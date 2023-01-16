Read full article on original website
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 19, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This extended reprieve from winter has been difficult to digest for snow enthusiasts but there are solid signals that snow and cold will return soon. The warmth has been remarkable so far this January. This is the first time we’ve begun the first 20...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
WWMT
Lack of cold and snow in West Michigan brings some winter pastimes to a halt
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The unusually warm start to the year is taking its toll on some winter sports enthusiasts. The lack of prolonged cold and snow since late December means the season for ice fishing and snowmobiling has come to a screeching halt in West Michigan. This January...
Half of Michigan under Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory today
The northern half of our state is forecast to get several inches of snow with Thursday’s incoming storm system, but it will be a messy delivery. The National Weather Service has issued a series of Winter Storm Warnings in the Upper Peninsula and Winter Weather Advisories in the northern Lower Peninsula, detailing the impacts expected from the storm.
WNEM
Quiet Wednesday before rain & snow Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the week we’ll be able to dry out this Wednesday. We’ll continue to hold on to the clouds though. We’re still tracking the rain and snow for Thursday and accumulating snow is very likely, but only in our northern counties where there is a Winter Storm Watch. For those who live in the Tri-Cities and in Flint who like the snow, unfortunately this won’t be the storm system that brings a lot (but there’s still plenty of winter left!).
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
Child Hospitalized After Fall From Chairlift at Northern Michigan Ski Resort
A young child has been hospitalized after suffering injuries sustained from falling from a chairlift at Boyne Mountain ski resort in Northern Michigan. Officials at Boyne Mountain say that the incident happened Saturday (1/14) at about 5 pm. The child was riding with family members when the fall occurred. According to the Petoskey News Review, the family was riding a chairlift known as the Boyneland, which serves beginner runs.
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
One of the world's largest ski jumps to reopen in Michigan's U.P.
Copper Peak Ski Jump, located in Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is set to reopen for the first time since 1994. According to MLive, Copper Peak received $20 million from the state of Michigan to help with renovations. The resort plans to reopen as the only ski-flying hill in the world with a year-round surface and the only ski-flying location outside of Europe.
Michigan Could Set Some of the Highest AND Lowest Winter Records This Year
It's winter in Michigan, and depending on where you're at in the state, you're either asking "Where's the snow?" Or, "Can it PLEASE STOP SNOWING?" By now, most places have a pretty even layer of snow on the ground, but things have been a bit different this year. Between record...
Cozy East Leroy Treehouse Voted One of the Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan
Proving you don't have to be a kid to enjoy climbing a tree, it's a treehouse making a name for itself on the list of "The Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan for 2023". Travel and adventure blog Have Clothes Will Travel set out to find the coolest and most unique Airbnbs across Michigan. From domes to yachts and even tiny houses, these are the places that make your overnights just a little more interesting.
4 Michigan cities make annual list for most bed bug infestations
While Michigan’s cold winters typically kill off most insect pests, bed bugs are a hearty breed.
Michigan DNR To Draw Down Water Levels at Cornwall Flooding
To address public safety and infrastructure concerns, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to draw down the impoundment behind the Cornwall Flooding dam in Cheboygan County later this year. The Cornwall Flooding, owned by the DNR, is in the heart of the Pigeon River Country State Forest and is...
Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander
Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan
UPDATE: Heavy snow, gusty winds to whip through parts of Michigan Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The...
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: Michigan winters are changing and climate adaptation is key to the future
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service reviewed decades of temperature and precipitation data for southeast Michigan and found the month has, on average, gotten warmer and less snowy. Dr. Richard Rood and other climatologists working through the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) team have developed models that forecast increasing average air temperatures, with winter temperatures rising the fastest, and snowfall increasingly transitioning to freezing rain or rain.
WLUC
Results from 2022 Michigan DNR wolf survey show UP population remains stable
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildlife biologists from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) released their findings from the latest Michigan gray wolf survey on Tuesday. The survey, conducted in early 2022, shows the wolf population in the Upper Peninsula remains stable, as it has for more than a decade.
Michigan Egg Prices Are Insanely High And Could Be That Way Until Next Year
If you've been to a grocery store recently, you may have noticed that prices seem to keep going up and up on household staples. The one thing everyone I know keeps talking about is the price of eggs. How Much Does A Dozen Eggs Cost In Michigan?. According to the...
