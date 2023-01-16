ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Queen Bee Club jackpot grows and The Banquet wins

By Travis Fossing
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A game of chance is nearing its end in downtown Sioux Falls.

The patrons of Remedy Brewing Company have been in search of the elusive Queen of Clubs for nearly a year.

“We’re starting to see people make an event out of it, they’re not just coming down for themselves but they’re gathering a group of friends, all coming down, going in together on some different ticket sales,” Remedy Brewing Company co-owner Matt Hastad said.

“Who would have thought last February, 50 weeks later we’d still be going every Tuesday night, it’s been a pretty incredible ride,” The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

The Queen Bee Club is also a fundraiser for The Banquet, and with four cards left in the deck the jackpot stands just shy of $18,000.

“Last week we did $5,000 in sales in just that one day, so it’s growing and it’s growing fast,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize

40-cents of every dollar collected goes toward the jackpot, while 50-cents is donated to The Banquet, meaning the organization has already received nearly $22,500.

“It helps us to keep our doors open, it helps us pay our heat bill, it helps us to buy food. You name it, anything that’s involved in The Banquet ministry this money helps with,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

And due to the anticipated demand, the window to buy tickets will open at noon tomorrow.

“Gives more people time to get down here, get their tickets, maybe not stand in line for quite so long so we’re hoping for a good turnout,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

“We were having a line to or even out the door and we don’t want people standing out in the cold waiting for tickets,” Hastad said.

City council to hear price increase for 6th Street bridge

And with every passing week, a local non-profit wins.

“The Banquet is such a wonderful and worthy cause, it helps so many people that are underserved in this community, so it’s a really, really good cause and that’s what we’re most proud about when it comes to this,” Hastad said.

Someone will attempt to uncover the Queen of Clubs Tuesday night at Remedy Brewing Company. Tickets will be sold from noon until 7:00 p.m., with the drawing at 7:00. You must be present to win.

