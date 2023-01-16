The quarterback called his own number during Jacksonville’s critical two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars’ historic 27-point comeback against the Chargers in Saturday’s wild-card round matchup had no shortage of jaw-dropping moments. Perhaps the signature moment from the charge was when quarterback Trevor Lawrence used every bit of his 6’6” frame to stretch the ball across the goal line for a two-point conversion, which narrowed the Chargers’ lead to 30-28 with under six minutes to play.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO