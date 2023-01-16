Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WBAY Green Bay
FBI offering reward for information in anti-abortion office arson
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information on an arson at an anti-abortion office in Madison. The fire happened May 8 at the executive office of Wisconsin Family Action, 2801 International Lane. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000...
wearegreenbay.com
Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
Inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail after being in custody for a day
A 34-year-old inmate died at the Waukesha County Jail on Tuesday after being in custody for a day. The inmate was in custody since Monday on a probation hold.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
4th person charged in connection to death of USPS worker, Aundre Cross
A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of United States Postal Service (USPS) employee Aundre Cross.
WBAY Green Bay
D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
CBS 58
Man charged, accused in deadly shooting of 2 teens in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 22-year-old is accused of fatally shooting two teenagers in South Milwaukee. The shooting happened near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. On Jan. 10,...
wearegreenbay.com
Traffic stop leads to deputies finding several drugs in Columbia County, driver in custody
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after deputies in Columbia County conducted a traffic stop, to which they found multiple drugs. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a minivan around 12:15 a.m. After...
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
WBAY Green Bay
Andrew Clark gets life plus 2 years for Omro double murder and coverup
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man convicted of killing a woman and man in Omro then setting the house on fire was sentenced Tuesday in Winnebago County. A jury found that Andrew Clark shot and killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a home on Elo Road on October 21, 2020.
Madison police say cocaine in coffee cup led to arrest
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on Friday after they said cocaine was found in a coffee cup inside his vehicle. Officers patrolling the city’s east side reportedly saw two occupied vehicles parked outside a restaurant in the 4800 block of East Washington Ave. for an extended period of time. A K-9 team examined the vehicles and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
Man found guilty of 3 Milwaukee bank robberies by federal jury
A Milwaukee man was found guilty by a federal jury last week for several crimes, including three bank robberies.
WISN
Firearm found in Waukesha police chief's carry-on bag during security screening
MILWAUKEE — During security screening at Mitchell International Airport, a firearm was found in the Waukesha police chief's carry-on bar, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said. Chief Dan Thompson was stopped from entering Concourse C. He was taken to a sheriff's office substation for questioning. The sheriff's office said...
wgtd.org
Standoff Near Union Grove Ends With Gunfire
(WGTD)---A tense standoff at the Racine/Kenosha County line near Union Grove late Monday afternoon ended in a barrage of gunfire and the death of a suspect. The incident began in the Burlington area with a high-speed chase that ended in a field near U.S. 45 and County ‘K-R.’ The driver ran off with a gun. A perimeter was set up.
wearegreenbay.com
Omro man sentenced for murdering his wife & Appleton man
(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man. Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
