San Luis Obispo County, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Season rainfall total reaches 18.25 inches

Posted: 7:25 am, January 17, 2023 by Editor Skye Pratt. Total surpasses seasonal average by more than four inches. – Paso Robles measured .10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 18.25 inches. On Monday morning, .58 inches of rainfall was measured over the prior 24 hours, 1.12 inches was measured Sunday morning, and .38 inches was measured Saturday morning.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Storm brings two fatalities and ongoing missing boy search

From north to south, the farthest corners of San Luis Obispo County are afflicted with tragedy due to the recent historic rainstorms. The deaths of two people were classified as storm-related fatalities, while local law enforcement and the state's National Guard are still searching for a missing boy who was swept away by rising water.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/09 – 01/15/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 09, 2023. 00:52— Javier...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron

A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
KMJ

Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes Hit With Damage and Erosion

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The storms have caused a tremendous amount of beach erosion at Pismo Beach and closed down the Oceano Dunes for ATV riders and campers. “I was amazed because what we are seeing back here is 5 feet of erosion of a dune and normally, the waves don’t get this far inland,” said Ronnie Glick, the State Park Acting District Superintendent.
PISMO BEACH, CA
The Atascadero News

Traffic Records Suffers Flood Damage

ATASCADERO — The local community came together during the storm on Monday, Jan. 9, due to flooding on Traffic Way. What started out as a typical stormy day, where many shop owners stayed home, turned into something else entirely when the businesses on the 5000 block of Traffic Way were notified of possible flooding.
ATASCADERO, CA
Ment Media

Woman Leads CHP on Chase to Arroyo Grande

On Tuesday evening a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not slow down or stop when the Officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Noozhawk

Woman Injured in Collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt

A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. to the crash on Highway 135 at Foster Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ORCUTT, CA

