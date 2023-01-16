Read full article on original website
WHPD releases name of homicide victim, suspect found dead in Waukee
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and you need someone to talk to, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or online at www.thehotline.org/ WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights Police Department has released the name of the victim who was found dead in a home Wednesday […]
Radio Iowa
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
Des Moines man sentenced in shooting death of Windsor Heights woman
A Des Moines man who shot and killed a Windsor Heights woman last September has taken a plea deal and been sentenced to prison in the case.
KCCI.com
Iowa DOT responds to multi-vehicle crash in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — In Clarke County, Iowa Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Osceola. We don't know if anyone was hurt in the crash.
2 metro bar owners now charged in stalking case involving GPS device
A well-known metro restaurant owner has been arrested again and charged with more counts of stalking a woman using a GPS device hidden in her car. Another metro bar owner has also been arrested in the case for allegedly helping him keep tabs on the woman.
KCRG.com
Des Moines man arrested for animal neglect, two dogs rescued
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died, and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they assisted police with the removal...
KCCI.com
Centerville officer terminated due to criminal investigation in another city
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A Centerville police officer has been relieved from duty after failing to tell the department he was involved in a shooting investigation in Mason City, records and Police Chief Tom Demry says. Officer Graffe Holmes was "relieved from duty" on Dec. 22. He had been with...
45-year-old found dead in Windsor Heights home, homicide investigation underway
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway after a 45-year-old individual was found dead in a home. At around 1:24 p.m. the Windsor Heights Police Department and Fire Department responded to a report of a deceased person in a home in the 6400 block of Carpenter Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that […]
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Convicted in 2021 Stabbing Death
A Wapello County jury found an Ottumwa man guilty of murder on Tuesday. Douglas Spurgeon, 43, was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault while participating in a public offense, and going armed with intent. Spurgeon was originally charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Gerald Sapp of...
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Unit to Conduct Enforcement Project
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Police Traffic Unit will be working between the 100 block and 1000 block of NE 5th Street. Police say the enforcement project is due to complaints from residents about drivers speeding in that area. The enhanced police presence in the area will have officers looking for all traffic violations, including speeding. The Ankeny Police Department is reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts, drive sober, and follow posted speed limits.
Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Swears in Fire Captains, Police Lieutenants
The Indianola City Council met in a regular session Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday on Monday, swearing in Fire Captains Chuck Cross and Eric Wallace, and Police Lieutenant Rick Largesse and Justin Keller. The council opened a public hearing regarding a planned unit development for...
Radio Iowa
Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder
A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate. Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.
KCCI.com
ATMs mysteriously dumped behind Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES, Iowa — A money mystery is unfolding behind an apartment complex on the southeast side of Des Moines. Automated teller machines keep showing up in a wooded area behind the building on East Virginia Avenue. "Who knows who is doing this and for what reason they are...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors Approve Jail Staff Retainage Payouts
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board approved an increase in jail staff retainage payouts, an American Rescue Plan Act funded proposal for expanding wireless access and control of the evidence lockers for the Warren County Justice Center. The board appointed a representative and...
kniakrls.com
Fire and EMS Budget is Proposed to Council
The Knoxville City Council heard from Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman about the Department’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2024. The budget is asking for a 17.83 percent increase from the past budget. The budget is asking to add three part-time positions, one for each shift. Overall operations have...
One dead, another injured in West Des Moines shooting
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man shot his girlfriend inside of a West Des Moines townhome before turning the gun on himself, according to West Des Moines Police. The woman survived, and police are investigating the crime as an attempted murder-suicide. Police responded to the 9000 block of Copper Drive just before 4 pm […]
YAHOO!
West Des Moines man who tried to kill girlfriend, then killed himself named by police
West Des Moines police on Tuesday identified Chad Michael, 42, as the man who the day before wounded his girlfriend and then shot and killed himself. Police said Jayme Ekis, 41, of West Des Moines, called police at 3:53 p.m. Monday saying a man with whom she was in a relationship had shot her. Officials arriving at the address in the 9000 block of Copper Drive found Ekis suffering from a serious gunshot wound and Michael dead from his self-inflicted shooting.
KCCI.com
'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
DSM man charged with animal neglect after dogs found living in filth
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested after officers discovered several dogs in a house severely underweight and living in filth. Eric Lavern Hill, 38, was charged with one count of animal neglect – no death or serious injury and two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death. According to […]
