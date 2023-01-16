Read full article on original website
Arroyo Grande declares local emergency due to storm. Here’s what that means
The state of emergency will be in effect for the next week, the city said.
Looking Back to 1941: Heavy rains and wind damage entire coast
Posted: 5:48 am, January 18, 2023 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. – Heavy rains and raging winds have done serious damage to the entire California coast during the storm which up until today has drenched San Luis Obispo County and Paso Robles. Local rainfall has been recorded as 16.97 inches for...
Arroyo Grande declares local emergency after flooding displaces residents
The City of Arroyo Grande has declared a local emergency after flooding left several homes uninhabitable.
Season rainfall total reaches 18.25 inches
Posted: 7:25 am, January 17, 2023 by Editor Skye Pratt. Total surpasses seasonal average by more than four inches. – Paso Robles measured .10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 18.25 inches. On Monday morning, .58 inches of rainfall was measured over the prior 24 hours, 1.12 inches was measured Sunday morning, and .38 inches was measured Saturday morning.
Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall
The water level at Lopez Lake has doubled within the last weeks. It's a remarkable turnaround for the South San Luis Obispo County reservoir, which was close to an all-time low level just weeks ago. The post Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Farmland across SLO County ravaged by storms
As a result of the recent heavy rainfall, the Central Coast is hydrated, but farmers say while they're thankful for the rain, it was too much at once.
Catastrophic flooding caught on camera in Los Osos as officials survey damage
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal was joined by state and local officials to tour catastrophic storm damage in Los Osos and Morro Bay.
Central Coast communities continue to deal with post-storm recovery
Some Central Coast communities are still continuing to deal with post-storm recovery. The city of Arroyo Grande has assigned a liaison to assist Arroyo Grande residents affected by the recent storms.
Storm updates: Rep. Carbajal to view SLO County damages, road closures still in place
SLO County’s path to recovery from the winter storm continues through traffic closures and power outages.
New Times
Storm brings two fatalities and ongoing missing boy search
From north to south, the farthest corners of San Luis Obispo County are afflicted with tragedy due to the recent historic rainstorms. The deaths of two people were classified as storm-related fatalities, while local law enforcement and the state's National Guard are still searching for a missing boy who was swept away by rising water.
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
Red Light Roundup 01/09 – 01/15/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 09, 2023. 00:52— Javier...
calcoasttimes.com
Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron
A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
KMJ
Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes Hit With Damage and Erosion
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The storms have caused a tremendous amount of beach erosion at Pismo Beach and closed down the Oceano Dunes for ATV riders and campers. “I was amazed because what we are seeing back here is 5 feet of erosion of a dune and normally, the waves don’t get this far inland,” said Ronnie Glick, the State Park Acting District Superintendent.
Did recent rain storms end the drought in SLO County? Here’s what experts say
Much of San Luis Obispo County was under a severe drought at the start of January, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Los Osos neighborhood flooded during storm. Who will pay to repair the damage?
The flood damaged at least 20 homes.
Drones fly over Salinas River in search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan
Officials with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office say they have spent the past 10 days combing through the miles-long Salinas River in hopes of finally locating missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan.
Traffic Records Suffers Flood Damage
ATASCADERO — The local community came together during the storm on Monday, Jan. 9, due to flooding on Traffic Way. What started out as a typical stormy day, where many shop owners stayed home, turned into something else entirely when the businesses on the 5000 block of Traffic Way were notified of possible flooding.
Woman Leads CHP on Chase to Arroyo Grande
On Tuesday evening a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not slow down or stop when the Officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
Noozhawk
Woman Injured in Collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt
A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. to the crash on Highway 135 at Foster Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
