Missouri State

CBS 58

Chris Ford, former Milwaukee Bucks coach, dies at 74

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Chris Ford, a former coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, has passed away -- according to a family statement. He was 74 years old. Ford served as the head coach for Bucks from 1996-1998. Before Milwaukee, Ford coached the Boston Celtics for five seasons, 1990-1995. He also...
MILWAUKEE, WI

