SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the week we’ll be able to dry out this Wednesday. We’ll continue to hold on to the clouds though. We’re still tracking the rain and snow for Thursday and accumulating snow is very likely, but only in our northern counties where there is a Winter Storm Watch. For those who live in the Tri-Cities and in Flint who like the snow, unfortunately this won’t be the storm system that brings a lot (but there’s still plenty of winter left!).

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO