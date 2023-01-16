ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Y-105FM

Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?

One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

The science behind Minnesota's Iron Range

When you think of World War II, geology doesn’t leap to mind. But consider this: During World War II, Northern Minnesota produced, by some estimates, 75 percent of the iron used in the war effort. This was the iron that went to steel plants, and the steel that went...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!

I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
979weve.com

Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
B105

Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments

Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?

If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Y-105FM

8 Inches of New Snow Reported in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter storm that arrived in the region late last night blanketed the Rochester area with 6-8 inches of new snow. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of accumulation in southeast Rochester and several reports of 6.5 inches of accumulation in northwest Rochester. The unofficial snowfall total at the Rochester Airport was 6.2 inches. The record for January 19 is 24.4 inches in 1999.
ROCHESTER, MN
practicalhorsemanmag.com

165 Horses Exposed to EHM in Minnesota

An 8-year-old grade pony gelding in Dakota County, Minnesota, tested positive for EHM on January 13 after developing clinical signs, including ataxia and urinary incontinence, on January 10. The pony is now recovering, but 165 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
