their historical significance or artistic value.
