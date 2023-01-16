ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 19, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This extended reprieve from winter has been difficult to digest for snow enthusiasts but there are solid signals that snow and cold will return soon. The warmth has been remarkable so far this January. This is the first time we've begun the first 20...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That's how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
Quiet Wednesday before rain & snow Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the week we'll be able to dry out this Wednesday. We'll continue to hold on to the clouds though. We're still tracking the rain and snow for Thursday and accumulating snow is very likely, but only in our northern counties where there is a Winter Storm Watch. For those who live in the Tri-Cities and in Flint who like the snow, unfortunately this won't be the storm system that brings a lot (but there's still plenty of winter left!).
FLINT, MI
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I'll betcha Michigan doesn't come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States' largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn't a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
MICHIGAN STATE
Child Hospitalized After Fall From Chairlift at Northern Michigan Ski Resort

A young child has been hospitalized after suffering injuries sustained from falling from a chairlift at Boyne Mountain ski resort in Northern Michigan. Officials at Boyne Mountain say that the incident happened Saturday (1/14) at about 5 pm. The child was riding with family members when the fall occurred. According to the Petoskey News Review, the family was riding a chairlift known as the Boyneland, which serves beginner runs.
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go's first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Cozy East Leroy Treehouse Voted One of the Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan

Proving you don't have to be a kid to enjoy climbing a tree, it's a treehouse making a name for itself on the list of "The Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan for 2023". Travel and adventure blog Have Clothes Will Travel set out to find the coolest and most unique Airbnbs across Michigan. From domes to yachts and even tiny houses, these are the places that make your overnights just a little more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander

Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There's growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
Issues of the Environment: Michigan winters are changing and climate adaptation is key to the future

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service reviewed decades of temperature and precipitation data for southeast Michigan and found the month has, on average, gotten warmer and less snowy. Dr. Richard Rood and other climatologists working through the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) team have developed models that forecast increasing average air temperatures, with winter temperatures rising the fastest, and snowfall increasingly transitioning to freezing rain or rain.
MICHIGAN STATE
Burton, MI
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

