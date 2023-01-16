Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Humans plunder the periodic table while turning blind eye to the risks of doing so, say researchers
For millions of years, nature has basically been getting by with just a few elements from the periodic table. Carbon, calcium, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, phosphorus, silicon, sulfur, magnesium and potassium are the building blocks of almost all life on our planet (tree trunks, leaves, hairs, teeth, etc). However, to build the world of humans—including cities, health care products, railways, airplanes and their engines, computers, smartphones, and more—many more chemical elements are needed.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
Phys.org
Jumpin' Jehoshapat! New grasshopper-like material can leap 200 times its own thickness
Engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder have designed a new, rubber-like film that can leap high into the air like a grasshopper—all on its own and without needing outside intervention. Just heat it up and watch it jump!. The researchers describe their achievement Jan. 18 in the journal...
Phys.org
Neanderthals are not the only species whose dentition is characterized by the possession of thin enamel
The Dental Anthropology Group of the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH) has participated in a paper published in the American Journal of Biological Anthropology on the dental remains of Homo antecessor, the species recovered from level TD6 of the Gran Dolina site (Atapuerca, Burgos), which reveals new aspects of the biology of this species.
Phys.org
Using isotope and ancient DNA analysis to learn more about the mobility of Anatolian and Levantine populations
A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across Germany, working with a colleague from South Africa, has used isotope and ancient DNA analysis to learn more about the mobility of Anatolian and Levantine populations during the Pre-Pottery Neolithic B (the ninth to eighth millennium BC). For their...
Phys.org
Children under 5 at risk of undiagnosed language development issues
Around 1 in 10 Australian children has problems with language development by the time they start school, but the signs aren't always obvious. How can we tell if a child needs assistance?. If a five-year-old is unable to tell a simple story, it may be a sign they have a...
Phys.org
What makes brown rice healthy? Decoding the chemistry of its nutritional wealth
Asian diets feature rice as a staple grain, contributing towards nearly 90% of the world's rice consumption. Brown rice, in particular, is known to have several health benefits. As a regular addition to the diet, it can help reduce body weight, lower cholesterol, and suppress inflammation. The ability of brown rice to neutralize reactive oxygen species and prevent cellular damage is vital to many of its health-promoting effects. Although previous studies have shown that the antioxidant compounds in brown rice can protect cells against oxidative stress, knowledge regarding which major compound contributes towards these beneficial properties has long remained a mystery.
Phys.org
Study finds that UV-emitting nail polish dryers damage DNA and cause mutations in cells
The ultraviolet nail polish drying devices used to cure gel manicures may pose more of a public health concern than previously thought. Researchers at the University of California San Diego have studied these ultraviolet (UV) light emitting devices, and found that their use leads to cell death and cancer-causing mutations in human cells.
Phys.org
CO molecular tilting detected by red-shifted TERS
The invention of scanning probe microscopy (SPM) techniques, including scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and atomic force microscopy (AFM), has led to a paradigm shift in the visualization and understanding of surface structures and related properties at the atomic scale. In most imaging cases, the SPM tip only acts as a perfect probe to characterize the intrinsic properties of the surfaces and adsorbed molecules, and the influence of the tip is usually ignored.
Phys.org
Researchers cover thousands of years in a quest to understand the elusive origins of the Black Death
Seeking to better understand more about the origins and movement of bubonic plague, in ancient and contemporary times, researchers at McMaster University, University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne, have completed a painstaking granular examination of hundreds of modern and ancient genome sequences, creating the largest analysis of its kind.
Phys.org
A plethora of plant molecules provides a ple"flora" of data
Researchers at the University of Geneva have established a searchable library of spectra and molecules found in a collection of 1,600 plant extracts. This collection was accessed through a collaboration with Pierre Fabre Laboratories. The resulting open resource, published in the journal GigaScience, shares both the obtained data and the employed methods. This will be useful for research ranging from drug discovery to the large-scale exploration of plants' chemical diversity.
Phys.org
DNA from domesticated chickens is tainting genomes of wild red junglefowl, finds study
The red junglefowl—the wild ancestor of the chicken—is losing its genetic diversity by interbreeding with domesticated birds, according to a new study led by Frank Rheindt of the National University of Singapore published January 19 in the journal PLOS Genetics. Humans domesticated the red junglefowl in tropical Asia...
Phys.org
Understanding complex systems like the brain by analyzing the hidden geometry of their networks
A study published in Nature Communications and directed by Professor Carlo Vittorio Cannistraci, Director of the Center for Complex Network Intelligence (CCNI) at the Tsinghua Laboratory of Brain and Intelligence, proposes a fast algorithm to measure the relation between the variables space of an interconnected complex system, its geometry and its navigability, revealing how this can enhance our understanding of brain differences across age and sex.
Phys.org
New nanoparticles deliver therapy throughout the brain and edit Alzheimer's gene in mice
Gene therapies have the potential to treat neurological disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, but they face a common barrier—the blood-brain barrier. Now, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have developed a way to move therapies across the brain's protective membrane to deliver brain-wide therapy with a range of biological medications and treatments.
Phys.org
New 'whipping jet' sprayer controls how aerosols move
Aerosols are tiny particles that can have a significant impact on Earth's climate and human health. For example, these microdroplets can reflect incoming sunlight back to outer space, helping to cool a warming planet. Or they can be used to administer drugs to the lungs, especially to treat respiratory ailments.
Phys.org
Sequestration of plant toxins by monarch butterflies leads to reduced warning signal conspicuousness
An international research team including scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology in Jena has discovered that the striking orange and black wings of monarch butterflies not only send the message to predators that these butterflies are highly toxic, but that the storage of toxins and development of the colorful wings come at a cost to the butterfly's body.
Phys.org
Discovery of anti-cancer chemistry makes skullcap plant fit for modern medicine
The evolutionary secrets that enable the medicinal herb known as barbed skullcap to produce cancer fighting compounds have been unlocked by a collaboration of UK and Chinese researchers. The CEPAMS collaboration used DNA sequencing technology to assemble the genomic sequence of skullcap (Scutellaria barbata) known in China as banzhilian. This...
Phys.org
Scientists demonstrate quantum recoil for the first time, paving the way for precise X-ray imaging
For the first time since it was proposed more than 80 years ago, scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have demonstrated the phenomenon of "quantum recoil," which describes how the particle nature of light has a major impact on electrons moving through materials. The research is published online today (January 19) in the journal Nature Photonics.
Phys.org
How habanero peppers respond to stress
Like people, plants have to cope with stress. The impact on humans is well catalogued, but less is known about how stressors—including high salinity and lack of nutrients—affect plants such as habaneros. Now, researchers report in ACS Agricultural Science & Technology that these conditions change the levels of natural compounds in the peppers. The results could have ramifications for growing peppers and for their shelf life after harvest.
Phys.org
Ant raids are decimating honeybee colonies, says study
Researchers from the Victoria University of Wellington have demonstrated a link between invasive ant species and increased levels of diseases in bees. Jana Dobelmann's research shows that when Argentine Ants invade bee colonies, there are higher levels of Deformed wing virus (DWV)—infamous for causing the death of millions of hives around the globe.
Comments / 0