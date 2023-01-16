ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
WOWK

Staley to return as Chargers coach; Lombardi fired as OC

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley will be back for a third season as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach. The same can not be said for some of his offensive staff. The team on Tuesday announced that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day have been fired after two years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOWK

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Explains Crucial Audible vs. Chargers

The quarterback called his own number during Jacksonville’s critical two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars’ historic 27-point comeback against the Chargers in Saturday’s wild-card round matchup had no shortage of jaw-dropping moments. Perhaps the signature moment from the charge was when quarterback Trevor Lawrence used every bit of his 6’6” frame to stretch the ball across the goal line for a two-point conversion, which narrowed the Chargers’ lead to 30-28 with under six minutes to play.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOWK

Warren ready to embrace new challenge as Bears president

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Kevin Warren is ready to tackle a new challenge as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, and he has a big one going from Big Ten commissioner to leading a founding NFL franchise. A new suburban stadium could be on the horizon. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WOWK

Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WOWK

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Donatell after rough year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday, an unsurprising decision on the veteran coach after a dismal finish by his defense. The Vikings ranked second worst in yards allowed in the NFL and fourth worst in points allowed during the regular season. They...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOWK

Johnson brings experience, connections to WVU coaching staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — DerMarr Johnson made his first appearance on WVU’s bench on Tuesday as the Mountaineers topped No. 14 TCU for its first Big 12 win. The game fell just two days after his announcement as the program’s newest assistant coach, filling a hole on the bench left by the departure of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Johnson was present even before the game started, conferring with fellow coaches, bantering with players and providing pointers from his seat during the game.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy